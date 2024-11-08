Politics

    • As feds close TikTok's Canadian arm, creators worry about loss of support, revenue

    Share

    Canadian TikTok creators fear that the federal government's decision to shut down the app's Canadianoperations will erode their support system and limit earning potential.

    Toronto-based TikTok culture commentator Mikael Melo says the app's Canadian division helped local creators with account optimization, resolving technical issues and securing sponsorships.

    He's concerned that vital support will vanish with the closure.

    The federal government ordered the dissolution of TikTok's business in Canada on Wednesday, citing national security risks, but it did not ban the app.

    Lifestyle and food content creatorMali Raja says TikTok's Canadian arm frequently organized pop-up events and digital campaigns to spotlight local talent, and played a key role in connecting creators with brands.

    The Toronto-based creator says she now feels less motivated to continue making TikToks when the future of the platform seems uncertain in Canada.

    Advertisers may also become reluctant to invest in content on the platform, says Michelle Nguyen, president and chief strategist of Toronto-based social media agency Super Duper. As a result, Canadian creators may see a decline in ad dollars, she says.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News