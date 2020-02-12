OTTAWA -- The Assembly of First Nations has filed a class action lawsuit against the federal government, seeking damages for First Nations children who it says have been discriminated against by the government's child welfare system.

The lawsuit alleges that Canada, through "discriminatory" funding, created an incentive to remove First Nations children from their families and failed to account for different needs among First Nations communities across the country. It also claims the funding for First Nations children on-reserve fell far short of what was allotted to children off-reserve.

The suit goes beyond the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruling in January 2016, which found the government was systemically discriminating against First Nations children on-reserve and in the Yukon through its provision of services.

Canada was ordered to pay $40,000 to First Nations children and their families who were denied services or wrongly apprehended.

The AFN's lawsuit is seeking compensation for an even larger group, broadening it to all those harmed by the system, including those not covered in the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal’s decision.

“Year after year, generation after generation, Canada systemically discriminated against First Nations children and families simply because they were First Nations,” said AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde in a press release.

“It did so by underfunding preventive care, perpetuating the historical disadvantage resulting from the residential schools. Canada breached its responsibility to our children and families, infringed on their Charter rights, and caused them real harm and suffering. We will always stand up for our children.”

