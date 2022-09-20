In New York, Trudeau prioritizing global growth, food security at UN General Assembly
A likely jetlagged Justin Trudeau is shifting gears from mourning a monarch to making the world safer for democracy -- and it's only Tuesday.
The prime minister finds himself in New York City this morning for the start of the leader-level debates at the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations.
Trudeau arrived in the U.S. late Monday after a long day that included attending the London funeral of Queen Elizabeth in person.
His UN agenda is laden with meetings on subjects close to his heart: climate change, gender equality and sustainable development, among others.
He'll also take part in a roundtable with former secretary of state Hillary Clinton on the virtues of inclusive job growth.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is sure to permeate every discussion about economic growth and food security -- two other Trudeau priorities.
And if the words of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are any indication, this year's gathering will be seized with an urgent sense of crisis.
"The General Assembly is meeting at a time of great peril," Guterres said last week as the gatherings got underway.
The war in Ukraine is entering its eighth month as the conflict's economic and social consequences continue to echo around the world.
The lasting effects of COVID-19 continue to hit hardest among the world's poor, Guterres said, even as climate change reshapes the face of the planet in tragic and disturbing ways.
He described a recent visit to flood-ravaged Pakistan, where staggering monsoon rains have killed more than 1,500 people, injured more than 12,700 and destroyed more than 1.8 million homes.
"What is happening in Pakistan demonstrates the sheer inadequacy of the global response to the climate crisis, and the betrayal and injustice at the heart of it," Guterres said.
"Whether it is Pakistan, the Horn of Africa, the Sahel, small islands or least-developed countries, the world's most vulnerable -- who did nothing to cause this crisis -- are paying a horrific price for decades of intransigence by big emitters."
Violent, extremist rhetoric is also proliferating virtually unchecked online, Guterres said, while in some parts of the world, the fight for gender equality is going in the wrong direction.
"Our world is blighted by war, battered by climate chaos, scarred by hate, and shamed by poverty, hunger and inequality."
He described how traditional UN values are being "devoured by the acids of nationalism and self-interest," including political figures "who play to people's worst instincts for partisan gain."
And he singled out a global financial system "that penalizes those with the least" and a fossil fuel industry that's "killing the planet to rake in the most."
Trudeau's two-day agenda will include work on advancing the 17 goals of the United Nations' sustainable development effort, of which Trudeau is a co-chairman.
Those global goals include climate action, eliminating poverty and pollution, gender equality and fostering equitable economic growth.
Trudeau will take part in the "Christchurch Call Summit" with New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern and French President Emmanuel Macron, an effort to confront the online spread of violent extremism.
And he'll be on hand for events previewing COP15 meetings on biological diversity that are scheduled to take place in Montreal in December.
On Wednesday, Trudeau will attend a pledging conference for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, to which Canada has pledged $4 billion since 2002.
Advocates in Canada have been urging the prime minister to commit an additional $1.2 billion for this year alone.
The fund supports developing countries in limiting and treating preventable illnesses, in many regions leading causes of death -- and once again on the rise.
Officials in International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan's office say another financial commitment is forthcoming, but offered no details.
Trudeau is also planning to meet this week with Caribbean and other regional partners to focus on fostering sustainable growth in Haiti.
He'll also see Joe Biden in person at an event for leaders hosted by the president and his wife -- their first face-to-face encounter since the U.S. abandoned a made-in-America scheme to sell more electric vehicles.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2022.
-- With files from Dylan Robertson in Ottawa
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
'Charter may quickly become less relevant': Why Canadians outside of Quebec should care about the provincial election
Quebecers will cast their ballots on Oct. 3, with the incumbent Coalition Avenir Quebec expected to win another majority government. With less than four weeks left in the election campaign, here's how the race — and the results — could affect the rest of Canada.
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
