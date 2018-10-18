

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- The chief commissioner of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls says she hasn't seen much progress from the federal government since the inquiry's critical interim report was published last year.

The inquiry is hearing its final testimony today in St. John's, N.L., with witnesses calling for authorities to include sexual exploitation survivors in policing and protection of victims of human trafficking.

The inquiry had requested a two-year extension earlier this year, but the federal government allotted six months.

Chief commissioner Marion Buller praised the strength and honesty of families and survivors who testified during the lengthy hearing process, and said the inquiry will have to make do with the short extension that she says is not enough time to satisfactorily complete the job.

Parties with standing will give their final submissions at public events in Calgary and Ottawa later this year, before the commissioners write their final report.

Testifying Thursday are Rachel Willan, a violence and trafficking survivor, Diane Redsky, a Manitoba community outreach leader, and Chief Danny Smyth and Staff-Sgt. Darryl Ramkissoon of Winnipeg police.