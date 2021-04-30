OTTAWA -- Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Friday that younger people in Ontario who are over 18 will likely get vaccinated in June.

“They’re only going to be able to sign up for it in the very latter part of May,” Bogoch told Joyce Napier.

Bogoch is a member of Ontario’s COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force.

Earlier this week Ontario announced every adult in the province will be eligible to book a vaccination appointment by May 24.

