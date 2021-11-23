OTTAWA -- Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says confusion at the Canada-U.S. land border leading to some B.C. residents being ticketed for not presenting a negative PCR test after travelling south to retrieve essential supplies is resolved.

On Tuesday, Blair said he spoke with the president of the Canada Border Services Agency and re-clarified his direction that provides a test exemption to fully vaccinated B.C. residents in border towns looking to pick up food, medicine or gas in the U.S. as a result of the devastating flooding in the province.

Asked whether the situation has been rectified, Blair said, “actually, yes it has.”

“That direction was given to the border services agencies, but clearly some clarification was required and that’s now been given,” he said.

Blair announced the waiving of the Quarantine Act for those individuals over the weekend.

It accelerates an already planned expiration of the PCR test for Canadians travelling abroad for less than 72 hours, set to begin Nov. 30.

Some have reported they’ve been assigned a hefty fine for violating the Act.

The Conservative Party issued a statement Tuesday urging action and an apology from the government.

“Conservatives are extremely concerned to hear reports that flood-affected B.C. residents are being charged for COVID-19 tests to cross the border to get essentials like gas and groceries,” as statement from MPs Ed Fast and Brad Vis states.

“The last thing that such residents who are impacted by floods and shortages on everything from food to gas need is a fine. That’s why Canada’s Conservatives are calling on the Trudeau Liberals to apologize to the residents who were fined for following the rules set out by the Emergency Preparedness Minister and to formally rescind these fines.”

More details to come…