'Awful news': Federal leaders react to shooting of police east of Ottawa
Reaction is streaming in from federal leaders after an early morning shooting just east of Ottawa Thursday, left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured.
"Awful news," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, adding that he is sending his "deepest condolences" to the family, friends, and colleagues of the officer killed in the line of duty.
"And I’m keeping the two injured officers in my thoughts," the prime minister added in his social media post.
The shooting happened in the village of Bourget, a small community 50 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa. OPP say the three officers were called to a disturbance at a home and were shot after arriving on scene. One person has been taken into custody, and the three officers were taken to hospital in Ottawa.
One of the OPP officers, Sgt. Eric Mueller has since died, OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique confirmed. Two others remain in hospital. According to Clarence-Rockland Mayor Mario Zanth, flags at Rockland City Hall are currently at half-mast.
"We mourn with the family of the OPP officer killed in the line of duty early this morning, and pray for the other two officers who were shot and are currently in hospital," posted Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. "Most of us will never know the risk police officers take every single day when they say goodbye to their families and go to work. We must never take their sacrifice for granted."
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also said in a social media post that he is sending his "deep sympathy" to the family, colleagues, and loved ones of Sgt. Mueller.
"We are hoping for a quick recovery of the other two officers who were injured," Singh said.
Emergency Preparedness Minister and former police officer Bill Blair called the shooting a "very difficult situation" while expressing his condolences during a press conference on Parliament Hill. The minister was also asked to comment about the growing number of police officers killed on the job across Canada in recent months, and whether any policy action could be taken.
Blair said it's an important conversation to have, across the country.
"We've seen a number of incidents where police officers have lost their lives in the service of their community. I spent 39 years in a police organization. And, I love those men and women very dearly, and I think the work that they do is important in our society. And, we need to do what is necessary to make sure that they can protect us and they can do it in a way that is safe," Blair said.
"The tragic loss of these officers, often to gun violence, is something that I think we need to respond appropriately to, and be there for them."
More to come…
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Michael Woods
