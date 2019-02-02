Auditor General of Canada Mike Ferguson has died
Auditor General Michael Ferguson waits to testify before the House of Commons public accounts committee on his spring audit of the government's employment training services for Indigenous Peoples on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, February 2, 2019 4:16PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 2, 2019 4:18PM EST
Auditor General of Canada Mike Ferguson has died.
The office of the Auditor General of Canada released a statement which reads “it is with profound sadness that we must inform you that Mike Ferguson, the Auditor General of Canada has passed away."
He was appointed on Nov. 28, 2011.
More to come…