Bloc leader agrees to have confidence vote on her leadership brought forward
Newly acclaimed Bloc Quebecois leader Martine Ouellet salutes supporters during a rally in Montreal on Saturday, March 18, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 12:47PM EDT
OTTAWA - Martine Ouellet has agreed to have a confidence vote on her Bloc Quebecois leadership brought forward.
She made the announcement in Ottawa today.
Details will be hammered out at a party meeting in Quebec on April 29.
The vote is expected to be held by telephone or internet in the following months.
Originally, the leadership vote was scheduled only for 2019.
Ouellet has come under fire since the resignation of seven of the Bloc's 10 MPs late last month over her leadership style.