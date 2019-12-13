REGINA -- Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall says while he's not interested in running for the federal Conservative party leadership, he knows someone who should.

Wall said Friday he's honoured people are thinking of him, but he's finished with elected politics and is enjoying life in the private sector.

But he could possibly become involved if the right candidate came along, he added.

Wall said he hopes former interim leader Rona Ambrose enters the race.

Hers is one of the names being tossed around in Conservative circles as a possible replacement for Andrew Scheer, who announced on Thursday that he would resign once a new leader is chosen.

Wall says Ambrose was able to unite the Conservatives when former prime minister Stephen Harper quit after the party's 2015 election defeat and subsequent leadership race to replace him.

He also suggests she would concentrate the party's attention elsewhere.

"The party wouldn't be focused on the social conservative issues. She takes a different stand on some of them," Wall said Friday.

"We'd be back to economic issues."

Scheer was dogged with questions throughout the fall federal election campaign and afterwards about his stance on same-sex marriage and abortion.

Wall said he feels the spotlight on conservative issues hurt the party's results and became magnified after election night.

"For me, that's when I thought, well, I'm not sure that the party will ever be able to get back to its strength, which is economic issues, with Andrew's leadership."

He also suggested that Ambrose being from Alberta would be helpful given western alienation sentiments being voiced in that province and Saskatchewan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2019.