Backlash against immigrants challenges Canada's welcoming image
A growing perception in Canada that immigration is to blame for some of the country's economic woes is fueling a xenophobic backlash evidenced by a surge in reported hate crimes against visible minorities, advocates and community members say.
Long a nation that took pride in welcoming newcomers, Canada is facing a reckoning over a sharp rise in the number of "temporary residents" such as international students and workers in recent years. Opinion polls show a growing slice of the public believes Canada has too many immigrants, and many blame them for a worsening housing crisis and surge in the cost of living.
That appears to have contributed to a slump in popularity of Justin Trudeau’s minority Liberal government. A national election is due no later than October 2025 but may come sooner after the New Democratic Party this week withdrew its automatic support for the government.
Hate crimes reported by police more than doubled from 2019 to 2023, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada, with 44.5 per cent of incidents in 2023 motivated by race or ethnicity. Hate crimes can include anything from homicide and assault to mischief and public incitement of hatred.
The apparent growth in anti-immigrant sentiment runs counter to a long-standing consensus in Canada that the country welcomes newcomers on humanitarian and economic grounds.
But concern over a shortage of housing and affordability appears to have weakened that consensus and given fresh life to years-old anti-immigrant tropes, said Peter Smith, a researcher with the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, an advocacy organization.
"People are looking for something to change, and people are also looking for someone to blame," he said. "The target, unfortunately - and, you know, a very easy one - is immigrants."
Canada added more than 470,000 new permanent residents in 2023, or roughly one per cent of its population. But the biggest jump in immigration numbers comes from temporary residents, especially students and workers, whose ranks have doubled in just two years from 1.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 to 2.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, according to Statistics Canada.
A Leger poll last month found 65 per cent of Canadians surveyed believe the Canadian government's current immigration plan will admit too many people. Most said they believe current immigration rates are contributing to the housing crisis and stresses on healthcare services and called Canada’s immigration policy "too generous."
Balpreet Singh, legal counsel for the World Sikh Organization of Canada, believes the perception that newcomers are behind the country's economic ills has prompted a xenophobic response. He said Sikhs were often targeted by the hate.
"When you're using the image of a Sikh to represent all the so-called problems of immigration, it's not a surprise that Sikh men – who are very visible because of their turbans, their beards – are the ones that are being attacked," he said.
In July, for example, a Sikh man was heading home from his temple in the Scarborough area of Toronto when he said he had his turban snatched off his head by someone who jumped into a car and sped off. Police said they investigated but no arrests had been made as of Aug. 15.
The victim, Rupinder Singh, was deeply shaken.
“I’m planning to go back home because of this incident. I don’t feel safe,” said Singh, who came to Canada from India as a student in 2022 and now holds a work permit.
Racist and xenophobic posts targeting immigrants and visible minorities in Canada have proliferated online in recent years, said Queen's University political scientist Christian Leuprecht. He said the internet speeds the spread of these ideas and makes people espousing them feel part of a community.
In an interview, Immigration Minister Marc Miller said Canada is not immune to anti-immigrant sentiment but its longstanding consensus around immigration, while challenged, remains part of the national identity. He said politicians need to be careful with their language.
“I'm not going to say there aren't any racists in Canada. There are," he said. “I don't think it's risen to the level we've seen in other countries. I think we have to be vigilant.”
'Out-of-control' system
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, who polls say would win a majority if an election were held now, has called Canada's immigration system "out of control," "shattered," "chaos" and "ruined."
The Liberals have said issues of housing and affordability are complex but that immigration is at least partly responsible for the housing shortage.
With the Liberals well behind in public opinion polls, Trudeau's government has pledged to reduce the number of temporary residents to five per cent of the overall population over three years from 6.8 per cent in April.
To that end, Canada is tightening rules around temporary foreign workers and international students. Miller has promised measures to further reduce the ranks of temporary residents. Trudeau has said he is considering reducing the number of new permanent residents as well.
Stephanie Carvin, a Carleton University professor who researches national security and extremism, said the issue was likely to become more fraught as Canada moves into an election period.
"I do worry this is going to get worse before it gets better," Carvin said.
University of Ottawa law professor Jamie Chai Yun Liew said political leaders bear some responsibility for public sentiment around immigration.
"You would hope they would be more responsible and careful with their language," she said.
As an example, she cited comments in May from Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who suggested without evidence that immigrants were behind a shooting at a Jewish school. Ford later said his comments were "meant to stress that there is more that unites us than divides us."
(Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny in Toronto; Editing by Frank McGurty and Deepa Babington)
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Woman who was denied a liver transplant, after review highlighted alcohol use, has died
Questions are being raised about the case of a 36-year-old Ontario woman who died of liver failure after she was rejected for a life-saving liver transplant after a medical review highlighted her prior alcohol use.
A Canadian airline is changing its check-in deadline for all flights. Here's why
Travellers will have to check in 15 minutes earlier than usual according to Air Canada's new cutoff time for all flights.
Judge delays Donald Trump's sentencing in hush money case until after November election
A judge agreed Friday to postpone Donald Trump's sentencing in his hush money case until after the November election.
Canada's unemployment rate at 6.6%, rises past seven year high outside of pandemic
Canada's unemployment rate edged up to 6.6 per cent in August, scaling a peak last seen more than seven years ago outside of pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, data showed on Friday.
Ontario's first domestic case of human rabies since 1967 confirmed in Brant County
A Brant County resident is in hospital after they tested positive for rabies.
Federal government's new hybrid work rules begin Monday: Here's what you need to know
Starting Monday, Sept. 9, federal employees in the core public administration will be required to be in the office a minimum of three days a week, and executives will need to be on-site a minimum of four days a week.
Walz says Gaza demonstrators are protesting for 'all the right reasons' while condemning Hamas
Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz said Thursday that those protesting American support for Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza are doing so for 'all the right reasons,' as the Democratic ticket looks to balance its support for Israel with the humanitarian plight of civilians in the war-torn enclave.
How to watch the Harris-Trump ABC presidential debate
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump will meet face-to-face next week in the ABC presidential debate. Here's how to watch the event that comes just two months before election day.
Teen girl charged with attempted murder after student set on fire at Saskatoon high school
A 14-year-old girl faces an attempted murder charge after a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire at a Saskatoon high school Thursday.
Canada
-
Teen girl charged with attempted murder after student set on fire at Saskatoon high school
A 14-year-old girl faces an attempted murder charge after a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire at a Saskatoon high school Thursday.
-
Federal government's new hybrid work rules begin Monday: Here's what you need to know
Starting Monday, Sept. 9, federal employees in the core public administration will be required to be in the office a minimum of three days a week, and executives will need to be on-site a minimum of four days a week.
-
Woman who was denied a liver transplant, after review highlighted alcohol use, has died
Questions are being raised about the case of a 36-year-old Ontario woman who died of liver failure after she was rejected for a life-saving liver transplant after a medical review highlighted her prior alcohol use.
-
Woman says she fled to northern Ont. to escape Islamic militants, but court rules she faked evidence
A federal court has rejected a refugee claim from a woman who said she came to Sudbury with her five children after fleeing Nigeria to escape Boko Haram, a militant Islamist group.
-
Canada's unemployment rate at 6.6%, rises past seven year high outside of pandemic
Canada's unemployment rate edged up to 6.6 per cent in August, scaling a peak last seen more than seven years ago outside of pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, data showed on Friday.
-
Ontario's first domestic case of human rabies since 1967 confirmed in Brant County
A Brant County resident is in hospital after they tested positive for rabies.
World
-
Judge delays Donald Trump's sentencing in hush money case until after November election
A judge agreed Friday to postpone Donald Trump's sentencing in his hush money case until after the November election.
-
Teen charged in Georgia school shooting and his father to stay in custody after hearings
The 14-year-old suspect in a shooting at a Georgia high school that killed four people and his father will both stay in custody following back-to-back court hearings Friday morning where their lawyers declined to seek bail.
-
A fire in a school in Kenya kills 17 students and seriously burns 13 others
A fire in a school dormitory in Kenya killed 17 students and seriously burned 13 others, police said Friday.
-
Walz says Gaza demonstrators are protesting for 'all the right reasons' while condemning Hamas
Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz said Thursday that those protesting American support for Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza are doing so for 'all the right reasons,' as the Democratic ticket looks to balance its support for Israel with the humanitarian plight of civilians in the war-torn enclave.
-
Paris wants to honour late Ugandan Olympian Cheptegei by naming sports venue after her
The city of Paris wants to honour the late Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei by naming a sports venue after her.
-
Trump assails women who accused him of misconduct, days before his debate with Harris
Shortly after appearing in court for an appeal of a decision that found him liable for sexual abuse, Donald Trump stepped Friday in front of television cameras and brought up a string of past allegations of other acts of sexual misconduct, potentially reminding voters of incidents that were little-known or forgotten.
Politics
-
NDP used stock video from Russia, weeks after decrying Tories for doing the same
The New Democrats used a stock image from Russia in a recent video, weeks after the party criticized the Conservatives for doing the same.
-
Conservative cuts? Party to share platform 'closer to the next election,' Scheer says
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer says Canadians will have to wait until 'closer' to the next federal election to learn about the party's platform.
-
Backlash against immigrants challenges Canada's welcoming image
A growing perception in Canada that immigration is to blame for some of the country's economic woes is fueling a xenophobic backlash evidenced by a surge in reported hate crimes against visible minorities, advocates and community members say.
Health
-
Woman who was denied a liver transplant, after review highlighted alcohol use, has died
Questions are being raised about the case of a 36-year-old Ontario woman who died of liver failure after she was rejected for a life-saving liver transplant after a medical review highlighted her prior alcohol use.
-
Ontario's first domestic case of human rabies since 1967 confirmed in Brant County
A Brant County resident is in hospital after they tested positive for rabies.
-
Many people at risk never got their 2nd mpox vaccine dose, public health agencies say
Public health agencies are encouraging people who received a first dose of mpox vaccine over the last two years to make sure they get a second dose.
Sci-Tech
-
Telegram CEO defends himself against French charges in first public comments
Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov promised to step up efforts to fight criminality on the messaging app, his first public comments since French authorities handed him preliminary charges for allegedly allowing the platform's use for criminal activity.
-
Sweden joins countries seeking to end screen time for children under 2
Sweden says children under the age of 2 should not be exposed to any digital screens. The recommendations, issued by the Scandinavian country's public health agency earlier this month as a new school year begins, are the latest in a worldwide effort to limit screen time for young children
-
Tiny glass beads suggest the moon had active volcanoes when dinosaurs roamed Earth
Volcanoes were still erupting on the moon when dinosaurs roamed Earth, new research suggests.
Entertainment
-
REVIEW
REVIEW 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' review: Tim Burton, stars deliver enough laughs to cast a spell
CTV's film critic Richard Crouse says the 'Beetlejuice' sequel delivers enough laughs, fan service and new ideas to cast a spell.
-
Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death, with new music
Linkin Park is back with a new lineup and debuting their first new music since the 2017 death of lead singer Chester Bennington.
-
Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan, known for hit 'Type of Way,' dead at 33
Atlanta-based rapper Rich Homie Quan, known for his 2013 hit "Type of Way," has died, according to a statement from the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office. He was 33.
Business
-
Canada's unemployment rate at 6.6%, rises past seven year high outside of pandemic
Canada's unemployment rate edged up to 6.6 per cent in August, scaling a peak last seen more than seven years ago outside of pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, data showed on Friday.
-
Japanese 7-Eleven convenience store chain operator turns down Couche-Tard takeover offer
The parent company of the Japanese 7-Eleven convenience store chain said Friday that it’s turning down a takeover offer from Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. of Canada.
-
China launches WTO complaint against Canada over EV, aluminum and steel tariffs
China has launched a complaint against Canada at the World Trade Organization over recently announced tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, aluminum and steel.
Lifestyle
-
Almond or peach? New Brunswick gardener produces unexpected harvest
Brenda Tremblay has been an avid gardener for the last 40 years, but this year’s harvest in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., is a tough nut to crack.
-
OPINION
OPINION Opinion: It’s time for parents to learn manners around phone use
While school administrators and parents focus on phone bans in schools as kids head back to school — and rightfully so — we also need to pay attention to the other places where phone use (and overuse) occurs.
-
Fashion is slowly embracing the needs of disabled people. It’s happening for some Paralympians, too
Three years ago, when Team Canada appeared at the opening ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the athletes were dressed in sleek white jeans. They may have looked good, but for some Paralympians on the team, they were a challenge.
Sports
-
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score 900 career goals
Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 900th goal of his illustrious career in Portugal's UEFA Nations League group stage match against Croatia in Lisbon on Thursday.
-
Soccer player injured after 'pretty hefty sneeze'
A soccer player in England has been ruled out with an injury after a "pretty hefty sneeze," according to his head coach.
-
Leafs sign defenceman Marshall Rifai to 2-year contract extension
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Marshall Rifai to a two-year contract extension, the club announced Thursday.
Autos
-
Police nab driver speeding at nearly 3x the limit in Vancouver school zone
Nearly two-dozen drivers were caught in a speed trap outside a Vancouver elementary school on Thursday – as students were settling back into their daily routines.
-
Volvo Cars revamps SUV hybrid as it shifts plans away from pure electric
Volvo Cars said on Wednesday that plug-in hybrids would continue to be a critical part of its profit growth plans over the next few years and that it would revamp its XC90 hybrid sports utility vehicle.
-
Ontario man told his EV needs $33K battery. Software update fixes the problem
An Ontario man said he couldn't believe an electric car he bought three years ago for $20,000 would need a new battery at a cost of more than $33,000.
Local Spotlight
'It's remarkable!': Meteor captured on Calgary doorbell camera
You never know what you might find in your doorbell camera footage...
Almond or peach? New Brunswick gardener produces unexpected harvest
Brenda Tremblay has been an avid gardener for the last 40 years, but this year’s harvest in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., is a tough nut to crack.
How a Grandma Babysitting Club is addressing Ontario's child care shortage
A group of seniors in Ontario is offering their time and experience as parents struggle to find reliable child care spaces.
Saskatchewan man auctioning off large collection of antique farming tractors
Saskatchewan man Clyde Hall has been collecting and restoring antique farm equipment for five decades. He's now ready to part with his collection.
Ottawa man wins Maniwaki, Que. radio station's 'Catch the Ace' $3.8 million jackpot
An Ottawa man has won the $3.8 million prize in the 'Catch the Ace' draw in Maniwaki, Que. Local radio station CHGA 97.3 has been playing their version of 'Catch the Ace' for nearly a year without a winner.
'It's pretty unique to see them': Salamander migration in full swing in Manitoba
Herds of salamanders are crossing the road in western Manitoba by the dozens.
Bear cub from northern Ont. survives 10-hour drive to Windsor in back of van, being fed Taco Bell
A black bear cub survived a 10-hour drive to Windsor while being fed Taco Bell after being found in the middle of a road near Cochrane, Ont.
B.C. woman who sought $5K from neighbour over noise ordered to pay $50 for nuisance
A British Columbia woman who unsuccessfully sued her downstairs neighbour last fall for making too much noise has now failed in a bid to sue her upstairs neighbour for being too loud.
Windsor musician receives rare honour of taking the stage at Detroit Jazz Festival
A trumpeter from Windsor is performing at the Detroit Jazz Festival this weekend — a rare honour for a musician from the Rose City.
Vancouver
-
Man seriously injured in targeted shooting in North Vancouver
Mounties say a man in his 50s is in serious but stable condition after a targeted shooting in North Vancouver.
-
Video shows suspects in Surrey, B.C., arson that killed family pet
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in a Surrey, B.C., arson that damaged a family's home – and killed one of their pets.
-
B.C. Interior wildfires show increased activity, triggering evacuation alert
A growing cluster of out-of-control wildfires in the British Columbia Interior has forced officials to place residents in the area under an evacuation alert.
Toronto
-
Police release video of armed home invasion in Markham for second time this week
Police have released video of an armed home invasion in Markham for the second time this week.
-
Video shows moments before SUV collided with 12-year-old girl, teen driver now facing charge
CP24 has obtained new video showing the moment before an SUV collided with a 12-year-old girl in a crosswalk in Brampton over the weekend.
-
Ontario cutting funding from daycare centres not in $10-a-day program
Ontario child-care centres that aren't participating in the national $10-a-day program will soon lose provincial funding to offer fee subsidies to lower-income families and their staff could see a pay cut of $2 an hour.
Calgary
-
Calgary construction industry shows 'concern' over Green Line delay
Calgary's construction industry is worried about the message being sent to investors because of the province's decision to delay the construction of the Green Line.
-
Competitors cry monopoly as American company buys more Banff, Jasper attractions
An American company that owns the majority of Banff and Jasper’s most popular tourist attractions is under fire from its Canadian competitors.
-
Alberta's unemployment rate spiked in July, Edmonton's too
Alberta's unemployment rate soared to 7.7 per cent in August, while Edmonton's jobless rate climbed to the second-highest of any Canadian city.
Ottawa
-
Federal government's new hybrid work rules begin Monday: Here's what you need to know
Starting Monday, Sept. 9, federal employees in the core public administration will be required to be in the office a minimum of three days a week, and executives will need to be on-site a minimum of four days a week.
-
Ottawa mother denied thousands of dollars in claims for her son’s treatment for autism
An Ottawa mother says it’s been a nightmare dealing with her insurance company after she was denied tens of thousands of dollars worth of claims for her autistic son’s therapies.
-
AERO Gatineau-Ottawa pilots getting ready to take off, here's how they prepared
The Royal Canadian Airforce is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and to mark the occasion, Canadian, British and U.S. pilots will fly together at the AERO Gatineau-Ottawa this weekend.
Montreal
-
Montreal gas prices hit lowest mark in 18 months
Those driving in and around Montreal woke up on Friday to the lowest gas prices seen in 18 months.
-
Woman dies in apartment fire near Montreal's Olympic Park: police
A woman in her 70s has died after an apartment fire near Montreal's Olympic Park.
-
Home sales increase by 9.3% in Montreal in August
The Association professionnelle des courtiers immobiliers du Québec (APCIQ) reports that home sales in the Montreal area increased by 9.3 per cent in August compared to the same month last year.
Edmonton
-
Body cameras being issued to all Edmonton police officers in coming months
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has started issuing body-worn cameras to its officers as part of a service-wide roll out.
-
Alberta's unemployment rate spiked in July, Edmonton's too
Alberta's unemployment rate soared to 7.7 per cent in August, while Edmonton's jobless rate climbed to the second-highest of any Canadian city.
-
Unauthorized drone stopped Jasper wildfire operations Wednesday: Parks Canada
An illegal drone flight stopped firefighting from the air in Jasper National Park on Wednesday, officials say.
Atlantic
-
Search continues for 'armed and dangerous' suspect after fatal New Brunswick shooting
The New Brunswick RCMP says the search continues Friday in the Esgenoopetitj (Burnt Church) First Nation area for a man who is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting.
-
Here is where the most rain will fall in the Maritimes on Saturday
A low-pressure system containing moisture drawn up from the subtropical Atlantic will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the Maritimes Friday night and Saturday.
-
Nova Scotia's five per cent rent cap extended until 2027
Nova Scotia’s rental cap, which currently sits at five per cent per year, has been extended.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Manitoba court acquits jail guard of charges in death of Indigenous inmate
A Manitoba judge acquitted a provincial corrections officer of all charges in the death of an Indigenous inmate following a violent stand-off in the jail more than three years ago.
-
Winnipeg transit garage project $105M over budget: report
A major infrastructure project in Winnipeg is $105 million over budget, and portions of it may be pushed down the road, which could impact service.
-
'It's out there forever': How online predators can use back-to-school photos to target kids
Manitoba RCMP say back-to-school social media posts can contain safety issues for children if parents aren't mindful.
Regina
-
What winter in Sask. and rest of Prairies could look like this year
The start of September marked meteorological fall and Sept. 22 at 6:43 a.m. will mark the 2024 fall equinox. That has winter on the minds of many even though hot weather is still in the forecast.
-
Teen girl charged with attempted murder after student set on fire at Saskatoon high school
A 14-year-old girl faces an attempted murder charge after a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire at a Saskatoon high school Thursday.
-
'A natural fit': Regina Street Seam receives provincial funding
The future of the Regina Street team has been ensured for a while longer. The 15-member group relies on grants from groups like the Regina Downtown Business Improvement District. Now the province is chipping in with $205,000.
Kitchener
-
Ontario's first domestic case of human rabies since 1967 confirmed in Brant County
A Brant County resident is in hospital after they tested positive for rabies.
-
Guelph man arrested after elderly cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run
Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that left a senior seriously hurt.
-
Grand Bend dog recovering after overdosing on drugs at local park
You wouldn't know it by looking at her today, but Izzy, a high-energy three-year-old golden doodle, was on death's door less than two weeks ago.
Saskatoon
-
Teen girl charged with attempted murder after student set on fire at Saskatoon high school
A 14-year-old girl faces an attempted murder charge after a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire at a Saskatoon high school Thursday.
-
'Little girls … big dreams': Saskatoon sees a surge of girls registering for hockey
Interest in girls’ hockey has hit an all time high in Saskatoon and that’s encouraging for current and past players.
-
What winter in Sask. and rest of Prairies could look like this year
The start of September marked meteorological fall and Sept. 22 at 6:43 a.m. will mark the 2024 fall equinox. That has winter on the minds of many even though hot weather is still in the forecast.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman says she fled to northern Ont. to escape Islamic militants, but court rules she faked evidence
A federal court has rejected a refugee claim from a woman who said she came to Sudbury with her five children after fleeing Nigeria to escape Boko Haram, a militant Islamist group.
-
Body of missing Sudbury woman found in Point Grondine Park
Indigenous and provincial police are investigating after the body of a Sudbury woman was found in Point Grondine Park near Killarney several hours after she was reported missing.
-
Man dies after surgeon removed wrong organ at Florida hospital, lawyer says
The lawyer of a woman whose husband died at a Florida hospital says the surgeon removed the wrong organ.
London
-
Grand Bend dog recovering after overdosing on drugs at local park
You wouldn't know it by looking at her today, but Izzy, a high-energy three-year-old golden doodle, was on death's door less than two weeks ago.
-
$800,000 in damages after fire in London
Around 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, crews were called to the 700 block of Dundas Street and Hewitt Street for a blaze at the multi-unit dwelling.
-
'A tonne of sleepless nights': LHSC interim CEO announces dozens of cuts to executive ranks
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) announced Thursday it has cut dozens of top administration positions, reducing the payroll by millions of dollars.
Barrie
-
Driver flees after hitting tow truck operator in Springwater: OPP
Provincial police are hoping to identify the driver of an SUV that allegedly struck a tow truck operator as he worked on the side of the road in Springwater Township and took off.
-
Barrie police investigate collision involving pedestrian and 2 motorcycles
Police in Barrie are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian and two motorcycles on Thursday night.
-
Barrie man, 20, accused in online child pornography investigation
A 20-year-old man from Barrie was arrested on Thursday following a lengthy police investigation into online child exploitation.
Windsor
-
Officer shoots person with weapon on Goyeau Street: WPS
Windsor police are on scene of an officer-involved shooting on Goyeau Street.
-
8 people displaced after morning fire in Windsor
Windsor fire crews were out early Friday morning. According to AM800 News, fire broke out a multi-unit complex on Cameron Avenue near Riverside Drive.
-
Essex OPP investigating overnight break-in at a business
The Essex OPP are investigating an overnight break-in that took place at a business on County Road 12 in Essex.
Vancouver Island
-
Man seriously injured in targeted shooting in North Vancouver
Mounties say a man in his 50s is in serious but stable condition after a targeted shooting in North Vancouver.
-
B.C. Interior wildfires show increased activity, triggering evacuation alert
A growing cluster of out-of-control wildfires in the British Columbia Interior has forced officials to place residents in the area under an evacuation alert.
-
Police release new details in fatal hit-and-run investigation in Merritt, B.C.
Police have released new details in a fatal hit-and-run crash in the B.C. Interior last month, expanding the timeline of when they believe the man was struck by the still unidentified vehicle.
Kelowna
-
Have you seen Lulu? Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen puppy
Mounties in Kelowna are appealing to the public for help reuniting a stolen puppy named Lulu with its owner.
-
RCMP issue 'strong warning' against unsanctioned pre-grad parties in B.C.'s Okanagan
Authorities are urging parents in B.C.'s Okanagan to speak with their teenagers about the dangers of attending "unsanctioned" pre-graduation parties.
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
Lethbridge
-
Alberta's unemployment rate spiked in July, Edmonton's too
Alberta's unemployment rate soared to 7.7 per cent in August, while Edmonton's jobless rate climbed to the second-highest of any Canadian city.
-
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying 3 suspects in commercial structure fire
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance to help identify three suspects in connection with a fire set to a commercial building.
-
Alberta farmers caught in the middle of Canada, China dispute
Alberta farmers appear to be caught in the middle of a trade war, as the Canadian and Chinese governments face off on the international stage.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault suspect accused of posing as a teacher, threatened child to send intimate images
A 41-year-old resident of the Sault is accused of posing as a teacher from Wasaga Beach and threatening a child from a nearby community into sending intimate images of themselves.
-
Fentanyl with a street value of $400K seized in northwestern Ont.
Two suspects from southern Ontario have been charged after police in Kenora, Ont., made a major drug bust on Labour Day.
-
Water restored in Little Current, but still not safe to drink
Water service has been restored in Little Current on Manitoulin Island, but it's still not safe to drink, officials said Thursday afternoon.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.