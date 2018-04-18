

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Conservative MP Maxime Bernier announced Wednesday he has indefinitely postponed the publication of his new book in which he criticizes party leader Andrew Scheer.

"After consideration, for the sake of maintaining harmony within our party, I have decided to postpone its publication indefinitely," Bernier wrote on Twitter.

The book contained a chapter in which Bernier says he lost the Tory leadership race last year because his rival, Scheer, recruited "fake Conservatives" to cast votes for him.

The "fake" Conservatives Bernier referred to included farmers in Quebec who were upset with his policy to end Canada's supply management system, which protects the domestic dairy, egg and poultry industries from foreign competition.

Several Tory MPs told reporters they were happy Bernier decided to stay in the good graces of the party and not release the book.

1/ As everyone knows, I am in politics to defend ideas. I wanted to write a book explaining what I believe in and why.



Contrary to what some commentators have said last week, it's not a book about the leadership campaign. It's not about my defeat. — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) April 18, 2018

2/ There were three paragraphs out of 30 pages on the leadership results in the chapter released last week by my publisher.



I realize that whatever I write, it will always be interpreted as me creating division and challenging our leader. — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) April 18, 2018