Biden and Trudeau announce updates on clean energy, migration and defence

U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.

In a joint statement the two leaders announced plans to further bolster Norad, expand the Safe Third Country Agreement to unofficial ports of entry to address irregular migration, and launch a one-year energy transformation task force.

According to Trudeau's office Canada has made a series of new funding commitments, including:

• $250 million in Canada's semiconductor sector

• $420 million to protect and restore the Great Lakes

• $100 million in additional equipment and support for the Haitian National Police

• $7.3 billion in infrastructure for the arrival of F-35 fighter jets, from the $38.6-billion Norad modernization plan

"Our enduring partnership is based on a mutual commitment to shared security, shared prosperity, and shared democratic values, including the importance of fighting climate change and an abiding respect for human rights and the rule of law," reads part of a joint statement issued by Biden and Trudeau on Friday afternoon.

"As the closest of friends and allies, we remain committed to making life better for people on both sides of our shared border and to building a more free, equitable, secure, and prosperous world."

More to come on what's been committed to...

BIDEN'S BIG DAY ON THE HILL

The U.S. president arrived on Parliament Hill Friday morning to a lot of fanfare and with "a lot to talk about," during his first official visit to Canada since taking office.

Rolling up onto Parliament Hill in "The Beast" nearly an hour behind schedule, Biden was met by a backdrop of American flags lining the street and extremely tight security.

The U.S. President was welcomed in West Block by House and Senate representatives, and opposition party leaders. Among those who greeted him were Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who Biden later had a pull-aside meeting with.

Biden then signed the House and Senate guest books, and then moved as swiftly as his sizeable entourage could, one floor up for a bilateral meeting with Trudeau inside his office.

Offering brief remarks for the gathered media pool before the doors were closed for their private, roughly-30 minute chat, Biden said it was great to be in Canada.

He said that he always tells other world leaders how lucky America is to have Canada to the north at a time with so many geopolitical challenges, and while the two nations disagree occasionally, there is no difference when it comes to the democratic values they share.

"What a real pleasure it is to welcome President Biden to Ottawa, back to Ottawa. It's so great to see you Joe," Trudeau said.

This tete-a-tete was followed by an expanded meeting with cabinet ministers and members of Biden's delegation.

While there was extensive pre-trip policy preparation between officials on both sides, this meeting was where the visit's substantial policy conversations would have transpired, and the details of the aforementioned tangible commitments that came out of the visit would have been finalized.

In attendance for these high-level talks from the Canadian government were top-level PMO staffers, Trudeau's national security adviser Jody Thomas, as well as several cabinet ministers. Sitting on either side of the prime minister were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly.

Among the American officials in the meeting were Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Jake Sullivan, Homeland Security Adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall, and Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

'AN AGE OF POSSIBILITIES': BIDEN'S SPEECH

The main event of Biden's visit was his address to Parliament, making him the ninth U.S. president to deliver a speech to Parliament, with the last being Barack Obama in 2016.

Happening inside the glass-ceiling temporary House of Commons chamber, the U.S. president spoke to an audience of MPs, senators, dignitaries, other key stakeholders and community members.

The most notable guests that all in the chamber were clearly moved to see were Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who captured the attention of citizens on both sides of the border and sparked a massive diplomatic effort, after they were imprisoned in China from 2018 to 2021.

Inviting them to take part was a clear indication of how pressing China is on the minds of both delegations. That played out in the remarks both Trudeau and Biden shared.

Both first lady Jill Biden and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau attended the speech, after spending the morning off the Hill meeting with young curlers to talk about mental health in sport and visiting the National Gallery of Canada for a luncheon and to see an exhibit focused on Canadian women artists.

GALA DINNER TO CAP OFF WHIRLWIND VISIT

With no scheduled detours from Parliament Hill, many in Ottawa have been waiting to see whether Biden would make any impromptu visits that would put him in a public setting with Canadians.

So far that hasn’t happened, but the capital has been on high alert, with a heightened police and first responder presence around the parliamentary precinct, military aircraft in the skies, and rolling road closures each time POTUS' Secret Service motorcade is on the move.

Biden and the first lady’s whirlwind overnight visit began on Thursday evening with a warm welcome from Canadian cabinet ministers and foreign affairs officials, followed by a brief meeting with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and her husband Whit Fraser. The Bidens then had an intimate meeting with Trudeau and Gregoire Trudeau and their three children at their Rideau Cottage home, where a special locally-made “Friend-chip Goals” ice cream was scooped.

Once the substantive portion of the day is behind them, Biden, the first lady and the American delegation will attend a gala dinner hosted by Trudeau and his wife, alongside a few hundred guests at the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum at 6:30 p.m. ET. Here’s what’s on the very flavours-of-Canada inspired menu.

Biden's current departure time from the Ottawa Airport is 9:25 p.m. ET on Friday night.