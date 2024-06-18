Bloc MPs will 'pay the price' for any involvement in foreign meddling, Blanchet says

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet says any member of his caucus implicated in foreign interference will "pay the price" for their actions.

Blanchet is taking steps to obtain the top secret-level security clearance needed to read the full version of a classified report from the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians.

The intelligence watchdog, composed of MPs and senators, said in a public report this month that some parliamentarians are "semi-witting or witting" participants in the efforts of foreign states to meddle in Canadian politics.

Blanchet says after reviewing the report he will deal with any Bloc MPs involved in foreign interference, and he invites other federal party leaders to do the same.

He told reporters today that the Parliament of a G7 country cannot afford to have MPs who are under the influence of foreign, hostile powers.

But Blanchet adds that he will not follow the path of NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and speak publicly after seeing the unredacted watchdog report.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2024