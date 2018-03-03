

CTVNews.ca Staff





Bloc Quebecois leader Martine Ouellet says she'll stay on as leader, despite the sudden resignation of seven of the party's 10 MPs this week.

Ouellet made the announcement at a Saturday afternoon press conference.

.@martineouellet will being staying on as @BlocQuebecois leader. Adding the door will always be open should the 7 MPs who resigned change their mind. @CTVMontreal — Amanda Kline (@AmandaKline23) March 3, 2018

