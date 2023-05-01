As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants

MORE POLITICS NEWS

IN DEPTH

FACT CHECK

FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'

More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.

Opinion

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Met Gala: Rihanna, Jared Leto as Choupette, Kim K. in pearls

Rihanna shut down the Met Gala carpet Monday encased in white camellias on a jacket with a long train gown. Janelle Monae dropped a bulky coat to reveal a see-through cage and Jeremy Pope walked in a 32-foot cape emblazoned with the visage of Karl Lagerfeld.

5 things to know for Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Legendary Canadian folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84, Canada's largest public sector union reaches a deal with the feds, and the U.S. announces plans to ease vaccine mandates at the border. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social