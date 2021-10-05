OTTAWA -- A group representing thousands of small businesses countrywide says its members are increasingly sour on their financial prospects, underlined by uncertainty over the fate of federal pandemic supports.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says sentiment in its monthly barometer from September showed the largest one-month drops since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

The group says there has been a tumble in the short-term expectations for companies in the hospitality and construction industries, while retail and agriculture saw the deepest dive on their outlook for the next year.

With the majority of small businesses still not back to normal sales levels, the organization is asking the federal government to extend wage and rent supplements set to expire near the end of the month.

The Liberals can give the aid package a few more weeks of life without the need to go to Parliament.

The federal budget bill passed at the end of June includes a provision that cabinet can extend benefits until Nov. 20, should the circumstances require.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2021.