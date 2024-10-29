Bloc Leader Blanchet starting talks with other parties about bringing down Trudeau's Liberal gov't
Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says he will be sending a letter to other opposition party leaders to initiate talks about bringing down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government.
Today was the Bloc-imposed deadline on the Liberals to help pass a pair of bills in exchange for their continued support on confidence votes.
With neither bill much closer to becoming law than five weeks ago – when the Bloc issued the ultimatum in order to avoid an election "before Christmas" – Blanchet has announced he's making good on his threat.
"This is what we said we would do, and this is what we're doing," Blanchet said in French, adding that he considers the government at a real risk of falling.
Blanchet left some room for future negotiations, indicating that if the Liberals come to the table with something that meets their demands, or that benefits Quebecers, they could still offer support.
The Bloc wanted a royal recommendation to allow private member's Bill C-319 – proposing a 10 per cent increase to Old Age Security (OAS) payouts for seniors ages 65 to 74 – to be approved to spend public funds.
And, for Bill C-282 seeking protections for dairy, poultry and egg producers in future trade talks, to be passed expeditiously.
The Liberals unequivocally rejected the seniors' benefits boost as bad precedent and bad policy, though they do support the supply management bill, but were unable to convince the upper chamber to speed up its study.
With the Liberals failing to meet these demands, Blanchet said his party is in a position to vote on a non-confidence motion at the earliest opportunity and go to an election where Canadians and Quebecers can decide on a new Parliament.
"I'm ready for an election," Blanchet said. "Not only are we ready, but we might be expecting that with enthusiasm. I do not believe that Quebecers want elections so much, but I do believe that they will understand that this is where we are now."
On his way into today's cabinet meeting, Public Services and Procurement Minister Jean-Yves Duclos called the Bloc's deadline "an artificial ultimatum," in French, and said that the Liberals intend to keep talking to other parties about finding areas of common ground to keep this minority Parliament alive.
Trudeau's government has survived two Conservative-led non-confidence votes so far this fall, with both the Bloc and NDP rejecting Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempts to force an early election.
There are more expected. However, for the government to fall, a few political developments would need to fall into place.
The current Conservative-led privilege standoff in the House of Commons would need to end, and the Liberals would also have to lose NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's support.
Singh made it clear last week his party won't be using its only opposition day of the fall sitting – when it comes – to advance a motion of non-confidence, focusing rather on the issue of abortion access.
Yesterday, Poilievre pushed Blanchet to help him send Canadians to the polls, while accusing the separatist leader of delivering "nothing" for Quebecers.
Responding today, Blanchet said Poilievre needs to realize that to topple the government, their filibuster needs to end so that other matters, such as a motion of non-confidence, can be advanced.
"Despite the impoliteness and comments of Poilievre, he needs us. And he could start by saying please," Blanchet said. "But we won't be doing anything that's in favour of Conservatives, but in favour of Quebecers. And toppling the government is in favour of Quebecers."
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Ontario to provide taxpayers with $200 rebate
The Ontario government will give each taxpayer a $200 rebate. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday and said the rebate will also extend to families with children, with an additional $200 per eligible child.
'Elaborate encampment' with solar panels and mini-power grid dismantled by Edmonton police
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has dismantled one of the ‘most elaborate encampments’ officers have ever seen.
An analyst weathered threats after his non-partisan forecast claimed a Harris win
An American presidential historian is maintaining his previous prediction of a Kamala Harris presidency as the U.S. election hits the one-week mark.
12-year-old girl among teenage suspects charged in 'suspicious' Ontario house fire
Four teenagers, including a 12-year-old girl, are facing charges after police say they set an Oshawa, Ont. home on fire while the residents were inside.
Canadian identical twins go head-to-head for the first time in NFL history
For identical twins Sydney and Chase Brown, football has always been an expression of their brotherly love and a shared family experience.
Teen accused of U.K. girls' murder in Southport charged with terrorism offence
A teenager accused of murdering three young girls in a knife attack in northern England in July has been further charged with terrorism offences including the production of ricin, police and prosecutors said on Tuesday.
Only 2 races too close to call on Sask. election night, despite close finish
The Saskatchewan Party secured its fifth straight majority government Monday, with only two constituencies too close for CTV News to call as night turned to morning.
Lost Chopin music uncovered in 'thrilling' discovery
A curator at a museum in New York City has discovered a previously unknown waltz written by Frederic Chopin, the first time that a new piece of work by the Polish composer has been found in nearly 100 years.
Community awaits answers in death of Halifax Walmart employee found in store oven
The family of a Halifax Walmart employee who was found dead inside an oven in the store is still waiting for answers more than a week after her death.
'Elaborate encampment' with solar panels and mini-power grid dismantled by Edmonton police
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has dismantled one of the ‘most elaborate encampments’ officers have ever seen.
Ontario to provide taxpayers with $200 rebate
The Ontario government will give each taxpayer a $200 rebate. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday and said the rebate will also extend to families with children, with an additional $200 per eligible child.
An explosion of fireworks injures more than 150 people at a temple in India
A huge explosion of fireworks injured more than 150 people at a religious festival in a temple in southern India, a report said Tuesday.
-
Mother crashes car through Australian school fence, killing a child and injuring 4 others
A mother collecting a child crashed a car through a Melbourne school fence on Tuesday, fatally injuring one child and leaving four others seriously hurt, police said.
-
Pope's child protection board urges transparency from Vatican sex abuse office and compensation
Pope Francis' child protection board called Tuesday for victims of clergy sexual abuse to have greater access to information about their cases and the right to compensation, in the first-ever global assessment of the Catholic Church's efforts to address the crisis.
-
Teen accused of U.K. girls' murder in Southport charged with terrorism offence
A teenager accused of murdering three young girls in a knife attack in northern England in July has been further charged with terrorism offences including the production of ricin, police and prosecutors said on Tuesday.
Final report coming today on unmarked graves, missing children in residential schools
A final report is set to be released today by Canada's special interlocutor for missing children and unmarked graves associated with residential schools.
-
-
House committee will hear from top Mountie on alleged India interference
RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme is among a slate of top security officials set to meet the House of Commons national security committee, weeks after making explosive allegations against the Indian government.
'Pieces of wood': Gummy candies recalled, Canadian Food Inspection Agency says
A recall has been issued for gummy candies due to pieces of wood, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
-
Potential organ donors opting out of programs after reports of man mistakenly declared dead
Transplant experts are seeing a spike in people revoking organ donor registrations, their confidence shaken by reports that organs were nearly retrieved from a Kentucky man mistakenly declared dead.
-
Ottawa will not challenge Quebec MAID law that allows advance requests
Ottawa said it will not challenge a Quebec law that allows people to request medical assistance in dying (MAID) in advance.
'This work is critical': First-of-its-kind facility dedicated to marine animal autopsies opens in N.S.
A first-of-its kind facility for Atlantic Canada dedicated to marine animal autopsies and sampling is opening in Seaforth, N.S.
-
China says it's ready to launch the next crew to its orbiting space station early Wednesday
China said all systems are ready to launch the next crew to its orbiting space station early Wednesday, the latest mission to make the country a major space power. The two men and one woman will replace the astronauts who've lived on the Tiangong space station for the last six months.
-
Fitness app Strava gives away location of Biden, Trump and other leaders, French newspaper says
An investigation by French newspaper Le Monde found that the highly confidential movements of U.S. President Joe Biden, presidential rivals Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, and other world leaders can be easily tracked online through a fitness app that their bodyguards use.
Renowned French actor says Depardieu's sex assault case underlines a need for change
Renowned French actor Anouk Grinberg says the sexual assault trial against fellow actor Gerard Depardieu reflects the slow path toward awareness of sex abuse in France, especially in the film industry, after years of silence.
-
Big names announced as headliners for Boots and Hearts 2025
The headliners for the region’s biggest outdoor country music festival are locked in, and once again, the multi-day event has garnered big names.
-
'Bob's Burgers' actor sentenced to 1 year in prison for role in U.S. Capitol riot
An actor known for his roles in the television comedies 'Bob's Burgers' and 'Arrested Development' was sentenced on Monday to one year in prison for his part in a mob's attack on the U.S. Capitol nearly four years ago.
ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming tops China's rich list
ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming tops the list of China's richest people, according to the Hurun Research Institute, although many of them have seen their net worth plunge over the past year.
-
Volkswagen's employee council says the automaker plans to close at least 3 German plants
Volkswagen has informed employee representatives that it wants to close at least three plants in Germany, the head of the company's works council said Monday.
-
CrowdStrike, Delta sue each other over flight disruptions
Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said on Monday it sued Delta Air Lines in U.S. District Court in Georgia after a faulty software update prompted a global outage in July.
Lost Chopin music uncovered in 'thrilling' discovery
A curator at a museum in New York City has discovered a previously unknown waltz written by Frederic Chopin, the first time that a new piece of work by the Polish composer has been found in nearly 100 years.
-
'It's pretty cool': 7-year-old Leafs fan's Halloween costume gets Auston Matthews shoutout
A young Toronto Maple Leafs fan's Auston Matthews Halloween costume is going viral and, if he plays his cards right, he could meet the newly-minted captain face-to-face.
-
Previously unseen photos of Prince William with his mother Diana visiting homeless charity released
Prince William has opened up about how a powerful childhood experience with his brother and late mother helped shape his work in combatting homelessness.
-
Winnipeg Jets unbeaten streak snapped with Maple Leafs win
John Tavares had a hat trick and Max Pacioretty chipped in three assists in a 6-4 Toronto Maple Leafs’ victory Monday that ended the Winnipeg Jets’ reign as the only unbeaten NHL team.
-
Oilers star McDavid injured on first shift against Blue Jackets
The Edmonton Oilers, who gave up three goals on six shots at Nationwide Arena, and trailed the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 after the first period, had more things to worry about than making a comeback on Monday night.
-
Teen charged for driving nearly 200 km/h in Ottawa
A 17-year-old Ottawa driver was caught speeding nearly 90 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417.
-
Here's what buyers should know before making a used car purchase in Canada
Based on initial appearances, there are signs indicating the automobile industry is in healthy shape – for now.
More than 20,000 goldfish removed from Edmonton stormwater pond
Epcor says it has removed more than 20,000 goldfish from an Edmonton stormwater pond.
Witches and warlocks take to the water across New Brunswick
Witches and warlocks have been flocking to New Brunswick waterways this month, as a new Halloween tradition ripples across the province.
Cosplay Queen: New Brunswick artist's handmade costumes attract thousands of followers online, celebrity commissions
New Brunswicker Jillea Godin’s elaborate cosplay pieces attract thousands to her online accounts, as well as requests from celebrities for their own pieces.
Meet the rescued duck at a Manitoba farm who has waddled her way into the internet's heart
A new resident at a Manitoba animal rescue has waddled her way into people's hearts.
Runners try to 'Beat Beethoven' classics during unique Halifax race
Hundreds of people ran to the music of German composer and pianist Beethoven Wednesday night in a unique race in Halifax.
'Things are very hard here': Popular Toronto crossing guard asks community for help finding work
He is a familiar face to residents of a neighbourhood just west of Roncesvalles Avenue.
Sky over Lake Erie lights up with fireball as Orionid meteor shower peaks
A meteor lit up our region's sky last night – with a large fireball shooting across the horizon over Lake Erie at around 7:00 p.m.
'Aggressive' wild turkey causing problems for residents in Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood
Residents of Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood say an aggressive wild turkey has become a problem.
Man who died in floodwaters among 8 Nova Scotians awarded Medal of Bravery
A man who lost his life while trying to rescue people from floodwaters, and a 13-year-old boy who saved his family from a dog attack, are among the Nova Scotians who received a medal for bravery Tuesday.
Mounties seize tens of thousands of illicit cannabis edibles packaged like candy in B.C.
Federal investigators have arrested six people and seized tens of thousands of illicit cannabis edibles disguised as popular brand-name candies after raiding a pair of dispensaries in British Columbia.
-
Final count: B.C. NDP wins 2024 election, with judicial recounts pending in 2 ridings
The final count has been completed in B.C.'s nail-biting 2024 election, with incumbent Premier David Eby managing to clinch another victory for the NDP.
-
CTV News Vancouver reporter wins prestigious Jack Webster Award
CTV News Vancouver reporter Penny Daflos was honoured with one of the most prestigious awards in B.C. journalism Monday night.
-
Toronto could hike hotel tax to help pay for FIFA World Cup costs
It could soon cost a little more to stay in a Toronto hotel as the city is now considering a temporary hike to its Municipal Accommodation Tax as a way of helping to offset the cost of hosting the FIFA World Cup.
-
Albertans overpaid on electricity bills for decades: report
A new report says when the province deregulated electricity generation in 2001, it forced Albertans to pay billions more for their power.
-
Alberta businesses in favour of clearer rules on tipping, taxes on tips
Many Canadian restaurants owners say the government needs to come up with specific rules for tipping that are 'clear and transparent' for employees and customers alike, a new survey suggests.
-
O-Train closed in Ottawa’s east end after ‘area of concern’ discovered at St. Laurent Station
The O-Train is closed between Blair and Tremblay Stations today, as crews assess an “area of concern” on the south side of the tunnel at St. Laurent Station.
-
Man dead after stabbing in Vanier
Police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man was stabbed and later died Monday night. One person has been arrested.
-
CAQ Mirabel MNA closes office after shots fired at window
The Coalition Avenir Québec’s Sylvie D’Amours said she shut her office down Tuesday after its windows were shot at.
-
3 resignations in Quebec youth protection linked to sexual assault investigation
Opposition parties in Quebec City are calling for an emergency debate after more allegations of inappropriate sexual relations between staff in youth protection (DPJ) and minors.
-
-
-
John Mulaney, Jim Gaffigan to headline 2025 Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
Comedians John Mulaney and Jim Gaffigan were announced Tuesday as the headliners for the 2025 Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, coming to Edmonton's Kinsmen Park in July.
'We promise to be better': N.S. firefighter club criticized after group in KKK costumes attends Halloween dance
A group of Cape Breton firefighters are apologizing after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in what appeared to be Ku Klux Klan costumes.
-
-
Teenager struck by school bus while crossing road in marked crosswalk in Dartmouth
A teenage girl went to hospital Tuesday morning after a school bus hit her in Dartmouth, N.S.
Winnipeg police searching for suspects after another woman was carjacked this weekend
For the second time in as many days, a woman was carjacked in Winnipeg.
-
Escaped prisoner captured at airport: Manitoba RCMP
An inmate who escaped from a Manitoba jail Monday night is back in custody after a brief manhunt.
-
Winnipeg encampment cleaned up following fire
An encampment along the Assiniboine River was cleaned up on Monday following a fire.
-
-
Voter turnout approaches 53 per cent: Elections Saskatchewan
Elections Saskatchewan says just under 53 per cent of those eligible to cast a ballot in the 2024 provincial election did so, when it comes to advance polls, election day and personal care facility and homebound ballots.
Arrests made in downtown Guelph drug trafficking investigations
The Guelph Police Service Drug Enforcement Unit began investigations earlier this month following complaints about drug trafficking and illegal drug use downtown.
-
Norfolk OPP investigating home invasion, one suspect remains at large
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police say three people entered the home where they “interacted with seven occupants,” some of whom reported minor injuries.
-
'Ideology' remains significant factor in Villalba-Aleman terrorism charge
What role does ideology play in the sentencing of the man who pleaded guilty to four charges in an attack at the University of Waterloo?
-
-
Road reopen following school bus crash near Tisdale, RCMP gathering more details
Saskatchewan RCMP says the intersection between Range Road 2160 and Range Road 2155 is now open following a school bus crash in the area on Monday.
-
Priced out of rental market, Ontario senior lives in her shed
A Midland senior has resorted to living in her shed out of desperation
-
Next CPP payment coming on Tuesday for Canadian retirees
Here's how retirees will get their funds from the federal benefit.
Voyeurism charge laid after surprise video doorbell call
On Oct. 22 around 1:20 a.m. police responded to a home in the area of Talbot Street and Horton Street where the homeowner said they received a notification from the doorbell camera.
-
Silver bars stolen from Grey Bruce home over two years: Police
While investigating, police learned that over the span of two years, $95,992.00 in silver bars were stolen from the home.
-
'It’s beautiful, it’s spacious': Interior of Project Tiny Hope’s first bungalow in St. Thomas unveiled
The first fully furnished tiny home in St. Thomas, Ont. has been unveiled as part of Project Tiny Hope.
-
Fire destroys home in Clearview Township
Emergency crews in Clearview Township battled flames and heavy smoke Tuesday morning as a fire raged through a large home.
-
'Roaches in our nachos': Cockroach sightings at Devonshire Mall spark outrage
A Devonshire Mall spokesperson has confirmed that staff are aware of social media posts showing cockroaches crawling near guests' food at the mall.
-
Windsor fire on scene of blaze on Lauzon Road
Windsor Fire and Rescue Services is on scene of an upgraded working fire.
-
Home torn down following massive blaze Monday
A home on Mercer Street near downtown Windsor is being torn down Tuesday, following a major fire early Monday morning.
-
-
First of six units begins generating power at B.C.'s Site C dam
BC Hydro says the massive Site C dam project in northeastern British Columbia has started generating power.
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Lethbridge food banks struggle to cope with higher demand
Food Banks Canada's annual Hunger Count report shows more Canadians than ever are resorting to food banks.
-
Deadly motorcycle crash near Medicine Hat investigated by RCMP
RCMP say a Medicine Hat man was killed in a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in southeast Alberta on Sunday evening.
-
City of Lethbridge reaches tentative agreement with 900 CUPE employees on new deal
A tentative agreement has been reached between the City of Lethbridge and more than 900 employees belonging to CUPE Local 70.
Impaired suspect found dancing in parked minivan peed on steering wheel, seat
An early morning complaint of a man slumped over the steering wheel of a minivan with its engine running in Elliot Lake last week led to impaired driving charges and drug seizures.
-
Two dog moms from the Far North win big lottery Encore prize
Sept. 13 became a lucky day for two women from the remote First Nation community of Kashechewan after winning a big lottery prize.
-
Sault woman walking her dog has scary encounter with a pack of coyotes
A Sault Ste. Marie woman had a close encounter this weekend with a group of coyotes -- and her small dog just narrowly escaped serious injury.
Women's hockey is growing, but junior athletes play fewer competitive years on average. A new league aims to change that
Teams are facing off in a new eastern Newfoundland hockey league aiming to bring competitive play — and a few extra years on the ice — for young women in the province.
-
Remains of missing Kansas man found at scene of western Newfoundland hotel fire
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.