OTTAWA - A report being released on Tuesday could be another black eye for the Liberals over how they've managed the rollout of the federal government's reviled employee pay system.

The auditor general's second, more detailed report into what went wrong with the Phoenix system comes as civil servants argue for damages over the financial hardships government employees have endured since it was launched more than two years ago.

More than half of all federal workers paid under the system have reported experiencing problems including being underpaid, overpaid or not paid at all.

Designed under the Harper government as a "pay modernization project," the system was supposed to streamline the antiquated multiple systems that for decades issued paycheques to federal civil servants in dozens of departments across the country.

It was also supposed to save taxpayers about 70-million dollars a year as the computerized system would, in theory, require fewer people to work on pay files.

But in his first report on the system's failures last November, Michael Ferguson called Phoenix a "fiasco," and warned that it could ultimately take years to fix -- if it can be fixed -- at costs that could exceed 1.2-billion dollars.