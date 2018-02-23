

The Canadian Press





NEW DELHI - Justin Trudeau says he will sit down next week with the Liberal MP responsible for putting a failed assassin on the guest list for two high-profile receptions with the prime minister.

Trudeau is being peppered with questions about the lingering controversy, but is only saying that he'll meet next week with Liberal MP Randeep Sarai.

Sarai has taken full responsibility for the fact that Jaspal Atwal -- convicted in the 1980s of attempting to kill an Indian cabinet minister who was travelling in Canada -- was invited to the two events, including one where he was photographed alongside Trudeau's wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau.

Earlier today, in a telephone briefing arranged by the Prime Minister's Office, a government official suggested that Atwal's presence was linked to factions within the Indian government who refuse to believe there is no risk posed to a united India by Sikh separatists living abroad.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, says those factions are trying to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government from getting too cosy with foreign governments they believe want to undermine a united India.

Trudeau spent much of his news conference trying to counter the persistent narrative that the trip has gone badly, insisting that the Canadian delegation has been well received throughout the week and that relations between the two countries remain strong.