As foreign interference allegations stack up, top intelligence officials tell MPs elections were 'legitimate'

opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight

The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media at Fort York Armoury in Toronto, on Friday, February 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

opinion | Don Martin: Alarms going off over health-care privatization? Such an out-of-touch waste of hot political air

The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'

opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau meets the moment – and ducks for cover

Based on Justin Trudeau's first-day fail in the House of Commons, 'meeting the moment' is destined to become the most laughable slogan since the elder Pierre Trudeau’s disastrous campaign rallying cry in 1972, which insisted 'the land is strong' just as the economy tanked.

opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits

Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '

Death toll keeps rising in Greece's deadliest train crash

Rescuers searched late into the night Wednesday for survivors amid the mangled, burned-out wrecks of two trains that collided in northern Greece, killing at least 43 people and crumpling carriages into twisted steel knots in the country's deadliest rail crash.

Debris of trains lie on the rail lines after a collision in Tempe, about 376 kilometres north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

ArriveCan app to be reviewed by Canada's auditor general

Canada's auditor general will be conducting a performance audit of the federal government's ArriveCan application, CTV News has confirmed. This comes after opposition MPs joined forces in November to pass a motion calling for an audit into the federal government's border app.

opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023

There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.

  • Kings trade Quick to Blue Jackets for Gavrikov, Korpisalo

    The Los Angeles Kings acquired defenceman Vladislav Gavrikov and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets. In return, Los Angeles sent two-time Stanley Cup winning goaltender Jonathan Quick, a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick and a third-rounder in 2024.

    Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick reacts after New York Rangers' Vincent Trocheck scores a goal during an NHL game, Feb. 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

  • Kobe Bryant family settles photo lawsuit for US$28.5 million

    The family of the late Kobe Bryant has agreed to a US$28.5 million settlement with Los Angeles County to resolve the remaining claims in a lawsuit over deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash, attorneys and court filings said Tuesday.

