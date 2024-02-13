Politics

    • As pharmacare deadline looms, Singh mulls a future without NDP's deal with Liberals

    Share
    OTTAWA -

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is mulling what it would mean for his party if the supply-and-confidence deal that ties his party to the Liberals should end prematurely.

    The NDP signed a political pact with the Liberals in 2022 to support the government on key votes in exchange for progress on shared priorities like pharmacare.

    The Liberals agreed to table and pass pharmacare legislation by the end of 2023, but negotiations over its contents stalled and the parties extended the deadline to March 1 in hopes of reaching an agreement.

    Singh's hopes now appear to be fading as he explains what the NDP's relationship will look like if the deal dies next month.

    He says his party will still be open to working with the minority Liberal government on a case-by-case basis on legislation that they agree on.

    But he says the NDP would no longer feel obliged to support the government -- or to prevent a snap election.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report

    It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why

    Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News