OTTAWA -- Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is denying an anonymous allegation against him made in a Facebook post.

On behalf of Blanchet, the Bloc Quebecois party has issued a statement in French on Wednesday, “unequivocally” denying the allegation and inviting the accuser to file a report with the relevant police authorities.

The Facebook post made Tuesday night by an unnamed accuser makes an allegation dating back to 1999, prior to Blanchet entering politics.

The allegation was published on a page that posts anonymous sexual misconduct allegations.

Blanchet’s statement also says that the federal party leader wishes justice for real victims of criminal acts and that he will not be making any additional comment on the matter.

“Yves-Francois Blanchet will continue with his professional activities,” Blanchet’s press secretary Carolane Landry said in the statement.

The allegation has not been tested or proven in court.