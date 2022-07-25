Blair, Lucki deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair asserted Monday that, while he did not direct the RCMP at any time in its investigation of the Nova Scotia mass shooting, the horrific event was "highly motivating" in his efforts to advance gun reforms.

A month after allegations of political interference in the matter first made headlines, Blair was the first in a series of key officials to testify Monday as part of the opposition-led parliamentary probe into allegations of political interference.

The committee has convened a special summer meeting to seek a full airing of the facts around the allegations that federal officials in pushing forward a new gun ban, put pressure on police in the aftermath of the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.

Blair—who at the time of the shooting was Canada's public safety minister—was accompanied by Rob Stewart, deputy minister of the Department of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, as the first of three panels of witnesses testifying during the hours-long committee meeting.

Appearing in-person at the committee in Ottawa, Blair said despite opposition assertions that the timing of the Liberal's move to ban assault-style weapons was politically-motivated, the work to implement the policy was months in the making.

"At no time have I ever interfered operationally or given operational direction to the RCMP in my role as the minister of public safety," Blair said.

"The terrible tragedy that took place in Nova Scotia, the worst mass casualty shooting event in our country's history, was for me very impactful. And all of the work that we had been doing for months and years leading up to that moment, it certainly had the effect of deepening my resolve to move forward as quickly as possible," Blair told the committee.

Appearing now during the marathon Monday hearing is RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki and Deputy Commissioner Brian Brennan. in her first public appearance on the matter Lucki has restated her denials of interfering in the case and is offering new details about the interactions she had with the minister and her police counterparts.

This panel will be followed by testimony from a few other current and former RCMP officials.

WHAT IS ALLEGED?

According to documents released on June 21 as part of the Mass Casualty Commission, in a meeting 10 days after the April 2020 killing rampage that left 22 people dead, lead Mountie Lucki allegedly expressed her disappointment with the Nova Scotia division's handling of press briefings, because she wanted them to release specific information on the firearms used by the perpetrator.

In handwritten notes, Nova Scotia RCMP superintendent Darren Campbell wrote that Lucki indicated she promised Blair and the prime minister's office that the RCMP would release this information, and that this was tied to pending gun control legislation intended to make officers and the public safer.

At the time, the Nova Scotia RCMP — which was under heavy scrutiny for its handling of the case from the start — said that releasing additional information would jeopardize the ongoing investigation into the perpetrator’s access to firearms.

Lucki has said that the discussion Campbell referenced in his notes was "tense," and that while she regretted how she approached the meeting, she would never jeopardize an RCMP investigation.

Days later, on May 1, the prime minister announced a ban — through regulations, not legislation — on 1,500 assault-style weapons, including weapons used in the Nova Scotia shooting. Moving forward on gun control measures was a pre-existing Liberal commitment dating back to their 2019 election campaign.

During his testimony on Monday, Blair shot down suggestions from the opposition that the new gun regulations were hastily drawn up "on a napkin" in the aftermath of the shooting in an effort to capitalize on the mass killing.

The minister detailed months of work done in the lead up to the gun ban that has since come under scrutiny in this case for its timing, tracking it from the election commitment mention, through to it being mentioned in the subsequent throne speech and put in Blair's mandate letter.

"It was several months of very hard work in compiling that list… And there was a very clear criteria that was established in which weapons would make that list, and that list was compiled over many months," Blair said.

From the outset of the allegations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has repeatedly denied that his government put "any undue influence or pressure" on the RCMP. Instead, the prime minister has said, in the immediate aftermath of the mass killing, federal officials had many questions about what transpired and what police knew.

“This was an extraordinary event to be very clear. It was without precedent… There were a number of concerns being expressed from the victims’ families, by my counterparts in the province of Nova Scotia, by the media, and by the community, about the lack of information that people were receiving about what had transpired, and there were a number of very important questions that were arising,” Blair said Monday.

“And I know that was one of the challenges that the commissioner had ensuring that, you know, on the one hand protecting the integrity of their ongoing criminal investigation, and on the other hand, ensuring that that people's questions were answered," Blair continued.

OPPOSITION MPS WANT MORE HEARINGS

In a pre-hearing press conference, Conservative MP and public safety critic Raquel Dancho laid out her party's concerns about what's known to-date about what she characterized as the federal government's "appalling and disgusting" alleged involvement in this situation, saying her intention is to get "clarity and honesty as to what transpired."

In her questioning of Blair, Dancho asked if he would provide the committee with the calendars and call logs from his office as well as those of his chief of staff and deputy minister between April 18 and April 28, the timeframe in which the alleged events and conversations transpired.

In response, Blair said he had with him, and would be handing over a timeline of when he and Lucki had conversations on this topic during the period of time in question; which he said was not daily but frequently in the aftermath of the shooting. His deputy also offered to turn over his schedule.

Asked previously how Canadians should reconcile the government and Lucki saying there was no interference with what superintendent Campbell wrote based on the meeting he had, Blair has said the superintendent "obviously came to his own conclusions."

While the RCMP's Campbell is central to the allegations, he will not be testifying before MPs on Monday as he is testifying before the Mass Casualty Commission.

The Conservatives are now pushing to get MPs to agree to continue the committee's investigation, including further hearings, in which Campbell as well as other "key" officials who have spoken about the matter could appear.