Auditor general to release report evaluating government action on homelessness

OTTAWA -

The auditor general will release reports on Tuesday assessing the government's performance on a range of issues, including reducing chronic homelessness.

Other reports will focus on emergency management in First Nations communities, Arctic waters surveillance, and cybersecurity of personal information on the cloud.

Karen Hogan has also done special examinations of Crown corporations, including the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

The auditor general provides oversight to the federal government by conducting audits of its operations and financial accounts.

Hogan will hold a news conference later in the morning.

Ministers responsible for departments that are under review are expected to respond to Hogan's findings in a news conference of their own.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2022.