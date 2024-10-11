Bloc won't hold Liberals 'hostage' over seniors' benefits: cabinet minister
Liberal cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault says the Liberals will not be "held hostage" by the Bloc Québécois' demand to expand Old Age Security (OAS) to more seniors.
"We're not going to be held hostage simply to extend the life of our government to something that makes absolutely no sense from a fiscal and from a social point of view," the environment and climate change minister said in an interview with CTV Question Period airing Sunday.
Since the NDP ended its supply-and-confidence deal with the Liberals in September, which guaranteed NDP support for shared priorities, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has faced two non-confidence motions put forth by the Conservatives. Both were defeated.
With newfound negotiating power, the Bloc Québécois has issued an ultimatum to the Liberals, giving them until Oct. 29 to enact a pair of private members bills or the party will start working with opposition parties to topple the government.
The legislation Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet wants the government to push through are Bill C-319, which proposes a 10 per cent increase to OAS payouts for seniors ages 65 to 74, and Bill C-282, which seeks to protect dairy, egg and poultry farmers in future trade talks.
Last month, the Bloc used its one opposition day of the fall sitting to put forth a motion seeking royal recommendation for its private member's bill to boost OAS. The motion passed, but most Liberal MPs voted against it – citing concerns over the cost and how the policy is targeted.
Government House Leader Karina Gould has since insisted her government is still open to the policy, but the vote would have set a bad precedent.
Guilbeault, however, rejected outright the possibility of doing what the Bloc wants on OAS. He told host Vassy Kapelos that the Liberals are in favour of supporting seniors and open to working with the Bloc on other measures but said any agreement "won't be what the Bloc has proposed."
"I'm not obviously personally involved in those conversations. I'm the environment minister. I'm not the minister responsible for seniors, but (the Liberals) have spoken about this as a collective," Guilbeault said.
He also called the Bloc's proposal "fiscally irresponsible."
"It would cost $3 billion per year, and in many cases, it would go to people who don't need it," Guilbeault said.
Former Bloc Quebecois leader Gilles Duceppe speculated that Guilbeault's comments mean there will almost certainly be an election before Christmas.
"Well, if it's like that, we'll have an election because the Bloc has been very clear on that. The ultimatum is there," he told Kapelos, also in an interview airing on CTV's Question Period on Sunday.
Duceppe also weighed in on the possibility of Trudeau proroguing Parliament, a decision that Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Gould have insisted is not on the table, but one that ultimately rests with the prime minister.
Duceppe led the Bloc in 2008 when former prime minister Stephen Harper prorogued Parliament for 53 days in an effort to stave off a rival coalition government.
"If they prorogue, it means you want to be in government for Christmas, but that'd be their last Christmas," Duceppe told Kapelos.
In the event of an early election, Duceppe said the Bloc is "ready."
"They're well-prepared in all regions, in each riding. So if the Liberals want an election, they will act," Duceppe said.
Singh says there is 'no discussion' with the prime minister
With the Liberals unwilling to acquiesce to the Bloc's demands, the NDP has leverage to push new priorities as the Trudeau government only needs support from either the Bloc or NDP to stay in power. But so far, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he has had no conversations with the prime minister.
"The ongoing discussions with the house leader, that is normal, but there's been no discussion between me and the prime minister," Singh told reporters on Thursday. "There's been nothing I've been putting on the table nor has the prime minister put on the table."
On Thursday, the Senate passed the pharmacare bill that was central to the previous political pact between the Liberals and NDP. The legislation requires the federal government to sign deals with provinces and territories to cover diabetes and birth-control medications as part of the public health system.
With the bill now law, Singh is urging the federal government to negotiate deals with the provinces as soon as possible.
When asked whether the federal government's progress on those deals will dictate the NDP's future support, Singh would not answer directly.
"When it comes to confidence votes, we've been very clear. We're going to look at each vote as it comes," Singh said on Friday. "But I'm letting people know that right now, after this bill, this historic bill, has been passed into law, it is now the law of the land. I want to see these deals signed."
With files from CTV News' Spencer Van Dyk and Rachel Aiello
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bloc won't hold Liberals 'hostage' over seniors' benefits: cabinet minister
Liberal cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault says the Liberals will not be 'held hostage' by the Bloc Quebecois' demand to expand Old Age Security to more seniors.
Police identify Toronto victim of alleged serial killer
Toronto police have identified the woman who was allegedly killed by a suspected serial killer earlier this month.
Missing father, kids spotted in New Zealand wilderness 3 years after disappearance: police
A New Zealand man who disappeared with his three children in 2021 was spotted on a farm along the country's northwest coast, police say.
No jail time for man who fatally stabbed senior in Vancouver
A man who stabbed a senior to death in Vancouver's Biltmore Hotel building in 2020 has been given a conditional sentence for the killing, meaning he will not serve any jail time if he remains on good behaviour in the community.
Boeing to cut 17,000 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce
U.S. planemaker Boeing will cut 17,000 jobs, or 10 per cent of its global workforce, delay first delivery of its 777X jet by a year and announced substantial new losses in its defence business as a month-long strike batters company finances, CEO Kelly Ortberg said on Friday.
Trump says he'll renegotiate North America's trade deals. Trudeau says Canada will put its interests first
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that if the next U.S. president re-opens trade negotiations for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), Canada will prioritize its own interests.
B.C. billionaire posts third large sign criticizing NDP ahead of the election
British Columbia billionaire Chip Wilson has put up yet another billboard message to voters, his third post outside his multimillion-dollar mansion in NDP Leader David Eby's own riding.
Deadly Old Montreal fire: police arrest two suspects aged 18 and 20
Montreal police have arrested two young adults in connection with the deadly fire in Old Montreal last week that killed a mother and her young daughter.
Former public safety minister didn't know about delayed spy warrant, he tells inquiry
Former public safety minister Bill Blair told a federal inquiry Friday he had no knowledge about delays in approving a spy service warrant in 2021 that may have included references to people in his own government.
Canada
-
EXCLUSIVE: 'We were privileged to be friends with our sister': Family mourns murdered N.S. woman
More than a month after the murder of Nova Scotia woman Esther Jones, her family continues to grapple with the loss.
-
No jail time for man who fatally stabbed senior in Vancouver
A man who stabbed a senior to death in Vancouver's Biltmore Hotel building in 2020 has been given a conditional sentence for the killing, meaning he will not serve any jail time if he remains on good behaviour in the community.
-
Winnipeggers arrested after images surface of cats being tortured, killed online
Two Winnipeggers have been arrested after images and videos were posted online of animals being tortured and killed.
-
Police identify Toronto victim of alleged serial killer
Toronto police have identified the woman who was allegedly killed by a suspected serial killer earlier this month.
-
Deadly Old Montreal fire: police arrest two suspects aged 18 and 20
Montreal police have arrested two young adults in connection with the deadly fire in Old Montreal last week that killed a mother and her young daughter.
-
Toronto mother acquitted in death of disabled daughter launches $10.5-million lawsuit against police, city
Cindy Ali, the Toronto mother who was acquitted in the 2011 death of her 16-year-old daughter Cynara after serving more than four years in prison, is suing Toronto police and the city for more than $10 million.
World
-
Hot-air balloon strikes and collapses radio tower in Albuquerque during festival
A hot-air balloon struck and collapsed a radio tower Friday in Albuquerque, New Mexico, during the city's famous festival -- the second time in 20 years that a balloon has come into contact with the tower.
-
Missing father, kids spotted in New Zealand wilderness 3 years after disappearance: police
A New Zealand man who disappeared with his three children in 2021 was spotted on a farm along the country's northwest coast, police say.
-
British woman who killed her parents and lived with their bodies is sentenced to life
A British woman who murdered her parents and then lived for four years alongside their bodies in makeshift tombs at the family home was sentenced Friday to life imprisonment and told she won't be eligible for parole for 36 years.
-
'Casting spells': Kentucky woman is arrested after police find human remains in her mom's oven and a body in the yard
Authorities arrested a Kentucky woman after someone found a dismembered body in her mother's backyard and officers later found human remains.
-
Obama urges Black men to vote for Harris; mocks Trump
Former U.S. President Barack Obama gave a blistering critique of his White House successor Donald Trump and urged Black men to show up for Kamala Harris as he campaigned in Pittsburgh.
-
An elevator malfunction killed 1 and trapped 12 at a Colorado tourist mine
Investigators were trying to figure out Friday what led to an elevator door malfunction at a former Colorado gold mine that killed a man, injured four others and left 12 people trapped for hours at the bottom of the tourist attraction 1,000 feet beneath the surface.
Politics
-
Bloc won't hold Liberals 'hostage' over seniors' benefits: cabinet minister
Liberal cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault says the Liberals will not be 'held hostage' by the Bloc Quebecois' demand to expand Old Age Security to more seniors.
-
Trump says he'll renegotiate North America's trade deals. Trudeau says Canada will put its interests first
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that if the next U.S. president re-opens trade negotiations for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), Canada will prioritize its own interests.
-
Minister says not enough beds for involuntary addictions care across the country
The minister of mental health and addictions says there are not enough beds in jurisdictions across the country to support involuntary treatment for addictions and mental health.
Health
-
Common heart conditions raise the risk of dementia, experts say
If you are one of the millions with heart disease, you have a higher risk for future dementia, according to the American Heart Association.
-
Higher in Halifax: Elevated levels of cannabis metabolites in city's wastewater
Wastewater tested in Halifax in 2023 contained almost twice the amount of cannabis metabolites compared with samples taken from other big cities in Canada, like Toronto or Montreal.
-
Twin boys born conjoined celebrate 1st birthday after separation surgery
Twin brothers who were born conjoined recently celebrated their first birthday after undergoing successful separation surgery.
Sci-Tech
-
Look up: Northern lights could be visible across Canada this week
The northern lights could be visible across most of Canada this week.
-
The largest storm in our solar system is moving unexpectedly, scientists say
New observations of Jupiter's Great Red Spot captured by the Hubble Space Telescope show that the 190-year-old storm wiggles like gelatin and shape-shifts like a squeezed stress ball.
-
Avian enthusiasts try to counter the deadly risk of Chicago high-rises for migrating birds
Rescue groups are busy each spring and fall when migrating birds fly into homes, small buildings and sometimes Chicago's skyscrapers and other hulking buildings. Chicago is a major migratory path in the U.S.
Entertainment
-
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to stay in jail while appeals court takes up bail fight
A federal appeals court judge has ruled to keep Sean 'Diddy' Combs locked up while he makes a third bid for bail in his sex trafficking case, which is slated to go to trial in May.
-
Al Pacino says being a new dad at 84 is a 'mini miracle'
Al Pacino is enjoying being a late-in-life dad. The legendary actor talked about being a father to a brood, including to 16-month-old Roman with producer Noor Alfallah.
-
'Emotional train wreck': Filming of Swissair Flight 111 movie hits close to home
Set to premiere next year, the film '111' is a joint Canadian-Swiss production that follows the interwoven stories of four people in the aftermath of the Sept. 2, 1998 Swissair crash near Peggy's Cove, N.S.
Business
-
7-Eleven is closing more than 400 locations
Several hundred "underperforming" 7-Eleven locations across North America are closing, the convenience store announced.
-
opinion
opinion What are the best ways to boost your income in Canada?
Whether you're looking to pay off debt, save for a big purchase, or simply give yourself greater financial stability, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best ways to boost your income.
-
TD money laundering fines could weigh on bank's stock long-term, analysts warn
Money laundering penalties levied against Toronto-Dominion Bank this week by U.S. regulators could be a drag on the bank's stock price long-term, analysts warn.
Lifestyle
-
Two Ontario sisters fly to Newfoundland after mother loses $20K to romance scam
Two sisters from Ontario travelled to Newfoundland to spend time with their mom after they learned she lost $20,000 to a romance scam.
-
Stunning images capture rainbows, lightning over Metro Vancouver
There was an eye-catching mix of rainbows and lightning over Vancouver following a brief downpour this week.
-
Here's how parents can help their teen land their first job
As a parent, you want your child to spread their wings and fly, not crash down to reality when they first enter the job market.
Sports
-
Jack Nicholson, Spike Lee and Billy Crystal set to become basketball Hall of Famers as superfans
Some prominent figures will be added to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery on Sunday, a few hours before this year’s class is enshrined in Springfield, Mass.
-
FIFA urged to put more human rights scrutiny into 2034 World Cup deal with Saudi Arabia
Two months before FIFA is set to confirm Saudi Arabia as the 2034 World Cup host, the soccer body was urged again Friday to allow independent scrutiny of the kingdom's human rights obligations for the tournament.
-
Member of 2019 Raptors championship team Danny Green retires from NBA
Former Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green has announced his retirement from the NBA.
Autos
-
Elon Musk unveils his 'Cybercab' robotaxi
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled on Thursday his vision of a 'a fun, exciting future,' an 'age of abundance' full of his company’s self-driving cars without steering wheels, parking lots turned into parks and robots that will walk among the population – that he once again promised would be available within a few years.
-
video
video Why are there cars in the Detroit River?
Dozens of cars were pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor on Tuesday, causing many questions for Windsorites.
-
Hundreds of thousands of popular vehicles recalled in Canada over steering issue
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
Local Spotlight
Stunning images capture rainbows, lightning over Metro Vancouver
There was an eye-catching mix of rainbows and lightning over Vancouver following a brief downpour this week.
Northern Ontario farmer breaks giant pumpkin records, taking top prizes in competition
Jeff Warner from Aidie Creek Gardens in the northern Ontario community of Englehart has a passion for growing big pumpkins and his effort is paying off in more ways than one.
Saskatchewan's Jessica Campbell becomes first female assistant coach in NHL history
Saskatchewan’s Jessica Campbell has made hockey history, becoming the first ever female assistant coach in the National Hockey League (NHL).
Alberta man's hovercraft creation odyssey 'an incredible experience'
Have you ever seen videos of hovercrafts online or on TV and thought, 'Wow, I wish I could ride one of those.' One Alberta man did, and then built his own.
B.C. couple offers Taylor Swift tickets to anyone who can find their missing dog
A B.C. couple is getting desperate – and creative – in their search for their missing dog.
Video shows meteor streaking across Ontario
Videos of a meteor streaking across the skies of southern Ontario have surfaced and small bits of the outer space rock may have made it to land, one astronomy professor says.
Rare cloud formations ripple the sky over Ottawa
A unique form of clouds made an appearance over the skies of Ottawa on Sunday evening.
'It’s unbelievable': N.B. man brings Batmobile to superhero fanatic
Bernie Hicks, known as the ‘Batman of Amherst,’ always wanted to sit in a Batmobile until a kind stranger made it happen.
After four decades of business, Bubi's serves its last meal
Bubi’s Awesome Eats, located on University Ave West took to social media to announce the closure on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Drunk driver slowly drives into pedestrian, arrested for assault with a weapon: RCMP
A drunken man who slowly and deliberately ran into a pedestrian before fleeing the scene is facing a 90-day driving ban and potential criminal charges, Mounties on Vancouver Island say.
-
Rustad stands by B.C. Conservative candidates under fire, says voters can judge them
B.C. Conservatives Leader John Rustad says it will be up to voters to judge his party's candidates as he stood by a pair whose remarks on Indigenous and Muslim people drew condemnation from election rivals and other critics.
-
Great white shark washes up on B.C. shore
In a rare occurrence, a bona fide great white shark washed up on a B.C. beach Thursday.
Toronto
-
Toronto mother acquitted in death of disabled daughter launches $10.5-million lawsuit against police, city
Cindy Ali, the Toronto mother who was acquitted in the 2011 death of her 16-year-old daughter Cynara after serving more than four years in prison, is suing Toronto police and the city for more than $10 million.
-
Pedestrian in hospital after truck crashes through fence in Whitby, lands in swimming pool
A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after a driver struck them with their pickup truck before careening into a residential fence and ending up in a backyard swimming pool.
-
Suspect threw coffee at woman’s vehicle then shot at her windshield: police
Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly threw a coffee at a woman’s vehicle and then shot at her windshield following some sort of dispute that began at a Tim Hortons in Pickering on Friday morning.
Calgary
-
Calgary Public Library locations closing due to cybersecurity breach
Calgary Public Library (CPL) locations will be closing early on Friday following a cyber attack.
-
Calgary police identify victim of deadly shooting
Calgary police have released the identity of a man shot to death in the community of Forest Lawn on Thursday.
-
Lethbridge home prices among the fastest rising in Alberta
Lethbridge- The latest monthly report from the Alberta Real Estate Association shows Lethbridge has seen one of the biggest year over year increases in home prices.
Ottawa
-
Temporary LaSalle Causeway bridge to close Tuesday to create access for marine traffic in Kingston, Ont.
The temporary LaSalle Causeway bridge in Kingston, Ont. will be fully closed on Tuesday to create temporary access for marine traffic, according to Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC).
-
$90K worth of jewelry stolen from Manotick store, owner says
A Manotick business has been left stunned as thieves made off with $90,000 worth of jewelry.
-
Ottawa police investigating suspicious incident targeting children in Orleans
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in an alleged "possible" attempt to abduct a group of children in the Orleans area last weekend.
Montreal
-
Deadly Old Montreal fire: police arrest two suspects aged 18 and 20
Montreal police have arrested two young adults in connection with the deadly fire in Old Montreal last week that killed a mother and her young daughter.
-
Longueuil woman charged after 10-year-old boy scalded with boiling water
A woman from Montreal's South Shore appeared in court on Friday on charges of aggravated assault after allegedly scalding a 10-year-old boy with boiling water more than one week ago.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Sweater weather in full force for Thanksgiving weekend in Montreal
Sweater weather will be in full force for Montrealers this Thanksgiving, as October showers are forecasted to begin at around 10 p.m. Friday evening kick the long weekend off.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi takes 'necessary' legal action against 3 people
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi is taking legal action against three people he alleges spread inflammatory and libelous allegations about him.
-
2nd Edmonton daycare closed after failing to meet licencing requirements
For the second day in a row, the province announced on Friday the closure of a daycare in Edmonton.
-
Edmonton makes clean energy retrofit program permanent
A program providing financing for clean energy retrofits will open permanently to Edmontonians on Oct. 17.
Atlantic
-
EXCLUSIVE: 'We were privileged to be friends with our sister': Family mourns murdered N.S. woman
More than a month after the murder of Nova Scotia woman Esther Jones, her family continues to grapple with the loss.
-
Thanksgiving weekend both wet and windy for the Maritimes
It's not the most auspicious Thanksgiving weather for the Maritimes as a series of low pressure systems and weather fronts move through the region bringing inclement weather.
-
Homeless mayoral candidate pushes for voting access for those without permanent addresses
One of Halifax’s 16 mayoral candidates, Andrew Goodsell, is pushing for voting access for people experiencing homelessness, like him.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers arrested after images surface of cats being tortured, killed online
Two Winnipeggers have been arrested after images and videos were posted online of animals being tortured and killed.
-
Former Winnipeg teacher charged with voyeurism, child pornography offences after videos filmed in change room seized
A 37-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after videos filmed in a public pool change room were seized by police.
-
RCMP asking for help identifying body pulled from Red River
Mounties are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man whose body was pulled from the Red River last month.
Regina
-
Riders one win away from securing home playoff game
There is a lot on the line in Saturday’s matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions as a Rider win will secure them a home playoff game.
-
Here's a complete candidate list for Regina's upcoming civic, school board elections
Regina will vote for a new mayor, city council and public and separate school board trustees on Nov. 13.
-
Regina football player wins NFL Canada Way to Play award
Sienna Berns, a 16-year-old defensive back for the Regina Victorias, has become the first female recipient of the NFL Canada Way to Play Award.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. native Steven Lorentz scores first goal for Leafs
Kitchener, Ont. native Steven Lorentz scored his first goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.
-
WRDSB parents, teachers’ union frustrated with class reorganization and support staffing
Five weeks into the new school year and parents of children in the Waterloo Region District School Board are already raising concerns about classroom shuffling and a supposed lack of support staff.
-
Guelph CTS site says number of users declining as closure looms
Staff at the Guelph consumption and treatment services (CTS) site say many people who use its services have already stopped going following the Ford government's announcement that it is among 10 locations closing this year.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan NDP releases $3.65 billion campaign platform
The Saskatchewan New Democratic Party laid out its platform on Friday, ahead of the Oct. 28 provincial election.
-
Sask. company fined $70,000 after worker seriously injured
A Saskatoon-based company was hit with a $70,000 fine this month for a 2022 incident where a worker was seriously injured after falling from a scaffold.
-
Riders one win away from securing home playoff game
There is a lot on the line in Saturday’s matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions as a Rider win will secure them a home playoff game.
Northern Ontario
-
Two Ontario sisters fly to Newfoundland after mother loses $20K to romance scam
Two sisters from Ontario travelled to Newfoundland to spend time with their mom after they learned she lost $20,000 to a romance scam.
-
Ontario man 'devastated' he owes $18,000 after 2 loans were fraudulently taken in his name
An Ontario man said he feels 'devastated' after learning his identity was stolen to take out two fraudulent loans under his name.
-
Friends help Sudbury man find a home after living in an encampment
Glenn Thompson packs his E-bike to make the short trip back to the room he’s renting. Just a few short weeks ago, he was living in a tent.
London
-
Striking Western workers vote in favour of new agreement, campus roadways reopened
Striking union workers at Western University have voted in favour of their new contract.
-
'Violent home invasion-style robbery' being investigated by London police
Around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, police said two men forced their way into a home in the area of Ashley Crescent and Ashley Place where the homeowner woke up to the commotion.
-
Mayor 'denounces hate' as debate around white lives matter sign intensifies
A controversial sign has temporarily moved to a neighbour’s lawn just outside of Goderich, but the message on it, ‘White Lives Matter,’ remains the same.
Barrie
-
Victim dies of injuries after armed robbery at gas station
Police say the victim of an armed robbery shooting at a gas station has since died of his injuries, and the suspect remains at large.
-
Family of 6 loses everything in house explosion
A family of six has lost all their personal belongings after their house was destroyed by an explosion on the eve of the Thanksgiving Day long weekend.
-
OPP officer makes unusual discovery during traffic stop, driver charged
Provincial police remind motorists about the importance of buckling up after an officer discovered a passenger sitting on a kitchen chair inside the vehicle during a traffic stop in the Town of the Blue Mountains.
Windsor
-
'I remember yawning': Windsor man testifies in careless driving trial
A Windsor man testified in his careless driving trial in a Chatham-Kent courtroom on Friday.
-
University of Windsor board member seeks to pause controversial pro-Palestinian protest agreements
A University of Windsor board member is calling for a pause on controversial agreements made with pro-Palestinian protesters who occupied part of the campus earlier this year.
-
Toronto man facing 30 charges after human trafficking investigation by Windsor police
A Toronto man is facing 30 charges after a woman told Windsor police officers she was being forced to work in the sex trade.
Vancouver Island
-
Rustad stands by B.C. Conservative candidates under fire, says voters can judge them
B.C. Conservatives Leader John Rustad says it will be up to voters to judge his party's candidates as he stood by a pair whose remarks on Indigenous and Muslim people drew condemnation from election rivals and other critics.
-
Vancouver Island homicide investigators search home, business after 'targeted' killing
Homicide investigators have searched a home and a business in connection with a fatal assault earlier this week on northern Vancouver Island.
-
Great white shark washes up on B.C. shore
In a rare occurrence, a bona fide great white shark washed up on a B.C. beach Thursday.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge home prices among the fastest rising in Alberta
Lethbridge- The latest monthly report from the Alberta Real Estate Association shows Lethbridge has seen one of the biggest year over year increases in home prices.
-
'Come together': How to cut down Thanksgiving dinner costs
The Interfaith Food Bank is busy preparing Thanksgiving bundles and has some tips for anyone hoping to cut down on their holiday dinner costs.
-
Weapons complaint near schools turns out to be false alarm: Lethbridge police
A weapons complaint that led to the temporary lockdown of two Lethbridge schools Thursday turned out to be no threat, police said in a media release.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
New Sault committee looks to crack down on graffiti
A closer look at preventing graffiti will be looked at in Sault Ste. Marie, after a string of offensive displays by one man, including spray painting anti-Indigenous language and painting over the pride crosswalk.
-
On Thanksgiving weekend, police remind drivers to keep their eyes on the road
Even on an average day, the intersection of Highway 17 at Highway 6 near Espanola is busy, but it’s especially steady on a Friday before a long weekend.
-
Sault suspect on probation arrested with drugs, knife and $5K in cash
A 34-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie who was wanted for a probation violation was found this week with a switchblade, drugs, a digital scale and $5,170 in cash.
N.L.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.