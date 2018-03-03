Bloc Quebecois meets to discuss fate of seven MPs who quit over leader's style
Newly acclaimed Bloc Quebecois leader Martine Ouellet salutes supporters during a rally Saturday, March 18, 2017 in Montreal. Seven of the 10 Bloc Quebecois MPs quit Wednesday because of Martine Ouellet's leadership style, leaving the once-powerful party in complete disarray. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 3, 2018 2:22PM EST
MONTREAL - The national office of the Bloc Quebecois is meeting in Montreal to discuss the fate of seven of the party's MPs who quit the caucus in the last week.
Leader Martine Ouellet is expected to announce later today whether their membership in the party will be revoked.
The seven MPs published a letter in today's Journal de Montreal saying that excluding them from the party would contribute to its death.
The letter criticizes Ouellet's leadership and says her choice to focus only on independence does not serve Quebec's interests.
It says that decisions about Quebec's future will be taken at the provincial level and that Ouellet's priority should be to advance the province's interests in Ottawa.
On Friday, more than 20 former Bloc Quebecois MPs published an open letter calling for Ouellet's resignation.