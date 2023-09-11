Backup plane on its way to pick up PM Trudeau and Canadian delegation stranded in India
A second Polaris plane is on its way to India where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Canadian G20 delegation are stranded after a “technical issue” with the original plane was discovered shortly before departure.
The Prime Minister’s Office says a backup Airbus, CFC002, has left Trenton and is heading to India to pick up the delegation. Publicly available flight tracking software shows the Airbus left CFB Trenton at 8 p.m. EDT Sunday and stopped over in England early Monday morning.
- Capital Dispatch: Sign up for the latest in federal politics and why it matters
- Top headlines on Canadian politics, all in one place
“Currently CFC002 is on route. We are working towards a departure tomorrow morning, but recognize the situation is fluid,” the prime minister’s Press Secretary Mohammad Hussain said in a statement.
The prime minister was set to depart New Delhi Sunday night following the G20 summit. However, during the pre-flight checks, Canadian Armed Forces grounded the CFC001 plane due to a technical issue that could not be fixed overnight.
The Department of National Defence (DND) says the maintenance problem involves a component that will have to be replaced.
“The safety of all passengers is critical to the RCAF and pre-flight safety checks are a regular part of all of our flight protocols,” the department wrote in a statement. “The discovery of this issue is evidence that these protocols are effective.”
This isn’t the first time the Airbus has caused problems for Trudeau and his delegation.
An issue in October 2016 required the aircraft to return to Ottawa 30 minutes after taking off with the prime minister, who was en route to Belgium to sign the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.
Then, in October 2019, the VIP plane rolled into a wall while being towed into a hangar at 8 Wing Trenton in Ontario, sustaining "significant structural damage to the nose and right engine cowling," according to the Royal Canadian Air Force.
The plane was out of service for several months that year as a result. A backup aircraft was used to take Trudeau to the NATO summit in December 2019, but it was grounded in London when the Royal Canadian Air Force discovered a problem with one of the engines.
The lifespan of the Polaris fleet, which includes five planes, is expected to end in 2027. According to government officials, extending that timeline any further would be difficult due to the age of the equipment.
The federal government announced in July that it signed a deal worth roughly $3.6 billion to replace the aging fleet.
The updated fleet includes four new and five used aircraft that will be outfitted to feature the same capabilities. The federal government purchased the used planes from a company in Kuwait.
The first of new so-called Husky fleet airplanes arrived in Canada on Aug. 31. The DND says aircrew training among other tasks needs to be completed before the aircraft can be put into service.
The aircraft that arrived in August, which is currently sitting on the tarmac at the Ottawa International Airport with a Government of Canada decal on it, will eventually be used to transport government personnel including the prime minister.
A second Husky aircraft will be grey and arrive in the fall.
DND says the two used CC-330 Husky aircraft are expected to enter into service this fall.
“The current CC-150 Polaris fleet will be retired from service in a phased approach, as the new A330 Husky fleet is integrated and becomes fully operational,” the department of national defence wrote in a statement.
With files from The Canadian Press
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
A primer on the policy proposals Conservative grassroots want Poilievre to champion in next election
The Conservative party's upcoming convention in Quebec City is shaping up to become a hub for heated policy debates, as Conservative supporters will be discussing and voting on a series of proposals they'd like to see leader Pierre Poilievre champion in the next election. CTVNews.ca has read through each pitch, here's what you need to know.
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Trudeau's new House leader wants question period to become an hour Canadians watching can be proud of
If you've tuned in to question period and wondered if that is really how the elected member of Parliament representing you in Ottawa should be acting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new House leader is trying to change that.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it
Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.
opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Backup plane on its way to pick up PM Trudeau and Canadian delegation stranded in India
A second Polaris plane is on its way to India where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Canadian G20 delegation are stranded after a 'technical issue' with the original plane was discovered shortly before departure.
Indian prime minister scolds Trudeau over Sikh protests
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed strong concerns about protests in Canada against India to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, according a statement by India.
BREAKING | Moscow and Pyongyang confirm North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia to meet with Putin
Russia and North Korea confirmed Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia in a highly anticipated meeting with President Vladimir Putin that has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal that could fuel Moscow's war in Ukraine.
What to know about the Morocco earthquake and the efforts to help
An earthquake has sown destruction and devastation in Morocco, where death and injury counts continue to rise as rescue crews dig out people both alive and dead in villages that were reduced to rubble.
ANALYSIS | What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Elon Musk confirms he and Grimes have had a third child—and its name is as unusual as you’d expect
Elon Musk has confirmed that he and former partner Grimes have a third child together—and its name is just as unusual as its siblings’. The child’s existence had been kept a secret until recently.
'An uneasy feeling': With Lee's track unclear, hurricane anxiety increasing on East Coast
Though the track of Hurricane Lee remains unclear, anxiety created by powerful storms has been growing on the East Coast -- especially in communities that felt Fiona's wrath last year.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The prime minister is stuck in India, the death toll from the earthquake in Morocco rises, and Spain's embattled soccer chief resigns.
Escaped murderer on the run in the U.S. has changed appearance, slipped out of search areas
Authorities say an escaped murderer who has eluded capture since breaking out of a southeastern Pennsylvania prison a week and a half ago has apparently slipped out of the search area, changed his appearance and is now being sought in a stolen vehicle.
Canada
-
'An uneasy feeling': With Lee's track unclear, hurricane anxiety increasing on East Coast
Though the track of Hurricane Lee remains unclear, anxiety created by powerful storms has been growing on the East Coast -- especially in communities that felt Fiona's wrath last year.
-
Alberta premier asks ministers for 'full assessment' of E. coli outbreak in Calgary
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's asked her health minister, as well as her children and family services minister, to "do a full assessment" of an E. coli outbreak linked to Calgary daycares.
-
N.S. park officers kill coyote that chased bike, search for another that bit rider
Parks Canada says it has killed a coyote that was chasing a cyclist on Cape Breton's Cabot Trail, while conservation officers keep searching for another coyote that bit a different bike rider's arm.
-
Indian prime minister scolds Trudeau over Sikh protests
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed strong concerns about protests in Canada against India to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, according a statement by India.
-
Two arrested during tense protest at wharf where contentious N.S. fishery underway
RCMP arrested and later released two men for alleged assaults on Saturday after police responded to what they described as "an assembly" at a fishing wharf in southwestern Nova Scotia.
-
Shock and worry in Montreal's Moroccan community after deadly earthquake
In the nearly two days since a deadly earthquake killed more than 2,000 people in Morocco, Montreal's Café Amistad has become a gathering place for people seeking answers, or at least support. As news of the deadly quake trickled in on Friday, Chorfi Zouhir kept his shop open late into the night, as customers stayed glued to news channels and tried frantically to call home.
World
-
Indian prime minister scolds Trudeau over Sikh protests
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed strong concerns about protests in Canada against India to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, according a statement by India.
-
Canadian aid worker reportedly killed in Ukraine by Russian shelling
Several aid organizations in Ukraine are reporting that a volunteer Canadian aid worker was killed this weekend by a Russian attack.
-
U.N. rights chief calls for 'urgent reversal' to civilian rule in coup-hit African countries
The U.N. human rights chief called on Monday for an "urgent reversal" of military takeovers and return to civilian rule in countries in Africa where coups have driven out elected leaders in recent years as he assailed a multitude of crises across the globe.
-
Escaped murderer slips out of search area, changes appearance and tries to contact former co-workers
Authorities searched Monday for an escaped murderer who has eluded capture since breaking out of a southeastern Pennsylvania prison a week and a half ago after they said over the weekend he slipped out of the search area, changed his appearance, stole a dairy delivery van and tried to contact acquaintances.
-
Greece's shipping minister resigns a week after a passenger pushed off a ferry ramp drowns
Greece's shipping minister resigned Monday over the death of a man who was pushed off a ferry ramp by a crew member after arriving late.
-
What to know about the Morocco earthquake and the efforts to help
An earthquake has sown destruction and devastation in Morocco, where death and injury counts continue to rise as rescue crews dig out people both alive and dead in villages that were reduced to rubble.
Politics
-
PM Trudeau stuck in India following G20 summit due to 'technical issues' with plane
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's aircraft is experiencing a technical issue that is forcing the entire Canadian delegation to stay in India, where this year’s G20 summit took place.
-
Indian prime minister scolds Trudeau over Sikh protests
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed strong concerns about protests in Canada against India to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, according a statement by India.
-
From foreign interference to war in Ukraine, Trudeau pushes rule-of-law agenda at G20
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pushed a rule-of-law agenda at the G20 summit, whether it was wagging a finger at India's prime minister about foreign interference attempts or pushing for stronger language to condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine.
Health
-
'One Chip Challenge' snacks recalled in Canada after reported adverse reactions
Paqui brand 'One Chip Challenge' snacks have been recalled in Canada due to reported 'adverse reactions.'
-
Suicide ideation is a problem in Canada. Here's why experts think it's more prevalent
There's a correlation between recent financial stresses and an increase in Canadians thinking about suicide, a report says, but many cannot afford mental health resources in order to get support.
-
Children's snorkel mask recalled by Health Canada
Health Canada has recalled certain children’s snorkel masks due to a suffocation hazard.
Sci-Tech
-
The search for Cyprus' missing goes high-tech as time weighs on loved ones waiting for closure
Cyprus' Committee on Missing Persons is testing the pulseEkko -- a deep ground penetrating radar -- to help locate the remains of hundreds of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots who disappeared in the clashes during the 1960s and the 1974 Turkish invasion.
-
Artificial intelligence technology behind ChatGPT was built in Iowa - with a lot of water
The cost of building an artificial intelligence product like ChatGPT can be hard to measure. But one thing Microsoft-backed OpenAI needed for its technology was plenty of water, pulled from the watershed of the Raccoon and Des Moines rivers in central Iowa to cool a powerful supercomputer as it helped teach its AI systems how to mimic human writing.
-
The U.K. is rejoining the European Union's science research program as post-Brexit relations thaw
Britain is rejoining the European Union's $100 billion science-sharing program Horizon Europe, the two sides announced Thursday, more than two years after the country's membership became a casualty of Brexit.
Entertainment
-
Elon Musk confirms he and Grimes have had a third child—and its name is as unusual as you’d expect
Elon Musk has confirmed that he and former partner Grimes have a third child together—and its name is just as unusual as its siblings’. The child’s existence had been kept a secret until recently.
-
Bomb threat at Lil Nas X's TIFF premiere not targeted: Toronto police
A bomb threat at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)’s premiere of “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” briefly delayed the documentary’s screening on Saturday night.
-
Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison dies in Texas at age 59
Charlie Robison, the Texas singer-songwriter whose rootsy anthems made the country charts until he was forced to retire after complications from a medical procedure left him unable to sing, died on Sunday. He was 59.
Business
-
France, Bangladesh sign deal to provide loans, satellite technology during Macron's visit to Dhaka
French President Emmanuel Macron witnessed the signature of a deal Monday to facilitate loans to Bangladesh aimed at infrastructure development, as well as a letter of intent to provide the South Asian country with an earth observation satellite system.
-
Airline competition ramps up, setting stage for showdown and reducing (some) fares
Though Canadian flights have long been dominated by Air Canada and WestJet, the emergence of newer carriers including Flair Airlines and Lynx Air has shaken up the sector, injecting fresh competition to a once-complacent market.
-
Some Loblaws prices are double Dollarama's – here's why
A comparison of prices at Dollarama and Loblaws in Toronto recently went viral online, showing a handful of food items cost double – or more – at the big box grocer.
Lifestyle
-
'Disrespectful and destructive' vandalism on Canadian National Historic Site
Vandals have once again defaced a historic Indigenous site of pictographs in Ontario's Bon Echo Provincial Park.
-
Police rush to reports of 'ritual mass murder,' but it was just a yoga class
Soon after the class was over, a 'mass of police sirens' shattered the peace as officers raced toward the venue where the class was being held. They were responding to a call from a member of the public, worried there had been a mass killing at the studio in the small English coastal resort of Chapel St. Leonards.
-
Here's what you can buy for Ottawa's average price of $709,739 in 9 neighbourhoods
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you can buy for the average price of a home sold in Ottawa at $709,739 in 9 neighbourhoods.
Sports
-
Novak Djokovic wins the US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev
Novak Djokovic emerged from an exhilarating and exhausting U.S. Open final with a 24th Grand Slam title on Sunday night, using every ounce of his energy and some serve-and-volley guile to get past Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in a match that was more closely contested than the straight-set score indicated.
-
Rubiales resigns as Spain's soccer president 3 weeks after kissing player at Women's World Cup final
Luis Rubiales, the suspended head of the Spanish soccer federation, finally folded under immense pressure Sunday and resigned three weeks after his kiss of a player on the lips overshadowed Spain's first-ever Women's World Cup title.
-
Canada defeats U.S. in overtime to claim bronze, first-ever medal at FIBA World Cup
Dillon Brooks had a game-high 39 points in leading Canada to its first-ever medal at the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup with a 127-118 overtime win over the U.S. in the bronze-medal game on Sunday.
Autos
-
Limited action in Canada as U.S. fights company to recall 52 million airbag inflators
As U.S. officials take further steps to recall at least 25 million vehicles over airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers, their Canadian counterparts lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.
-
Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached deal as contracts end next week: UAW chief
The head of the United Auto Workers warned Wednesday that the union plans to go on strike against any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached a new agreement by the time contracts expire next week.
-
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.