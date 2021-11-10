Biden to host Trudeau, Mexico president at White House on Nov. 18
Published Wednesday, November 10, 2021 9:20AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, November 10, 2021 9:20AM EST
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
U.S. President Joe Biden to host Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico at the White House next week, the White House said on Wednesday.
The Nov. 18 meeting will be the first North American Leaders’ Summit since 2016, the White House said in a statement, and will focus on COVID-19, competitiveness, migration and growth.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu)