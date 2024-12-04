Assembly of First Nations chiefs turn attention to child welfare
The Assembly of First Nations special chiefs assembly continues today, with child welfare expected to be one of the main agenda items.
Nine resolutions are dedicated to reforming the First Nations child and family services program after chiefs in October voted against a $47.8-billion deal with Canada that was intended to do just that.
They passed resolutions at that assembly calling for a new negotiation and legal team in hopes it would bring more transparency to the deal.
AFN National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak is also expected to speak with media about First Nations policing.
Chiefs passed a resolution Tuesday demanding the federal government launch a national inquiry into systemic racism in policing and the deaths of First Nations people.
The resolution came after a string of incidents between Aug. 29 and Sept. 24 that left nine First Nations people dead during or after interactions with police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2024.
Pressure rises on federal government to intervene in Canada Post strike
The business community is ramping up pressure on the federal government to intervene in the ongoing Canada Post strike, which is on its 20th day.
Trump making 'joke' about Canada becoming 51st state is 'reassuring': Ambassador Hillman
Canada's ambassador to the U.S. insists it's a good sign U.S. president-elect Donald Trump feels 'comfortable' joking with Canadian officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Mexico president says Canada has a 'very serious' fentanyl problem
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is not escalating a war of words with Mexico, after the Mexican president criticized Canada's culture and its framing of border issues.
Search extends into the night for Pennsylvania woman who may have fallen into sinkhole
A grandmother looking for her lost cat apparently fell into a sinkhole that had recently opened above an abandoned western Pennsylvania coal mine and rescuers worked late into the night Tuesday to try and find her.
From niche grocer to supermarket giant: How T&T plans to repeat success in the U.S.
Canada's biggest Asian grocery chain is expanding into the U.S., hoping to bring its patented array of food, skin care and more to a new market.
South Korea's opposition parties submit a motion to impeach President Yoon over sudden martial law
South Korea's opposition parties Wednesday submitted a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over the shocking and short-lived martial law that drew heavily armed troops to encircle parliament before lawmakers climbed walls to re-enter the building and unanimously voted to lift his order.
Freeland says it was 'right choice' for her not to attend Mar-a-Lago dinner with Trump
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says it was 'the right choice' for her not to attend the surprise dinner with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on Friday night.
Quebec doctors who refuse to stay in public system for 5 years face $200K fine per day
Quebec's health minister has tabled a bill that would force new doctors trained in the province to spend the first five years of their careers working in Quebec's public health network.
Bad blood? Taylor Swift ticket dispute settled by B.C. tribunal
A B.C. woman and her daughter will be attending one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows in Vancouver – but only after a tribunal intervened and settled a dispute among friends over tickets.
Quebec man gets prison sentence after trying to smuggle fake permanent residence cards, licences
A Quebec man has been sentenced to prison after attempting to smuggle more than 1,000 forged documents into the country, including Canadian permanent resident cards and driver's licences.
State memorial planned for former B.C. premier John Horgan
A provincial state memorial service for former British Columbia premier John Horgan will be held later this month in Colwood, west of Victoria.
'It moved me': Person returns stolen purse to Halifax store; owner donates proceeds
A Halifax store owner says a person returned a Prada bag after allegedly stealing it.
'Sleeping with the enemy': Mistrial in B.C. sex assault case over Crown dating paralegal
The B.C. Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for a man convicted of sexual assault after he learned his defence lawyer's paralegal was dating the Crown prosecutor during his trial.
Canadians warned to use caution in South Korea after martial law declared then lifted
Global Affairs Canada is warning Canadians in South Korea to avoid demonstrations and exercise caution after the country's president imposed an hours-long period of martial law.
Calgary man who drove U-Haul over wife sentenced to 15 years
A Calgary man who killed his wife in 2020 when he drove over her in a loaded U-Haul has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars.
Police quiz U.K. nurse convicted of killing 7 babies over more infant deaths
British detectives questioned nurse Lucy Letby, who is serving life in prison for killing seven babies, over the deaths of several more infants.
No-confidence vote could topple the French government for the first time since 1962
France’s far-right and left-wing forces are expected to join together Wednesday to oust Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government in a historic no-confidence vote prompted by budget disputes. If the motion succeeds, it would mark the first time a French government has been toppled this way in more than 60 years.
Syrian forces battling insurgents north of strategic city of Hama
Syria said Wednesday its counteroffensive has pushed back insurgents attempting to advance to the strategic central city of Hama, while the insurgency says it captured more Syrian troops and Iran-backed militants in fierce battles.
-
FBI arrests man allegedly helping prepare 'surprise attack' on South Korea
A California man confessed to helping the North Korean regime prepare for an attack in a 'sophisticated scheme' to illegally obtain restricted weapons and military grade technology, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.
Trump making 'joke' about Canada becoming 51st state is 'reassuring': Ambassador Hillman
Canada's ambassador to the U.S. insists it's a good sign U.S. president-elect Donald Trump feels 'comfortable' joking with Canadian officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Speaker's ruling clears path for Trudeau's government to face successive tests of confidence in days ahead
After rallying his party's caucus and staffers on Parliament Hill Tuesday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh signalled that he's still not ready to help the other opposition parties trigger an early election, yet.
A California art teacher died from rabies after an encounter with a bat in her classroom
A California art teacher died from rabies November 22, about a month after apparently being infected by a bat she found in her classroom.
Quebec doctors who refuse to stay in public system for 5 years face $200K fine per day
Quebec's health minister has tabled a bill that would force new doctors trained in the province to spend the first five years of their careers working in Quebec's public health network.
Walking pneumonia cases in Ontario have nearly tripled since 2019: report
The number of walking pneumonia cases seen in Ontario this year is triple the amount of what was reported in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meta says generative AI had muted impact on global elections this year
Despite widespread concern that generative AI could interfere with major elections around the globe this year, the technology had limited impact across Meta Platforms' META.O apps, the tech company said on Tuesday.
The most popular Wikipedia pages of 2024
Searching for something? From queries about U.S. politics to cricket in India, Wikipedia has become a source of information for millions of people across the globe.
Warning signs posted after 'aggressive' 12-foot shark spotted in Hawaii
Warning signs have been posted at Makaha Beach after a shark was spotted swimming 100 yards away on Saturday, November 30, 2024.
Bad blood? Taylor Swift ticket dispute settled by B.C. tribunal
A B.C. woman and her daughter will be attending one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows in Vancouver – but only after a tribunal intervened and settled a dispute among friends over tickets.
Eminem's mother Debbie Nelson, whose rocky relationship fuelled the rapper's lyrics, dies at age 69
Debbie Nelson, the mother of rapper Eminem whose rocky relationship with her son was known widely through his hit song lyrics, has died. She was 69.
Billboard names Beyonce the greatest pop star of the 21st century
Beyoncé has been named the greatest pop star of the 21st century by Billboard, the music charting site announced on Tuesday as part of an ongoing series.
Has your business been hurt by the postal strike? We want to hear from you
The Canada Post strike has been inconvenient for many shoppers, and according to one retail industry group, it’s even threatening the survival of small businesses.
From niche grocer to supermarket giant: How T&T plans to repeat success in the U.S.
Canada's biggest Asian grocery chain is expanding into the U.S., hoping to bring its patented array of food, skin care and more to a new market.
Royal Bank of Canada reports $4.22-billion Q4 profit, raises quarterly dividend
Royal Bank of Canada raised its dividend as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of $4.22 billion, up from $3.94 billion in the same quarter last year.
N.S. teacher, students help families in need at Christmas for more than 25 years
For more than a quarter-century, Lisa Roach's middle school students have been playing the role of Santa Claus to strangers during the holidays.
The most popular Wikipedia pages of 2024
Searching for something? From queries about U.S. politics to cricket in India, Wikipedia has become a source of information for millions of people across the globe.
Here's what the Pizza Hut of the future looks like
Pizza Hut unveiled a new design concept that features a pizza-making station at the centre of the restaurant, allowing customers to see employees make their orders.
B.C. Lions name former quarterback Buck Pierce as head coach
The B.C. Lions have named Buck Pierce as their new head coach.
Brad Lambert making season debut with Jets as they battle the Blues
It might be a quick one-game stop at home, but the Winnipeg Jets are back at Canada Life Centre after wrapping up a six-game road trip.
Alphonso Davies handed one-month driving ban after being pulled over in Munich
Canada captain Alphonso Davies has been handed a one-month driving ban after being pulled over by police in Munich last week.
Jaguar reveals first concept car after controversial rebrand
British luxury automaker Jaguar has revealed its Type 00 concept car, the first glimpse of a new electric vehicle following a controversial rebrand that has divided opinion.
The best tips to prepare your car for the winter
Slippery or snow-covered roads, reduced visibility and bitter cold are all conditions that can make driving difficult and even dangerous during cold weather months. CAA spoke with CTV Morning Live this week on some of the best ways you can winterize your car.
Stellantis CEO resigns as carmaker sales continue to slump
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares is stepping down after nearly four years in the top spot of the automaker, which owns car brands like Jeep, Citroën and Ram, amid an ongoing struggle with slumping sales.
N.S. teacher, students help families in need at Christmas for more than 25 years
For more than a quarter-century, Lisa Roach's middle school students have been playing the role of Santa Claus to strangers during the holidays.
N.S. girl battling rare disease surprised with Taylor Swift-themed salon day
A Nova Scotia girl battling a rare disease recently had her 'Wildest Dreams' fulfilled when she was pampered with a Swiftie salon day.
Winnipeg city councillor a seven-time provincial arm wrestling champ
A Winnipeg city councillor doesn’t just have a strong grip on municipal politics.
Watch: Noisy throng of sea lions frolic near Jericho Beach
A large swarm of California sea lions have converged in the waters near Vancouver’s Jericho and Locarno beaches.
Auburn Bay residents brave the cold to hold Parade of Lights
It was pretty cold Saturday night, but the hearts of those in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood warmed right up during a big annual celebration.
Three million grams of cereal collected to feed students in annual Cereal Box Challenge
The food collected will help support 33 breakfast and snack programs in the Greater Essex County District School Board.
Regina's LED volume wall leaving Sask. months after opening
Less than a year after an LED volume wall was introduced to the film world in Saskatchewan, the equipment is making its exit from the province.
Temperature records broken, tied following latest snowfall in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan received yet more snow as winter continues to ramp up on the prairies. With the increased precipitation, communities have recorded dipping temperatures – with a handful breaking or tying longstanding records.
'My dear Carmel': Lost letters returned to 103-year-old Guelph, Ont. woman
A young history buff was able to reunite a Guelph, Ont. woman with letters written by her husband almost 80 years ago.
Trump's apparent joke about Canada becoming 51st state draws range of reaction in B.C.
Revelations about a cheeky comment during a dinner meeting at president-elect Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort between Trump and Prime Justin Minister Trudeau last week are creating waves.
'I leave my limitations behind': Patients react to new program on G.F. Strong's 75th anniversary
G.F. Strong Rehabilitation Centre in Vancouver celebrated its 75th anniversary on Tuesday.
B.C. police failing to enforce 'restraining orders' too often, report finds
Inconsistent policework is leaving too many B.C. women vulnerable as they attempt to flee from intimate-partner violence, according to a new report highlighting a range of issues plaguing the province’s system of protection orders and peace bonds.
Snow in Toronto could cause messy rush-hour commute: Environment Canada
Toronto could see the first taste of winter weather this morning as a low-pressure system brings snow to the city on Wednesday morning.
Calls for Ottawa to end Canada Post strike mount as businesses face challenges
As the Canada Post strike nears its three-week mark, stores across the country have turned to alternate measures to send products to paying customers and keep operations running smoothly.
Richmond Hill jewelry store smash-and-grab caught on video, 5 suspects outstanding
Video footage has surfaced on social media of a violent daytime robbery earlier this week at a jewelry store in a Richmond Hill shopping centre.
Former Calgary Bishop Fred Henry dies aged 81
An outspoken former Calgary bishop who was outspoken on several issues such as LGBTQ policy and school HPV vaccinations has died.
Loved ones seek answers as Pine Creek death deemed a homicide
Calgary police say the death of a man in the community of Pine Creek last month is being investigated as a homicide.
Man found dead in Taradale home with high CO levels: CFD
A man was found dead in a Taradale home where emergency crews discovered high levels of carbon monoxide.
NEW THIS MORNING City of Ottawa holding info session about Sprung structure at Nepean Sportsplex
City of Ottawa staff will be holding an information session tonight about the proposed Sprung structure set to be built near the Nepean Sportsplex, which is intended to provide temporary housing and support services for asylum seekers.
TRAVEL ADVISORY Winter weather travel advisory in effect as Ottawa expects first notable snowfall
The first winter weather travel advisory of the season is in effect for Ottawa as the city's first dump of snow is expected this week.
1 teen, 4 adults injured in crash involving school bus and vehicle in south Ottawa
Ottawa paramedics say five people were injured following a collision between a school bus and a van in south Ottawa.
Residents blast STM over lack of proper consultation on proposed ventilation station project
Montreal's transit authority failed to properly consult with the public over its 'indefensible' plan to force an elderly couple out of their home to build a new ventilation station in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie, a commission was told Tuesday evening.
Quebec doctors who refuse to stay in public system for 5 years face $200K fine per day
Quebec's health minister has tabled a bill that would force new doctors trained in the province to spend the first five years of their careers working in Quebec's public health network.
Another vehicle set ablaze in Pointe-Claire
A second vehicle was set on fire in Pointe-Claire on Montreal's West Island.
Alberta transportation minister says photo radar cuts aren't a safety risk
Alberta’s transportation minister rejects accusations a move to reduce photo radar enforcement puts lives at risk.
Selective federal tax break leaving some businesses feeling left out
The upcoming tax holiday announced by the federal government is leaving some businesses scrambling ahead of a busy season.
Ex-Elks CEO to lead provincial look into combative sports safety
Victor Cui, former president and chief executive officer of the Edmonton Elks, has been appointed to head a provincial effort to improve safety in Alberta combative sports.
Snow, rain, and wind expected for Maritimes this week with early December storm
A developing low pressure skirting colder air in place across eastern parts of the country will bring snow, rain, and wind to the Maritimes on Thursday.
Pressure rises on federal government to intervene in Canada Post strike
The business community is ramping up pressure on the federal government to intervene in the ongoing Canada Post strike, which is on its 20th day.
N.B. woman dies after hit and run in Notre-Dame: RCMP
A 40-year-old New Brunswick woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Notre-Dame, N.B.
Every Winnipeg driver pulled over during checkstop program must give breath sample: police
Every driver pulled over in Winnipeg as part of the police’s annual festive season checkstop program will have to provide a breath sample.
'Terrified and outraged': Winnipeg English language school to close following federal funding cuts
A school for English language learners in Winnipeg will be shutting its doors for good.
Pembina Trails School Division dealing with 'cyber security incident', classes continuing
People within the Pembina Trails School Division are being told to watch for any unusual activity as the division is currently dealing with a “cyber security incident.”
Regulations around foreign ownership of Sask. farmland need better enforcement, auditor finds
The Provincial Auditor of Saskatchewan is recommending that the province improve its system of monitoring sales of farmland to foreign entities.
Weyburn RCMP respond to crash on Highway 13
A two vehicle collision resulted in a police presence on Highway 13 in southeastern Saskatchewan Tuesday night.
Regina Food Bank donations impacted by Canada Post strike, in person donations encouraged
The ongoing Canada Post strike has forced a number of charitable organizations to rethink their holiday donation strategies, including the Regina Food Bank.
Three youths fall through ice at Cambridge pond
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has issued a public plea after three youths fell through the ice at a Cambridge pond.
Blowing snow could cause problems for drivers Wednesday
More snow is headed for southwestern Ontario on Wednesday and it could reduce visibility on the roads.
Why Wilmot is proposing a $580 tax increase in its 2025 draft budget
The Township of Wilmot has released its 2025 draft budget which included a one-time capital infrastructure investment.
'Helping new entrepreneurs': Gather Local Market lets potential food businesses test out product
With seven months under their belt, Gather Local Market at River Landing continues to try new ideas to move their concept forward. The latest addition is helping small businesses get off the ground.
Major power outage hits much of Saskatoon's west side
A large power outage lasting several hours affected much of Saskatoon's west side and portions of the east side of the city Tuesday afternoon.
'That's way, way inappropriate': Saskatoon city councillor raises issue with democratic process, clerk apologizes
Before Saskatoon city council unanimously approved the budget, a fiery discussion about the democratic process dominated chambers.
Man severely injured saving his wife from a polar bear attack in the Far North
A man was severely injured Tuesday morning when he leaped onto a polar bear to protect his wife from being mauled in the Far North community of Fort Severn.
School buses cancelled Sudbury to Manitoulin
School buses with the Sudbury Student Services Consortium are cancelled Wednesday due to poor road conditions and snow squall warnings.
As propane tanks exploded, homeless Sudbury, Ont., man pulls woman from burning tent
TJ Bedggood is humble about his life-saving actions Sunday evening, when he pulled his friend from a burning tent fire as propane tanks exploded in an encampment in Sudbury.
Bus cancellations and 'snow once again returning'
Environment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory for the London region Wednesday.
Developers win big, planning committee agrees to maximize land for new housing in rural London
The proliferation of housing in bedroom communities around London convinced the Planning and Environment Committee to recommend adding up to 2,000 hectares of new residential land inside the Urban Growth Boundary.
Mayor worried about flooding following conservation dam decision
McGowan Falls might not be very large, but it is one of the most picturesque waterfalls in midwestern Ontario. But wear and tear on the associated dam from holding back frazzle ice over the past 20 years has taken its toll.
School bus cancellations in central Ontario
Snow squalls are forcing school transportation specialists to cancel rides in some areas.
Snow-clearing efforts stalled due to tractor-trailers stuck on many roads along Highway 11
Snow-clearing efforts continue on secondary roads that remain closed along Highway 11 on Tuesday.
Woman dies in two-vehicle crash on Highway 118 in Haliburton
An 87-year-old woman has died following a collision on Highway 118 in Haliburton County on Monday afternoon.
Windsor, mayor name-dropped for housing criticism
The City of Windsor and its mayor have been picked out as egregious examples of municipal housing missteps by a prominent expert in the field and author of a recent report identifying poor building performance in Ontario.
Leamington man facing several firearms charges
Essex County OPP have charged a 42-year-old man with firearms-related offences following the execution of a warrant in Leamington.
Could a co-pay model save the IB and RISE programs?
Windsor-Essex parents are proposing a co-pay model to keep the International Baccalaureate (IB) program running in the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB), but the board’s chair says it’s not feasible.
Longest continually run Chinese business in North America gets a new owner, preserving bragging rights
In the oldest Chinatown in the entire country sits Loy Sing, a business that holds the title of longest continually run Chinese business in North America. It has now been in operation for 136 years and counting.
Giving Tuesday campaign targets support for Victoria health centre
A Greater Victoria non-profit has launched a $1.5-million fundraising campaign to build a health centre on the main floor of its Crosstown development.
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
Lethbridge charities worry Canada Post strike is impacting donations
The Canada Post strike has come at a difficult time of year for most Canadians, but for Lethbridge charities it's the worst-case scenario.
Residents debate Grassy Mountain coal mining project applications at public hearing
Residents in favour and against coal mining in the Eastern Slopes had the chance to have their voices heard as a public hearing for three applications by Northback got underway in Pincher Creek Tuesday.
Hurricanes add Yager, Unger in blockbuster deal with Warriors
The Lethbridge Hurricanes received forward Brayden Yager and goalie Jackson Unger from the Moose Jaw Warriors in an 11-asset blockbuster trade on Monday.
Man severely injured saving his wife from a polar bear attack in the Far North
A man was severely injured Tuesday morning when he leaped onto a polar bear to protect his wife from being mauled in the Far North community of Fort Severn.
Shooting on Manitoulin Island leads to attempted murder charges
Two people have been charged – one with attempted murder – following a shooting in Wikwemikong last week.
Insults on social media lead to real-life assault in northern Ont.
A Mississauga First Nation woman has been charged with assault after she took offence to comments about her on social media.
GivingTuesday: Food banks need help, but charity won't end hunger, advocates say
It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.
N.L. man not guilty of sex charges, judge cites inadequate police investigation
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has acquitted a man of six crimes, including sexual assault and sexual interference, citing inadequacies in the investigation by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.
Newfoundland's LGBTQ2S+ bar paid drag queens $37.50. Tara Nova called them out.
If the screaming crowd in the twinkling Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John's was any indication, Newfoundland drag queen Tara Nova will never have to accept $37.50 for a show again.