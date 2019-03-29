OTTAWA – An audio recording from former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould will be made public Friday, in addition to new and supplementary evidence related to the SNC-Lavalin scandal, sources have confirmed to CTV News.

The sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity given that the material has yet to be released publicly, tell CTV News that the audio file will be made public today. The audio is expected to be provided to all members of the House Justice Committee, in addition to the translated documents that Wilson-Raybould had provided days ago.

The additional documents are also expected to include a new written statement that will likely be her rebuttal to the contradicting stories that others have offered since her appearance before the committee a month ago, as well as copies of emails and text messages that she referenced during her initial testimony.

More to come.

With files from CTV News' Michel Boyer