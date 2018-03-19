

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Martine Ouellet has agreed to have a confidence vote on her Bloc Quebecois leadership brought forward.

She made the announcement in Ottawa today.

Details will be hammered out at a party meeting in Quebec on April 29.

The vote is expected to be held by telephone or internet in the following months.

Originally, the leadership vote was scheduled only for 2019.

Ouellet has come under fire since the resignation of seven of the Bloc's 10 MPs late last month over her leadership style.