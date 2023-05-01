As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Very early Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced it had reached a "tentative" agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history.
While a deal has been reached for the striking employees in the education and library; program and administrative; operational service; and technical service bargaining units in Canada's core public service, 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency workers remain on the picket line.
The agreement comes after Treasury Board President Mona Fortier put what she said was a "final" offer on the table over the weekend. As we learned more about the deal and heard reaction, CTVNews.ca provided up-to-the-minute updates from Parliament Hill. Here's a recap of those developments:
5:15 P.M.: UNION AND FEDS TALK DEAL ON POWER PLAY
In interviews on CTV News Channel's Power Play on Monday evening, both PSAC president Chris Aylward and Treasury Board President Mona Fortier commented on how the deal was reached, and what is next.
Aylward said that early on, the government started with a wage increase offer around three per cent, so where they landed is a marked improvement, helping to close the gap of inflation for these federal workers. He said the union got a much better deal because workers went on strike.
Appearing afterwards, Fortier said the last 24 hours were central to reaching this deal. She said she hopes it is now "a matter of hours" before the CRA follows suit. Fortier said the agreement around remote work is a compromise that will allow Canadians to receive services in a timely fashion, while providing workers flexibility.
2:30 P.M. ET: CANADA REVENUE AGENCY TALKS CONTINUE
In a statement to CTV News, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) confirmed that talks resumed in person with PSAC with the goal of reaching a new collective agreement for striking workers "as soon as possible."
CRA spokesperson Adam Blondin said that the federal agency is confident that the tentative agreement between PSAC and the Treasury Board "will bring us to a successful resolution."
While noting the ongoing strike is resulting in service impacts, he said the tax filing deadline has not changed, and any Canadians who owe have to pay back that balance in full by the end of the day.
"The CRA values the important role its employees from across the country play in delivering services to Canadians, recognizes their important contributions, and remains committed to reaching an agreement at the bargaining table that is fair to employees and reasonable for taxpayers," Blondin said.
2:00 P.M. ET: NDP MP PETER JULIAN REACTS
Reacting on behalf of the federal NDP, MP Peter Julian he said the New Democrats are happy that negotiations led to this agreement, rather than back-to-work legislation.
Julian said he hopes that the NDP's hard-line stance against backing the Liberals, had they advanced back-to-work legislation, contributed to a negotiated conclusion.
"Now, we call on the government to negotiate in good faith with workers, employees of Revenue Canada, and so this is something that the government needs to do. This has been two years waiting," Julian said.
1:45 P.M. ET: IMMIGRATION MINISTER ON BACKLOG
Speaking to reporters ahead of question period, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said that the strike resulted in 100,000 cases that were not processed as a result of the work stoppage.
But now that public servants are able to start processing applications again, informed by the lessons in productivity learned in tackling the pandemic backlog, Fraser said he's hopeful that they'll "be able to make up that gap" soon.
"Credit to those who remained at the bargaining table, both for the government in the union, to have people return to work," he said.
12:30 P.M. ET: 'EXCELLENT NEWS FOR EMPLOYEES' SAYS FORTIER
Reacting to the May Day deal reached, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier called the tentative agreement "excellent news for employees, and for Canadians."
"This wasn't easy. We negotiated, we compromised, and we found creative solutions. And after many long days, nights, and weekends of hard work, we've reached fair and competitive deals."
Overall, Fortier said the cost of the deal is estimated at $1.3 billion a year, or as she framed it: "less than half of the cost of the PSAC's original demands." She pointed to the federal government presenting its final offer as when "things started to shift."
Pointing to the added year secured under the agreement—keep reading for more details on this below—Fortier said it will provide "an additional year of stability" before the two sides have to go back to the bargaining table.
Speaking to the remote work provisions, Fortier said re-evaluating the telework directive for the first time since 1993 is a due step in the post-pandemic era and won't result in an influx of remote work grievances.
Fortier said negotiators remain at the table with the CRA and she's "looking forward to see how this will unfold."
The federal government plans to resume service delivery such as approving immigration and passport applications "as quickly as possible."
12:05 P.M. ET: PSAC VP ALEX SILAS ON CRA STRIKE
In an interview on The Vassy Kapelos Show on iHeartRadio, Alex Silas, the regional executive vice-president for PSAC in the National Capital Region, called the tentative deal something public servants can be proud of.
"Those gains and the advancements on wages would not have been possible without members taking action," he said, speaking from a picket line for CRA workers whose representatives are now engaged in a negotiation "blitz" to try to secure a deal for those 35,000 striking workers as May 1 marks the tax filing deadline.
"We would have hoped that along with setting a new mandate to conclude fair deals at the four Treasury Board tables, that the federal government would have also produced a new mandate for the CRA table. Unfortunately, they failed to do that last night," he said. The CRA has different demands on the table from what Treasury Board was after.
According to Silas, seeing the 120,000 core public service workers secure a deal was after "a lot of back and forth over the weekend" and more willingness to reach a deal.
"This contract will take us until 2025, but we'll be prepared to get back to the table to continue making advancements and gains on the gains that we've already made in this round," he said.
8:45 A.M. ET: TREASURY BOARD CONFIRMS DEAL
Confirming the tentative agreement, the Treasury Board of Canada said, once ratified, finding satisfactory common ground at the bargaining table was many long hours in the making.
The federal government said the agreed-to wage offer was 11.5 per cent over four years, retroactive to 2021. This wage offer is a departure from the nine per cent over three years that the government left on the table for most of the strike, and not as high as the 13.5 per cent wage demand PSAC came to the table with.
Treasury Board said that they will also offer these workers a "group-specific allowance of 0.5 per cent" in the third year of the deal, as well as a one-time payment of $2,500.
"These agreements address all key priorities put forward by the PSAC. In addition, they include improved provisions, around leave with pay for family-related responsibilities for example. They also include measures to further support employment equity, diversity, and inclusion, such as a new benefit for Indigenous employees who will now have access to paid leave to participate in traditional practices," reads the government's release.
As for remote work, the federal government says it remains committed to a hybrid model that will see public servants coming into the office at least a few times a week, but outside of the collective agreements they have "reached a tentative settlement on telework to the satisfaction of both parties."
The deal seems to be that the federal government will review its telework directive and set up departmental panels to advise senior management on employee concerns.
Saying she was "pleased" to reach this outcome, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier said she appreciated Canadians' patience over the past two weeks as workers exercised their right to strike.
"We are deeply grateful for public servants who work hard across the country to serve Canadians and look forward to welcoming them back. These deals are fair, competitive, and reasonable, and bring stability to public servants and Canadians," Fortier said.
You can read the federal government's full statement, here.
1:30 A.M. ET: PSAC SAYS TENTATIVE AGREEMENT REACHED
In the very early hours of May 1, PSAC issued a statement announcing that, after nearly two years of bargaining, a tentative agreement had been reached for the 120,000 core public servants who were on strike.
With the strike over, workers had to be back on the job as of 9 a.m. ET, or their next scheduled shift.
PSAC said the agreement "secured a fair contract for members that exceeds the employers original offer" and "significant new protections around remote work."
"During a period of record-high inflation and soaring corporate profits, workers were told to accept less – but our members came together and fought for better," said Chris Aylward, PSAC national president in Monday's statement. "This agreement delivers important gains for our members that will set the bar for all workers in Canada."
Here is some additional information and figures put out by the union about the tentative deal:
- Wage increases totalling 12.6 per cent "compounded" over the life of the agreement from 2021-2024;
- A pensionable $2,500 one-time lump sum payment that represents an additional 3.7 per cent of salary for the average PSAC member;
- Negotiated language that requires managers to assess remote work requests individually, and provide written responses for accountability;
- Negotiated language to ensure that, in the event of layoffs, PSAC members will not lose their job if they can perform the duties of an already-employed contractor;
- Creation of joint union-employer departmental panels to address issues related to the application of the remote work directive; and
- Creation of a joint committee to review the existing training courses related to employment equity, diversity, and inclusion.
The union says it'll be providing members a "full explanation" of the new deal and concrete language "in the coming days," before the 120,000 affected public servants will be invited to participate in ratification votes.
You can read the union's full statement, here.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau government takes a chainsaw to its tree-planting promise
Two billion carbon-absorbing trees to be planted by 2030 was the eye-catching Trudeau government promise from four years ago. But according to a new environment commissioner’s report, a mind-reeling list of failures makes it 'unlikely that the program will meet its objectives.'
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
opinion | Don Martin's sorry-to-be-cynical prediction on the federal budget
The only thing most Canadians will remember about the budget this time next week is how the booze tax increase was reduced to two per cent from six, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
1938-2023 | Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Gordon Lightfoot, the legendary folk musician whose silvery refrains told a tale of Canadian identity that was exported to listeners worldwide, has died at 84.
Tom Cochrane, Steven Page recall Gordon Lightfoot's influence on Canadian music
Gordon Lightfoot left a lasting impression on music fans and some Canadian musicians say his influence on the country's collective identity is immeasurable.
U.S. to end vaccine requirements for Canadians at land border, international air travellers: officials
The U.S. is ending its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for international air travellers and Canadians at the land border as of next week, officials announced on Monday.
Some 35,000 CRA workers continue strike as tentative deal reached with Treasury Board
Talks are set to resume between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency, as some 35,000 CRA employees continue to walk the picket line.
What you need to know about the agreement that ended the PSAC strike
Canada's largest public sector union and the government have reached a tentative agreement ending one of the largest strikes in the country's history. Here's what's in it.
These are the Canadians flying to the U.K. for the coronation
Hordes of tourists are expected to descend upon London for the King's coronation. CTVNews.ca spoke to a few of the Canadians who will be in the crowds for the 'once-in-a-lifetime' ceremony.
REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK | Paul Workman: Scottish independence and a King’s love of country collide in coronation
As celebrations ramp up ahead of the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6, CTV National News' Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports on the atmosphere in Scotland amid calls for independence despite the King's love of their country.
Met Gala: Rihanna, Jared Leto as Choupette, Kim K. in pearls
Rihanna shut down the Met Gala carpet Monday encased in white camellias on a jacket with a long train gown. Janelle Monae dropped a bulky coat to reveal a see-through cage and Jeremy Pope walked in a 32-foot cape emblazoned with the visage of Karl Lagerfeld.
5 things to know for Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Legendary Canadian folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84, Canada's largest public sector union reaches a deal with the feds, and the U.S. announces plans to ease vaccine mandates at the border. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Canada
-
Some 35,000 CRA workers continue strike as tentative deal reached with Treasury Board
Talks are set to resume between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency, as some 35,000 CRA employees continue to walk the picket line.
-
These are the Canadians flying to the U.K. for the coronation
Hordes of tourists are expected to descend upon London for the King's coronation. CTVNews.ca spoke to a few of the Canadians who will be in the crowds for the 'once-in-a-lifetime' ceremony.
-
Major floods cause destruction in Quebec following several days of rain
Saint-Jerome, Que. is experiencing exceptionally high waters as levels reach Quebec’s 'major flood' category following several days of rain. Provincial forecasting suggests water levels will stay high for several days. Meanwhile, two other municipalities declared states of emergency due to flooding on Monday.
-
Judge to deliver verdict for Calgary pastor charged for his role in Alberta blockade
A Calgary pastor is expected to learn today whether he will be found guilty for his participation in a convoy protest last year that blocked Alberta's main border crossing into the United States.
-
Tom Cochrane, Steven Page recall Gordon Lightfoot's influence on Canadian music
Gordon Lightfoot left a lasting impression on music fans and some Canadian musicians say his influence on the country's collective identity is immeasurable.
-
Police searching for 2 firefighters swept away in Quebec river
Quebec provincial police say they are searching for two firefighters who are missing in a river in a city northeast of Quebec City that is being hit hard by spring flooding. A spokesperson for the SQ told CTV News that the firefighters were trying to help residents who were stuck in their house in Baie-Saint-Paul, in Quebec's Charlevoix region, when the pair was swept away by a strong current.
World
-
Seven bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens
Authorities searching a rural Oklahoma property for two missing teenagers discovered the bodies of seven people Monday, including the suspected remains of the teens and a convicted sex offender who was sought along with them, the local sheriff said.
-
Ugandan minister shot and killed by bodyguard: reports
A bodyguard shot and killed a government minister in Uganda early Tuesday in an apparent private dispute, according to the army and local media.
-
China's foreign minister makes rare visit to Myanmar border
China's foreign minister called for stability and a crackdown on cross-border criminal activity along the country's border with Myanmar, during an unusual visit to the volatile region on Tuesday.
-
Sudanese fleeing clashes flood port city, borders with Egypt
Sudanese fleeing the fighting between rival generals in their capital flooded an already overwhelmed city on the Red Sea and Sudan's northern borders with Egypt, as explosions and gunfire echoed Tuesday in Khartoum.
-
Challenger in Turkiye presidential race offers sharp contrast
The main challenger trying to unseat Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in this month's presidential election cuts a starkly different figure than the incumbent who has ruled the country for two decades.
-
Australian government cracks down on smoking and vaping
Australia's tobacco tax will be increased by billions of dollars over the next four years as the government cracks down on smoking and vaping.
Politics
-
Some 35,000 CRA workers continue strike as tentative deal reached with Treasury Board
Talks are set to resume between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency, as some 35,000 CRA employees continue to walk the picket line.
-
Revamped Liberal attempt to ban assault-style firearms would apply to future models
The Liberal government is proposing a ban on assault-style firearms that would apply once legislation now before Parliament comes into force. Under the scheme, the government would make regulations through the Firearms Act to ensure that guns are classified correctly before entering the Canadian market.
-
Conservative MP says feds did not brief him on alleged threats to his family in China
Conservative member of Parliament Michael Chong says Ottawa should have informed him about potential threats to his family made by China's government two years ago.
Health
-
Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: U.S. surgeon general
Widespread loneliness in the U.S. poses health risks as deadly as smoking a dozen cigarettes daily, costing the health industry billions of dollars annually, the U.S. surgeon general said Tuesday in declaring the latest public health epidemic.
-
Mother-to-baby HIV transmission shouldn't be happening in Canada, researchers say
A new study concludes a few pregnant women in Canada are passing HIV to their babies, despite the fact that this country has all the tools needed to stop it from happening.
-
Study points to better care for babies born to opioid users
Babies born to opioid users had shorter hospital stays and needed less medication when their care emphasized parent involvement, skin-to-skin contact and a quiet environment, researchers reported Sunday.
Sci-Tech
-
ChatGPT may have better bedside manner than some doctors, but it lacks some expertise
ChatGPT can be a useful tool for patients who are seeking medical information and guidance, but the artificial intelligence tool can't fully replace the value of a human physician -- it says so itself.
-
Can AI 'bring back' the dead? Debating the use of tech in the grieving process
Is it possible to recreate a dead person through artificial intelligence? Some experts are wary of how the tech could be used in the grieving process.
-
Why we love taking selfies: Study says they're better at capturing the meaning of an experience
Those who aren’t fans of the ‘selfie’ have long dismissed the pictures as an exercise in vanity — but according to a new study, taking a selfie may help us better preserve the weight of a moment or event.
Entertainment
-
1938-2023
1938-2023 | Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Gordon Lightfoot, the legendary folk musician whose silvery refrains told a tale of Canadian identity that was exported to listeners worldwide, has died at 84.
-
Inside the Met Gala: A furry feline star, a tardy Cinderella
This year's Met Gala had many moments to remember some making people laugh, sweat or think. Here's the roundup of some scenes inside.
-
Tony nominations: It's reckoning time for a crowded Broadway
Broadway has taken audiences to fascinating places this season, on Tuesday, all those places and more will be hoping to attract many more visitors with a coveted Tony Award nomination. 'Funny Girl' star Lea Michele and last year's Tony-winner Myles Frost from 'MJ' will announce the list. Even a nomination can lure uncertain patrons.
Business
-
Stock market today: Wall Street subdued before Fed meeting
Wall Street inched lower before the bell Tuesday ahead of what many hope will be the last interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve for some time.
-
Competition Bureau seeks input on RBC's proposed takeover of HSBC Bank Canada
The Competition Bureau has put out a call for information to help it review Royal Bank of Canada's proposed takeover of HSBC Bank Canada.
-
BP posts US$5B quarterly profit on strong oil and gas trading
British energy giant BP posted a strong quarterly profit on Tuesday even as oil and natural prices that soared after Russia's war in Ukraine last year have eased off.
Lifestyle
-
These are Canada’s 100 most popular brunch restaurants, according to OpenTable
With Mother’s Day coming up soon, OpenTable has revealed its list of of top 100 brunch restaurants, which can help you to find a good spot to take mom.
-
King Charles to uphold long-standing royal tradition of celebrating birthday twice
In addition to celebrating his birthday on Nov. 14, King Charles III will maintain the long-standing royal tradition of marking the occasion in June as well. CTVNews.ca spoke with royal experts about the surprisingly practical reason behind this tradition, as well as its significance.
-
Adidas sued by shareholders over its failed Ye partnership
Adidas shareholders filed a class-action lawsuit against the brand, accusing it of failing to warn investors about the antisemitism and "extreme behaviour" exhibited by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, before their partnership ended last year.
Sports
-
Serena Williams announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet
Serena Williams confirmed she is expecting baby number two on Monday, telling reporters at the star-studded Met Gala in New York that there were 'three of us' on the red carpet, where she arrived with husband Alexis Ohanian.
-
Snoop Dogg involved in Senators ownership bid
Snoop Dogg is part of a prospective Ottawa Senators ownership group, the rapper confirmed on social media Monday.
-
Calgary Flames fire head coach Darryl Sutter
The Calgary Flames have parted ways with head coach Darryl Sutter, the team announced Monday.
Autos
-
Plenty of pole positions for Leclerc, but few wins
Charles Leclerc is the first driver in Formula One history to win the pole position in two qualifying sessions on the same weekend. He didn't come close to winning either race: the story of his career.
-
Berlin sees 10th day of road blockades by climate activists
Climate activists staged a 10th straight day of protests in Berlin, blocking key roads during rush hour and bringing parts of the German capital to a standstill on Friday.
-
Leclerc beats Verstappen to pole for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc beat Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday to end Red Bull's streak of pole positions in Formula One this season.