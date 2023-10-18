Assembly of First Nations climate strategy seeks collaboration between governments
Interim National Chief Joanna Bernard said this year's record-breaking wildfire season is a reason why all leaders should be taking climate change seriously, especially in First Nations communities.
More than 150,000 square kilometres of land were burned, affecting both First Nations and non-First Nations communities alike.
"This is only the beginning," said Bernard, adding more extreme weather can be expected — "including fires, floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, species migration (and) coastal sea level rise, among other challenges."
In the face of this, Indigenous Peoples have taken matters into their own hands to try to find solutions, Bernard said.
The assembly's member First Nations declared a climate emergency in July 2019, in recognition of how climate change was negatively affecting their lands, waters, animals and peoples.
The declaration called for the development of a First Nations-led climate strategy, which the AFN unveiled on Parliament Hill on Wednesday.
The strategy aims to incorporate Indigenous knowledge systems, rights and self-determination in co-operation with other governments, and seeks "urgent and transformative climate action" that includes First Nations solutions.
But the road to introducing mitigation measures, rather than just reacting to climate disasters as they happen, could be a difficult one.
A report from the federal auditor general last year found the federal government still hasn’t provided First Nations with the support they need to respond to emergencies such as wildfires and floods, despite similar warnings almost a decade ago.
The report concluded that the government was too reactive, and was failing to proactively spend on infrastructure that could mitigate damage when floods, fires and landslides strike.
The auditor pointed out that as of April 2022, 112 such projects did not have funding despite meeting the criteria for eligibility, and 74 of them had been in the department's backlog for more than five years.
"Until these projects are completed, First Nations communities are likely to continue to experience emergencies that could be averted by investing in the right infrastructure," the report read.
Based on the First Nations Infrastructure Fund's annual budget of $12 million, it would take the department an estimated 24 years to fund the projects, the report added.
"As a result, First Nations communities are likely to continue to experience emergencies that could be prevented or mitigated by building the infrastructure."
At the time, Indigenous Services Canada said it was reviewing its emergency management plans and working with First Nations to identify infrastructure gaps and "work toward closing that gap in the long term."
A spokesperson for Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu said the government's national adaptation strategy aims to better support Indigenous climate leadership, knowledge and solutions.
Zeus Eden added in a written statement that the department is seeking to address each recommendation in the auditor's report, and it is funding a slate of fire prevention activities, including training emergency management co-ordinators in First Nations across the country.
"We will continue to work with First Nations partners to improve emergency management services. This includes supporting new First Nations-led service delivery models that reflect community needs and First Nations' inherent right to self-determination," said Eden's statement.
Still, the 60-page climate strategy report from the AFN references funding gaps, saying First Nations continue to face what they call chronic underfunding from all levels of government, including around education, health care and infrastructure.
It calls for stable, ongoing investments for the financial, technical and human capacity needs of First Nations to secure "a future for all our future generations."
The report seeks a step away from "technological solutions" and "market-based mechanisms" to address the climate crisis, and an acknowledgement that First Nations are inseparable from the land, water and air.
"This dialogue must avoid lapsing into failed narratives about balancing economy and environment, or quick-fix technological solutions, and instead engage ethically and equitably with First Nations knowledge systems," it reads.
The report also includes more than 100 strategies or actions that rely on action to be taken by federal, provincial and territorial governments.
AFN Quebec-Labrador Regional Chief Ghislain Picard called it "an enabling document to create space for First Nations at the local and regional levels."
Despite some First Nations being involved in the oil and gas industry, there are few references to the industry in the report, save for a call to provide stable, adequate and long-term funding to First Nations to address the effects of abandoned oil and gas wells.
Asked how the AFN would work with Nations involved with resource development, Picard said creating a space for discussions about resource development is the first step. He noted that many leaders have to make difficult choices about employment in their communities.
"How do we ensure the future while dealing with the social acceptability of some initiatives that affect our lands? I think it's a challenging discussion, but it needs to happen," said Picard.
"We also have some duty and obligation to set the right conditions for everybody to be heard."
But he said the real challenge is for governments to respect the principles outlined in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples — especially the right to self-determination and the requirement to obtain free, prior and informed consent from Nations before making decisions that affect them.
"As the saying goes, nothing about us without us," said Bernard.
"The government has a tendency to prepare things and submit it to us and then say, 'What do you think?' I think it's a waste of time and money."
Bernard said she wants to see First Nations included in the drafting of climate solutions from the start, rather than such discussions happening behind closed doors without the AFN's input.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2023.
With files from Stephanie Taylor
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
OPINION Don Martin: Poilievre picking wrong fights as Liberals struggle under low morale, support
As morale with Justin Trudeau's Liberals goes down the drain with the party's re-election hopes, all Pierre Poilievre needs to do to win is make sure the drain doesn’t get plugged up with doubts about his leadership, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION Don Martin: Canada is back on the world stage. And mostly alone.
Justin Trudeau got one promise right: Canada is back on the world stage. Sadly, it’s for all the wrong reasons, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Nice try, Prime Minister Trudeau. But it's too little, too late
Nice try, prime minister. But likely too little, too late and too transparently desperate to serve as a realistic government-salvage strategy, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it
Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Boorish and rude': Conservatives heckle House Speaker during speech on ills of heckling
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus was heckled repeatedly on Wednesday over his decision to delay question period in order to deliver a speech to MPs about the issue of heckling.
Israel will let Egypt deliver some aid to Gaza, as doctors struggle to treat hospital blast victims
Israel said Wednesday that it will allow Egypt to deliver limited quantities of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The first crack in a punishing 10-day siege on the territory came one day after a deadly blast at a Gaza City hospital killed hundreds and put immense strain on Gaza doctors treating the many wounded as medical supplies ran out.
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
Calgary police officer shot, residents asked to avoid Falconridge Plaza
A member of the Calgary Police Service was shot on Wednesday afternoon.
An Arab Israeli community leads by example in Tel Aviv
The Hamas massacre has led to a war that is now feeding off of the innocent lives of both Israelis and Palestinians. Yet, there’s an Arab, Israeli enclave that at its best can set an example for this war-torn region. In Hebrew its name translates to beautiful, and if you take one walk through the neighbourhood of Jaffa, you can’t help but marvel at its architecture and charm.
TikTok denies it's controlled by China as exec faces Canadian MPs over security fears
A TikTok executive faced off on Wednesday with Canadian lawmakers who have concerns that data from the app could end up in the hands of the Chinese government.
Woman arrested after trying to get close to Trump at New York trial; she says she's a supporter
A woman has been arrested after standing up at former President Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial and walking toward the front of the courtroom, where he was sitting.
U.S. vetoes UN resolution condemning all violence against civilians in Israel-Hamas war
The U.S. vetoed a UN resolution Wednesday to condemn all violence against civilians in the Israel-Hamas war and to urge humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, saying it was too early to craft an appropriate Security Council response to the crisis.
'Abhorrent smell': At least 189 decaying, improperly stored bodies removed from funeral home
The remains of at least 189 people have been removed from a Colorado funeral home, up from an initial estimate of about 115 when the decaying and improperly stored bodies were discovered two weeks ago, officials said Tuesday.
Canada
-
Calgary police officer shot, residents asked to avoid Falconridge Plaza
A member of the Calgary Police Service was shot on Wednesday afternoon.
-
'I didn't get to say goodbye': Man cremated too soon after Regina funeral home mix-up
Kara Pasap says her grieving process is in limbo after being stripped of the opportunity to say goodbye to her son one last time.
-
Toronto-bound Air Canada flight performs emergency landing in Houston
An Air Canada flight heading toward Toronto from Mexico City had to make an emergency landing in Houston last week.
-
Ontario's public elementary teachers vote in favour of strike mandate
The union representing the province’s public English elementary school teachers has announced that its members have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate as negotiations continue.
-
Trudeau chides Smith for pension exit debate, promises to defend stability of CPP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau entered the Alberta pension-exit debate Wednesday, saying the federal government will fight any threat to the stability of the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Canadian woman says her parents are among Hamas hostages, urges government to help
A Canadian family is asking the federal government to apply more pressure on Hamas to release people, saying they have been told their loved ones are among the hostages.
World
-
Woman arrested after trying to get close to Trump at New York trial; she says she's a supporter
A woman has been arrested after standing up at former President Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial and walking toward the front of the courtroom, where he was sitting.
-
Italian lawmakers approve 10 million euros for long-delayed Holocaust Museum in Rome
Italian lawmakers voted unanimously Wednesday to back a long-delayed project to build a Holocaust Museum in Rome, underlining the urgency of the undertaking following the killing of Israeli civilians by Hamas fighters in what have been deemed the deadliest attacks on Jews since the Holocaust.
-
Blast reported aboard small cruise ship; crew member taken to hospital
One person was injured and passengers were evacuated Wednesday after an explosion in the engine room of a small cruise ship docked in Maine's Portland Harbor, officials said.
-
Troops hurt after three drones attack U.S. bases in Iraq as tensions flare after Gaza hospital strike
Coalition forces were slightly injured in a spate of drone attacks over the last 24 hours at U.S. bases in Iraq as regional tensions flare following the deadly bombing of a hospital in Gaza.
-
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez's co-defendants, including his wife, plead not guilty to revised bribery charges
Four defendants in the criminal bribery case against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez pleaded not guilty Wednesday in New York City to a revised indictment alleging that the senator, his wife and a third defendant conspired to use him as an agent of the Egyptian government.
-
GOP's Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become U.S. House speaker and colleagues seek other options
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan failed again Wednesday on a crucial second ballot to become House speaker, the hard-fighting ally of Donald Trump losing even more GOP colleagues who are refusing to give him the gavel.
Politics
-
'Boorish and rude': Conservatives heckle House Speaker during speech on ills of heckling
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus was heckled repeatedly on Wednesday over his decision to delay question period in order to deliver a speech to MPs about the issue of heckling.
-
Liberal MPs call for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war, end to 'butchery' in Gaza Strip
A Quebec Liberal MP is issuing an emotional plea for peace in Israel and a viable Palestinian state as deaths in the Gaza Strip 'mount by the minute.'
-
TikTok denies it's controlled by China as exec faces Canadian MPs over security fears
A TikTok executive faced off on Wednesday with Canadian lawmakers who have concerns that data from the app could end up in the hands of the Chinese government.
Health
-
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
-
Lack of menopause support in Canada costs working women $3.3B in lost income each year: study
According to a new study by the Menopause Foundation of Canada (MFC), working women’s unmanaged menopause symptoms cost Canadian employers $237 million in lost productivity and costs women $3.3 billion in lost income each year as a result of them working reduced work hours or leaving the workforce.
-
Amazon will start testing drones that will drop prescriptions on your doorstep, literally
Amazon will soon make prescription drugs fall from the sky when the e-commerce giant becomes the latest company to test drone deliveries for medications.
Sci-Tech
-
Musk's X tests US $1 fee for new users in the Philippines and New Zealand in bid to target spam
Elon Musk's social media platform X has begun charging a US $1 fee to new users in the Philippines and New Zealand, in a test designed to cut down on the spam and fake accounts flourishing on the site formerly known as Twitter.
-
New security robot unveiled at Toronto Pearson airport
There’s a new crew member at Toronto Pearson International Airport dedicated to securing the runways at Canada’s busiest travel hub.
-
Can New York's mayor speak Mandarin? No, but with AI he's making robocalls in different languages
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been using artificial intelligence to make robocalls that contort his own voice into several languages he doesn't actually speak, posing new ethical questions about the government's use of the rapidly evolving technology.
Entertainment
-
Review: Bad Bunny's latest album a rap-heavy treatise on fame and an ode to his 'real fans'
It is what every artist wants and so few manage: distinction. In a heartbeat, Bad Bunny 's idiosyncratic baritone -- instantaneously recognizable in both in his somber singing and stadium-sized raps. There is no question when Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio's records are playing.
-
'The Office' showrunner addresses reboot speculation
Greg Daniels, the co-creator and showrunner of the U.S. version of "The Office," understands there's a lot of interest in a possible reboot of the workplace sitcom.
-
Britney Spears writes about having an abortion while she and Justin Timberlake were together
Britney Spears is revealing a personal experience she has kept private for two decades in her upcoming memoir.
Business
-
Netflix's password-sharing crackdown reels in subscribers as it raises prices for its premium plan
Netflix on Wednesday disclosed summertime subscriber gains that surpassed industry analysts' projections, signalling the video streaming service's crackdown on password sharing is converting former freeloaders into paying customers.
-
CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts up in September
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in September rose eight per cent compared with August.
-
Shares of United Airlines plunge on sour outlook for 4Q profit because of rising fuel prices
Shares of United Airlines tumbled more than 7 per cent on Wednesday morning and took the rest of the industry down with them after the carrier gave a gloomy outlook for fourth-quarter profit, which will be reduced by rising jet fuel prices.
Lifestyle
-
'World's best' bar for 2023 is revealed
Barcelona has retained its grip on the World's 50 Best Bars list as intimate cocktail joint Sips claimed the top spot at 2023's awards.
-
See inside the US$50 million penthouse that will crown the Waldorf Astoria Miami
The developers behind Miami's glittering Waldorf Astoria supertall have unveiled the first look at the 1,049-foot tower's $50 million penthouse, one of the most expensive units to come to market in the city.
-
The five-star hotel inside a UNESCO-listed palace
For more than 120 years, the Matild Palace has stood over the Elisabeth Bridge, welcoming those who cross the Danube River from Buda to Pest – the two halves that make up Hungary’s capital city.
Sports
-
Armed robbers target Tigers' Dominican complex in latest robbery of MLB facility in the country
The Detroit Tigers complex in the Dominican Republic was targeted Wednesday in the latest robbery of a Major League Baseball facility in the country, police said.
-
Prosecutors won't charge ex-UFC champ Conor McGregor with sexual assault after NBA Finals incident
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor will not face sexual assault charges following an investigation of allegations that surfaced during the NBA Finals last June in Miami, his lawyer, police and prosecutors said Wednesday.
-
Sinclair ready for Brazil friendlies but Canada coach not saying much beyond that
Christine Sinclair is ready to go for Canada's two friendlies against Brazil later this month. But coach Bev Priestman isn't saying anything more about the future of the world's all-time leading scorer.
Autos
-
Report: Young driver fatality rates have fallen sharply in the U.S., helped by education, technology
Crash and fatality rates among drivers under 21 have fallen dramatically in the U.S. during the past 20 years, a new report says, while noting young drivers are still the riskiest group behind the wheel.
-
Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford calls on autoworkers to end strike, says company's future is at stake
Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford called on autoworkers to come together to end a monthlong strike that he says could cost the company the ability to invest in the future.
-
Unifor members at GM vote 80 per cent in favour of new contract
Canada's largest private-sector union says workers at General Motors Co. have a new three-year collective agreement, with 80.5 per cent of them ratifying it in a vote held online and in person.