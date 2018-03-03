Bloc Quebecois leader Martine Ouellet says she's staying despite MP revolt
In this file photo, Martine Ouellet speaks to supporters in Montreal, Friday, May 27, 2016, where she announced her intention to run for the leadership of the Parti Quebecois. (Graham Hughes / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Saturday, March 3, 2018 2:22PM EST
Bloc Quebecois leader Martine Ouellet says she'll stay on as leader, despite the sudden resignation of seven of the party's 10 MPs this week.
Ouellet made the announcement at a Saturday afternoon press conference.
