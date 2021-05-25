OTTAWA -- The Government of the Republic of Belarus has announced it will be closing its embassy in Canada, just as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned Belarusian authorities and said Canadian officials are contemplating further actions over the forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest a dissident journalist.

The embassy will be suspending its activity on Sept. 1, 2021, though consular services such as processing visa applications and other documents will be halted as of July 10, authorities announced Tuesday.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Trudeau called Belarus’ actions “outrageous, illegal, and completely unacceptable.” He said the Canadian government is calling for Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich to be released immediately.

“This was a clear attack on democracy and the freedom of the press,” Trudeau said of this weekend’s events.

A Ryanair flight that Protasevich was on was forced to divert due to a report of a bomb threat against it as it crossed through Belarus airspace while flying from Greece to Lithuania. A Belarusian fighter jet then escorted the plane and, after landing, the 26-year-old activist, journalist, and critic of President Alexander Lukashenko was arrested.

Trudeau condemned the “dangerous interference in civil aviation,” and said that, while Canada has existing sanctions against Belarus, the government is now “examining further options,” he said.

In 2020, Canada announced sanctions against dozens of Belarusian officials following presidential elections that Canadian authorities have described as being “marred by widespread irregularities,” and followed “a systematic campaign of repression” and “human rights violations.”

On Monday, the European Union agreed to impose sanctions on Belarus, including banning its airlines from using the country's airspace and airports, amid fury over the situation.

The prime minister said he supports actions from international institutions including NATO and added that Canada stands “in solidarity with our partners in defending journalists all around the globe.”

“It is assumed that the consular functions of the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in Canada would further be performed by the Consulate General of the Republic of Belarus in New York, United States of America,” reads the notice on the embassy’s website.

With files from The Associated Press.