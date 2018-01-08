OTTAWA – Former hostage Joshua Boyle remains in police custody after making another brief court appearance Monday morning.

The case has been set over another week for the Crown to work with Boyle’s defence lawyer on a bail plan, regarding the 15 charges he is facing.

Boyle is scheduled back in court on Monday, Jan. 15.

He appeared in the Ottawa court room by video, from the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre.

Boyle’s charges stem from alleged incidents that took place between Oct. 14— shortly after Boyle and his family returned to Canada—and Dec. 30, 2017, when the charges were laid.

Boyle, 34, is facing eight counts of assault, two counts of sexual assault and two counts of unlawful confinement. He also faces one count each of misleading police to “divert suspicion from himself,” uttering a death threat, and administering a noxious substance, namely Trazodone.

Boyle, his American wife Caitlan Coleman and their three children were brought back to Canada on Oct. 13, 2017 after the couple was abducted in Afghanistan five years ago. The pair had three children while being held captive by the Taliban-linked Haqqani network.

There is a publication ban in place, which prevents publication of any information that could identify the alleged victim(s) or witnesses. A second publication ban is in place on aspects of the bail process.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

With files from CTV News’ Senior Political Correspondent Glen McGregor