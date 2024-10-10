Bloc leader, MPs and farmers call for supply management bill to be passed

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet and MPs from several other parties were on Parliament Hill Thursday to call for the Senate to pass a Bloc bill on supply management.

The private member's bill seeks to protect Canada's supply management system during international trade negotiations.

The dairy, egg and poultry sectors are all supply managed, a system that regulates production levels, wholesale prices and trade.

Flanked by a large group of people representing supply-managed sectors, Blanchet commended the cross-party support at a time when he said federal institutions are at their most divided.

The Bloc has given the Liberals until Oct. 29 to pass two of its bills — the supply management bill and one that would boost old age security — or it will begin talks with other opposition parties to bring down the minority government.

The Liberals have already signalled they don't plan to support the Bloc pension legislation, but Liberal ministers have spoken in support of supply management.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2024.