OTTAWA -- Caitlan Coleman told an Ottawa courtroom today that she believes that if her husband Joshua Boyle had wanted her dead he would have already killed her.

Coleman, 33, is under cross-examination at Boyle's sexual-assault trial, which resumed this week after being suspended for several weeks while the courts determined whether the defence could question Coleman about her sexual history.

The couple, now estranged, spent five years as hostages of Taliban-linked extremists in Afghanistan. They were captured in October 2012 during a backpacking trip to the country and freed in October 2017 by Pakistani forces. The couple had three children while in captivity.

After being rescued they moved to Ottawa, where Boyle was arrested on Dec. 31, 2017, after Coleman fled their apartment. He faces 19 charges, including sexual assault, assault, and unlawful confinement.

She alleges he repeatedly hit her, spanked her, choked her and bit her both in captivity and after moving to Ottawa. Among the allegations is that Boyle gave her a list of rules to follow and if she didn't follow them she was to be chastised.

Defence lawyer Lawrence Greenspon tried to get her to clarify earlier testimony that Boyle had forced her to take sleeping pills that a doctor had prescribed for him. Greenspon asked her over and over if she agreed that Boyle wasn't trying to force her to commit suicide and was just trying to get her to go to sleep.

"I don't believe he was forcing me to suicide," she told the court, testifying via a video link. "I think that, well, it's speculation, but I think that if he wanted me dead, then I would be dead."

Coleman appeared poised in her answers, wearing a headscarf and a purple sweater over a black dress, sitting at a boardroom table.

Boyle sat in the public gallery of the courtroom, in a red vest and grey pants, taking notes. His parents, with whom he is living while on bail, have been with him during the trial but stayed outside the courtroom during Coleman's testimony Wednesday.

The defence position is that the alleged sexual violence did not happen and that Coleman is describing acts between her and Boyle that were consensual but is, deliberately or not, adding features to make those activities appear non-consensual.

Greenspon on Wednesday asked her whether the couple had consensual sex in December 2017 in an attempt to have another baby. Coleman said yes, but added that Boyle "told me we were to have another child."

Greenspon also asked her about bondage-and-discipline (BDSM) activity the couple engaged in, including non-sexual activities, and suggested she had consented at times to being tied up for sex.

Coleman said she had "unfortunately" engaged in BDSM activities with Boyle while in Ottawa, but that they were never her idea.

"There was no point in Ottawa where I found BDSM to be anything but revolting," she said.

She denied Greenspon's assertion that she had willingly been tied up and allowed Boyle to have sex with her.

"There was never an instance in Ottawa that I was tied up and wanted to be tied up," she said.

Greenspon also posed questions about the dates of the alleged assaults. He raised notes from a psychologist Coleman met with in January 2018, which say Coleman told the psychologist Boyle's assaults had stopped for three months after they were released from captivity.

Coleman denied ever telling the psychologist that, saying that when the appointment happened it hadn't even been three months since their release.

Greenspon resumed his cross-examination of Coleman Wednesday, a day later than anticipated, after Judge Peter Doody raised concerns that the admissibility of evidence she had given in direct testimony in March might be affected by two Supreme Court decisions released since then.

After hearing arguments from the Crown and defence and Coleman's lawyer Wednesday morning, Doody said he was confident the evidence was admissible and the cross-examination could proceed.

The trial continues Wednesday afternoon.