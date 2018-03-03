

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- The national office of the Bloc Quebecois is rallying behind its leader after seven of the party's 10 members of Parliament quit the caucus earlier in the week.

The party's administration says Martine Ouellet has their full support.

Ouellet says the MPs who resigned will be able to keep their party memberships and are welcome to discuss a return to caucus.

The seven MPs published a letter in today's Journal de Montreal saying that excluding them from the party would contribute to its death.

The letter criticizes Ouellet's leadership and says her choice to focus only on independence does not serve Quebec's interests.

It says that decisions about Quebec's future will be taken at the provincial level and that Ouellet's priority should be to advance the province's interests in Ottawa.

On Friday, more than 20 former Bloc Quebecois MPs published an open letter calling for Ouellet's resignation.