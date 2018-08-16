

OTTAWA - Conservative MP Maxime Bernier insists he is against identity politics and calls the practice "divisive" following criticism from party leader Andrew Scheer.

In his latest string of tweets, Bernier says he has repeatedly stated he believes it is destructive to focus on cultural and ethnic identity in political discussions.

Bernier says he's advancing "the opposite of identity politics" by focusing on policy solutions that concern all Canadians.

Bernier's latest comments on Twitter come after Scheer issued a statement in an attempt to distance himself from previous controversial remarks made by the Quebec MP.

In a series of tweets posted Sunday, Bernier said promoting too much diversity could have the effect of dividing Canada into "little tribes" that cause division and erode Canada's identity.

Scheer said he personally disagrees with politicians on the left and the right when they use identity politics to divide Canadians and he will "not engage in this type of politics."

1/ Doing identity politics means trying to drum up support by appealing to specific groups on the basis of their ethnicity, religion, language, sexuality or other characteristics, instead of speaking to them as Canadians interested in the wellbeing of our country as a whole. — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) August 16, 2018

2/ Identity politics has become pervasive and is being practiced by all political parties trying to buy votes. Political debate has degenerated into a contest between different ways of pandering to specific groups instead of appealing to our common interests. — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) August 16, 2018