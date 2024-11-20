Boissonnault out of cabinet to 'focus on clearing the allegations made against him,' Trudeau announces

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced embattled minister Randy Boissonnault is out of cabinet.

In a statement issued just before question period, Trudeau's office said the prime minister and Boissonnault "have agreed that Mr. Boissonnault will step away from Cabinet effective immediately. Mr. Boissonnault will focus on clearing the allegations made against him."

Veterans Affairs Minister and associate defence minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor will temporarily assume Boissonnault’s responsibilities as minister of employment, workforce development and official languages.

This is a breaking news update. The previous version of this story continues below.

As the Indigenous claims controversy surrounding Randy Boissonnault continues to unfold, his colleagues are deferring questions about the embattled cabinet minister to him, and the prime minister.

Heading into a Liberal caucus meeting on Parliament Hill Wednesday, MP after MP largely didn't comment, or said it wasn't for them to answer questions about whether Boissonnault should resign or be removed from cabinet.

"That's a decision for the prime minister," said Housing Minister Sean Fraser. "I think anytime there's questions about an individual who might actually have the context behind the story, the person closest to it is best positioned… I don't really have any personal information."

Jaime Battiste, chair of the Liberal Indigenous caucus echoed this, stating it was "a decision for the prime minister, not me."

Battiste didn't answer when asked if he wanted Boissonnault to stay.

Trudeau didn't stop and comment when asked, after yesterday saying his only Alberta cabinet minister still has a place on the federal Liberals' front bench.

From the House Ethics Committee's scrutiny on his former medical supply business partner's texts and subsequent probing around "the real Randy," to revisions of his past Indigenous identity claims after federal contract bids surfaced, Boissonnault has been under the microscope for months.

Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said he thinks Boissonnault has "been answering all these questions in the House of Commons, and he's been very clear on his position."

"So, we're going to be working with him," he said.

Others said they consider Boissonnault a professional in his duties and capable of speaking for himself.

"A lot of the questions that you have are about Randy, so therefore they should go to Randy… It's all up to him to stand up and give us the answers that you're requiring," said Liberal MP Vance Badawey. "I'm sure Randy can answer."

A member of the Indigenous caucus, Badawey said he doesn't think the controversy takes away from that group's work, and that he "absolutely" can stay on as a cabinet minister.

"He's a big boy. He's got his big boy pants on. I'm sure he can answer," he said.

Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal said his colleague "has always been a great ally to Indigenous caucus since I've been here in 2015."

"I appreciate Randy as a colleague. He's worked very, very hard for Canadians," said Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.

Trudeau typically takes all of the questions in question period on Wednesdays, and it's likely the ongoing controversy will come up there this afternoon, with both the Conservatives and New Democrats calling for Boissonnault to quit, or be fired.

"It's disappointing, but not surprising that Justin Trudeau hasn't fired him," said Conservative MP Michael Barrett on his way into Wednesday's meeting of the Official Opposition caucus.

"It's not just fraud cases that are before the courts, now there is a criminal investigation by the Edmonton police service… So, some deep reflection is needed by the prime minister and by the Liberal caucus on why it is that Randy Boissonnault is being permitted to stay in their cabinet, and I would say, to stay in their caucus," Barrett said.

In an email to CTV News, the Edmonton Police Service said it "received a complaint regarding a fraud involving a local medical supply company" in July, and "this investigation remains active at this time."

The police force also said the information received in July was "not sufficient" to re-open a separate investigation related to a report "regarding an alleged fraud involving an Edmonton medical supply company" made in March, and that investigation "remains suspended pending new information."

Boissonnault was not seen heading into Wednesday's meeting of Liberal MPs. CTV News has requested an interview with the minister.

