Backup plane on its way to pick up PM Trudeau and Canadian delegation stranded in India

A second Polaris plane is on its way to India where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Canadian G20 delegation are stranded after a “technical issue” with the original plane was discovered shortly before departure.

The Prime Minister’s Office says a backup Airbus, CFC002, has left Trenton and is heading to India to pick up the delegation. Publicly available flight tracking software shows the Airbus left CFB Trenton at 8 p.m. EDT Sunday and stopped over in England early Monday morning.

“Currently CFC002 is on route. We are working towards a departure tomorrow morning, but recognize the situation is fluid,” the prime minister’s Press Secretary Mohammad Hussain said in a statement.

The prime minister was set to depart New Delhi Sunday night following the G20 summit. However, during the pre-flight checks, Canadian Armed Forces grounded the CFC001 plane due to a technical issue that could not be fixed overnight.

The Department of National Defence (DND) says the maintenance problem involves a component that will have to be replaced.

“The safety of all passengers is critical to the RCAF and pre-flight safety checks are a regular part of all of our flight protocols,” the department wrote in a statement. “The discovery of this issue is evidence that these protocols are effective.”

This isn’t the first time the Airbus has caused problems for Trudeau and his delegation.

An issue in October 2016 required the aircraft to return to Ottawa 30 minutes after taking off with the prime minister, who was en route to Belgium to sign the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.

Then, in October 2019, the VIP plane rolled into a wall while being towed into a hangar at 8 Wing Trenton in Ontario, sustaining "significant structural damage to the nose and right engine cowling," according to the Royal Canadian Air Force.

The plane was out of service for several months that year as a result. A backup aircraft was used to take Trudeau to the NATO summit in December 2019, but it was grounded in London when the Royal Canadian Air Force discovered a problem with one of the engines.

The lifespan of the Polaris fleet, which includes five planes, is expected to end in 2027. According to government officials, extending that timeline any further would be difficult due to the age of the equipment.

The federal government announced in July that it signed a deal worth roughly $3.6 billion to replace the aging fleet.

The updated fleet includes four new and five used aircraft that will be outfitted to feature the same capabilities. The federal government purchased the used planes from a company in Kuwait.

The first of new so-called Husky fleet airplanes arrived in Canada on Aug. 31. The DND says aircrew training among other tasks needs to be completed before the aircraft can be put into service.

The aircraft that arrived in August, which is currently sitting on the tarmac at the Ottawa International Airport with a Government of Canada decal on it, will eventually be used to transport government personnel including the prime minister.

A second Husky aircraft will be grey and arrive in the fall.

DND says the two used CC-330 Husky aircraft are expected to enter into service this fall.

“The current CC-150 Polaris fleet will be retired from service in a phased approach, as the new A330 Husky fleet is integrated and becomes fully operational,” the department of national defence wrote in a statement.

With files from The Canadian Press