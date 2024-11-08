As feds close TikTok's Canadian arm, creators worry about loss of support, revenue
Canadian TikTok creators fear that the federal government's decision to shut down the app's Canadianoperations will erode their support system and limit earning potential.
Toronto-based TikTok culture commentator Mikael Melo says the app's Canadian division helped local creators with account optimization, resolving technical issues and securing sponsorships.
He's concerned that vital support will vanish with the closure.
The federal government ordered the dissolution of TikTok's business in Canada on Wednesday, citing national security risks, but it did not ban the app.
Lifestyle and food content creatorMali Raja says TikTok's Canadian arm frequently organized pop-up events and digital campaigns to spotlight local talent, and played a key role in connecting creators with brands.
The Toronto-based creator says she now feels less motivated to continue making TikToks when the future of the platform seems uncertain in Canada.
Advertisers may also become reluctant to invest in content on the platform, says Michelle Nguyen, president and chief strategist of Toronto-based social media agency Super Duper. As a result, Canadian creators may see a decline in ad dollars, she says.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Time limits were meant to speed up justice. They also halt hundreds of criminal cases
Supporters say the so-called Jordan ruling has sped up proceedings and strengthened Charter rights for prompt justice. But the legacy of Jordan is mixed, and some victims say the time limits work in criminals' favour.
Oven to be removed from Halifax store where employee died: Walmart
Walmart says a large bakery oven will be removed from the Halifax store where an employee died last month.
Prince William describes family's 'brutal' year as wife and father faced cancer treatment
Prince William has described the past year as "brutal" following cancer diagnoses for his wife and father. "Honestly, it's been dreadful," he said.
Three charged in One Direction singer Liam Payne's death
Three people have been charged in relation to One Direction singer Liam Payne's death in a fall from his Buenos Aires hotel balcony last month, Argentine authorities said on Thursday.
RCMP already 'on high alert' for potential wave of migrants after Trump election
Canada's federal police force has been preparing for months on a contingency plan for a potential massive influx of migrants across the border following Trump's promise of 'mass deportations' of millions of undocumented immigrants in the U.S.
Sparks fly as MPs question minister on pension implications of proposed election date change
Sparks flew at a parliamentary committee Thursday as MPs questioned Canada's democratic institutions minister about a widely opposed provision in electoral reform legislation that seeks to delay the next fixed election date by one week.
How many criminal cases in each province or territory were halted by time limits?
A review of information provided by provinces and territories shows more than 400 criminal cases have been halted across Canada since the start of last year.
Advocacy group fights to save Alberta's wild horses from population control plan 10 years after cull
An Alberta advocacy group is pushing to save the province's wild horse population, 10 years after the government ordered a cull and amid a new plan to manage the animal's numbers.
'There is no electricity': Canadian travellers in Cuba urge caution in hurricane's wake
Cuba's power grid was knocked out by Hurricane Rafael, which ripped across the country as a Category 3 storm. In western Cuba, it toppled buildings and pushed 50,000 people to find shelter elsewhere. Cubans were already enduring rolling blackouts due to energy shortages.
Canada
-
'A tragedy': Judge urges northern Manitoba sobering shelter after police cell death
A judge is urging the Manitoba government to look at establishing a safe sobering centre in a northern community to prevent in-custody deaths of people detained due to intoxication.
-
B.C. city councillors asked to resign after remarks claiming homeless 'don't want to work'
Two city councillors in Port Coquitlam, B.C., are facing calls to resign following comments they made referring to homeless people as 'people who don't want to work' and describing a local shelter as a 'government-funded crack house.'
-
'There is no electricity': Canadian travellers in Cuba urge caution in hurricane's wake
Cuba's power grid was knocked out by Hurricane Rafael, which ripped across the country as a Category 3 storm. In western Cuba, it toppled buildings and pushed 50,000 people to find shelter elsewhere. Cubans were already enduring rolling blackouts due to energy shortages.
-
B.C. father sentenced for impaired driving crash that killed 7-year-old son
A B.C. man who crashed his car when he was high on meth, causing the death of his seven-year-old son and injuring his two other children and their mother, has been sentenced to six years in prison and banned from driving for 35 years.
-
'It's heartbreaking': Indigenous dancer says regalia was stolen, offers $500 reward
An Indigenous dancer is searching for answers after she says her regalia was stolen.
-
Time limits were meant to speed up justice. They also halt hundreds of criminal cases
Supporters say the so-called Jordan ruling has sped up proceedings and strengthened Charter rights for prompt justice. But the legacy of Jordan is mixed, and some victims say the time limits work in criminals' favour.
World
-
Putin congratulates Donald Trump on his election victory in first public comments on U.S. vote
President Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory in the Russian leader's first public comment on the outcome of the U.S. balloting.
-
Racist text messages referencing slavery raise alarms in multiple states and prompt investigations
Racist text messages invoking slavery raised alarm across the country this week after they were sent to Black men, women and students, including middle schoolers, prompting inquiries by the FBI and other agencies.
-
Prince William describes family's 'brutal' year as wife and father faced cancer treatment
Prince William has described the past year as "brutal" following cancer diagnoses for his wife and father. "Honestly, it's been dreadful," he said.
-
Self-described Nazi becomes first person jailed in Australia for performing outlawed salute
A self-described Nazi became the first person in Australia to be sentenced to prison for performing an outlawed salute when he was ordered by a magistrate on Friday to spend one month behind bars.
-
Russia blasts Ukraine with more aerial attacks as part of an intensified campaign
Russian missiles, bombs and drones battered three regions of Ukraine in targeted nighttime attacks, officials said Friday, as Russia mounts an intensified aerial campaign that Ukrainian officials say they need more Western help to counter — even as doubts deepen over what Kyiv can expect from a new U.S. administration.
-
President-elect Trump names Susie Wiles as chief of staff, first woman in the post
President-elect Donald Trump has named Susie Wiles, the defacto manager of his victorious campaign, as his White House chief of staff, the first woman to hold the influential role.
Politics
-
Joly says Canada's immigration plan stands in face of Trump deportation threats
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday Canada will stand firm on its plan to rein in the number of newcomers entering the country, despite concerns that Donald Trump's re-election could spur an influx of migrants from the United States.
-
Sparks fly as MPs question minister on pension implications of proposed election date change
Sparks flew at a parliamentary committee Thursday as MPs questioned Canada's democratic institutions minister about a widely opposed provision in electoral reform legislation that seeks to delay the next fixed election date by one week.
-
Statistics Canada to release October jobs report today
Statistics Canada is set to release its October labour force survey this morning, shedding light on employment trends and wage growth last month.
Health
-
Hundreds will lose access to safe consumption when some Toronto sites close: study
Hundreds of people will lose access to supervised consumption sites in Toronto when the province closes five of them next year, which will likely mean more public drug use and more overdoses, a new study suggests.
-
Time out: How to manage stress tied to the U.S. election results
Following a particularly polarizing U.S. election that brought Donald Trump’s comeback to the presidency, some may be dealing with feelings of anxiety and stress, emotional wellness expert Michelle Jacob says.
-
First-of-its-kind B.C. study looks at impacts of menopause
A first-of-its-kind-study in B.C. is shedding much-needed light on how women are impacted by menopause – from the symptoms they suffer, to having their concerns dismissed by doctors, to paying out-of-pocket for effective treatments, to being fired from their jobs.
Sci-Tech
-
AI meets polar bears: New technology helping track bears in northern Manitoba
New technology that was tested at the Assiniboine Park Zoo has arrived in Churchill to help track polar bears.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
-
South Korea fights deepfake porn with tougher punishment and regulation
South Korea on Wednesday announced a package of steps to curb a surge in deepfake porn, saying it will toughen punishment for offenders, expand the use of undercover officers and impose greater regulations on social media platforms.
Entertainment
-
America votes: How celebrities are reacting to Trump's decisive victory
Celebrities from Hulk Hogan to Ariana Grande are sharing their reactions to the U.S. election, which will see Donald Trump return to the White House.
-
Henry Winkler filming movie in Winnipeg
An iconic television actor is the latest Hollywood star to land in Winnipeg.
-
Canada's Walk of Fame to honour Manitoba folk and country singer William Prince
Country-folk singer William Prince will receive a top award from Canada's Walk of Fame.
Business
-
Business groups say Canada needs to plan differently for Trump's second term
Donald Trump's mandate to get tough on trade is expected to be stronger in his second term as U.S. president, posing different challenges for Canada than his first four years in the White House.
-
Ticketing businesses, experts debate resale caps and dynamic pricing
When the world's hottest acts announce Canadian tour dates, fans have become accustomed to the ticket-buying experience being a mix of luck and loss.
-
Union says talks to resume in B.C. port work stoppage
The union representing more than 700 locked-out British Columbia port supervisors says talks are set to resume with employers.
Lifestyle
-
'There was no stopping this baby from coming': Woman gives birth while aboard Newfoundland ferry
A young family from Codroy Valley, N.L., is happy to be on land and resting with their newborn daughter, Miley, after an overwhelming, yet exciting experience at sea.
-
Influencer is banned from future NYC marathons for bringing a camera crew to last weekend's race
A social media influencer from Texas was disqualified from last weekend's New York City Marathon and banned from future competitions after he ran the race with a camera crew on e-bikes in tow.
-
B.C. man discovers 115 stuffed animals hidden behind wall, begins donating them to people around world
As Connor Nijsse prepared to remove some old drywall during his garage renovation, he feared the worst.
Sports
-
NCAA lifts eligibility ban in allowing Canadian Hockey League players to compete at U.S. colleges
The NCAA Division I Council on Thursday approved a rule allowing players with Canadian Hockey League experience to compete at U.S. colleges starting next season.
-
Golden Knights end road woes to spoil McDavid's return for Oilers
Their first road win of the season was a memorable one for the Vegas Golden Knights.
-
Why an early celebration cost a New York Jets rookie his first NFL touchdown
Malachi Corley's first NFL touchdown put him on highlight reels around the country and got social media buzzing because it didn't count.
Autos
-
Volkswagen models recalled for airbag safety precaution
Recall notices have been issued for some Volkswagen models from 2006 to 2019 for airbag safety issues.
-
Car dealership employees accused of selling stolen cars: Toronto police
Two suspects accused of selling stolen cars while employed at a legitimate car dealership in Toronto are now facing a combined 176 charges, police say.
-
Local Spotlight
B.C. man discovers 115 stuffed animals hidden behind wall, begins donating them to people around world
As Connor Nijsse prepared to remove some old drywall during his garage renovation, he feared the worst.
'We put love into it': Group of N.S. women gather to make quilts for those in need
A group of women in Chester, N.S., has been busy on the weekends making quilts – not for themselves, but for those in need.
Vancouver musician lands 'meaningful interaction' with Ed Sheeran after busking outside his show
A Vancouver artist whose streetside singing led to a chance encounter with one of the world's biggest musicians is encouraging aspiring performers to try their hand at busking.
10K hand-knit poppies displayed at the Dartmouth Cenotaph
Ten-thousand hand-knit poppies were taken from the Sanctuary Arts Centre and displayed on the fence surrounding the Dartmouth Cenotaph on Monday.
'I put my whole life on hold': B.C. man embarks on Arctic to Antarctica trek
A Vancouver man is saying goodbye to his nine-to-five and embarking on a road trip from the Canadian Arctic to Antarctica.
Windsor teen's shredded pepperoni pizza post goes viral
A Windsor teen’s social media post showing off a distinctive Windsor pizza topping has gone viral, drawing millions of views worldwide and sparking new curiosity about Windsor-style pizza.
'You look like me': 7-year-old who went viral for his Auston Matthews Halloween costume meets Leafs star
Auston Matthews has come face to face with his look-alike. On Thursday, the Maple Leafs star met seven-year-old Grayson Joseph, who went viral for dressing up as an Auston Matthews hockey card.
'You never know what you're going to find': Halifax junk remover shares some of his company's strangest discoveries
A Halifax junk remover shares some of his company’s strangest discoveries.
'Smiles per gallon': B.C. man creates Canadian-themed art car with stuffed moose on roof
When Leah arrived at work directing traffic around a construction site, she never expected to see a van painted in all sorts of bright colours, and covered in eclectic decorations, including a stuffed moose attached to its roof.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver was ordered to build 1,405 affordable rentals over the past year. Only 313 were completed.
Vancouver fell short of meeting the province's housing targets for the last year, mostly due to a failure to meet the goal for affordable rentals, according to a report coming to city council.
-
B.C. city councillors asked to resign after remarks claiming homeless 'don't want to work'
Two city councillors in Port Coquitlam, B.C., are facing calls to resign following comments they made referring to homeless people as 'people who don't want to work' and describing a local shelter as a 'government-funded crack house.'
-
John Rustad says 2nd Trump administration could bring benefits to B.C.
On the heels of president-elect Donald Trump's resounding win this week, B.C. Conservative Leader john Rustad says the incoming U.S. government could be positive for British Columbia.
Toronto
-
'A big bombshell:' Toronto parents scrambling to find child care after daycares warn of huge fee hikes in January
Parents with children at two west-end daycares say they are scrambling to find alternative child-care arrangements after their centres informed them that fees are set to more than double in the New Year.
-
Man dies after being pulled from Etobicoke house fire
A man has died in hospital after being pulled from a burning home in Etobicoke.
-
Richmond Hill father charged with murder in death of his seven-week-old infant
A father has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his weeks-old baby in Richmond Hill.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian struck by freight train in southwest Calgary
A male was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a freight train in southwest Calgary on Thursday evening.
-
Some Albertans booked for MRI scans into 2026 as diagnostic wait times grow
Increasing demand in Alberta for diagnostic imaging such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) scans means more appointments are being made months out, with some Albertans waiting more than a year to get a publicly funded scan.
-
Canmore wildlife and landscape defender Karsten Heuer dies peacefully at 56
Canmore conservationist Karsten Heuer, who was a biologist, park ranger, author and activist, has died.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa identifies sites for sprung structures in Knoxdale-Merivale, Kanata South
City of Ottawa staff have selected two sites for the sprung structures that would be built to house and support asylum seekers.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov.8-10
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.
-
Residents raise a stink about garbage heap on Ottawa street
Thirty-five truck loads of garbage were removed from the area of Old Innes Road in Ottawa's east end, after the growing pile of trash became an unsightly and smelly mess for local business owners who say they are tired of seeing the area used as an illegal dumping ground.
Montreal
-
Quebec man acquitted of two first-degree murders 46 years later
Claude Paquin was found guilty on two charges of first-degree murder in 1983. Now 81 years old, he's finally free after being acquitted.
-
Port of Montreal employers file final offer, lockout notice
Port of Montreal employers presented their 'final, comprehensive' offer to the longshoremen.
-
Man dead after workplace accident in Pointe-Claire
A 37-year-old man is dead after a workplace accident in the West Island.
Edmonton
-
'We're all really scared': Holyrood fire is 3rd new build to burn down over past week
Firefighters were called to another fire at a home under construction early Thursday morning – the third in the past seven days.
-
Dropped recliner causes life-threatening Yellowhead crash: EPS
Edmonton police are searching for the driver of a truck that fled the scene after a collision between two other vehicles on Yellowhead Trail.
-
Alberta government fires AIMCo board, citing rising costs and poor performance
Alberta’s finance minister has sacked the chief executive officer and entire board of directors of Alberta Investment Management Corp., the Crown corporation that manages pension and other funds for the province and handles more than $160 billion in assets.
Atlantic
-
Macdonald Bridge reopens after overnight closure, damaged crane now stable
The Macdonald Bridge has reopened after it was closed overnight due to a nearby damaged crane at a construction site on Wyse Road in Dartmouth, N.S.
-
'There was no stopping this baby from coming': Woman gives birth while aboard Newfoundland ferry
A young family from Codroy Valley, N.L., is happy to be on land and resting with their newborn daughter, Miley, after an overwhelming, yet exciting experience at sea.
-
N.S. RCMP confirms man who killed wife in Enfield was a retired Mountie
The Nova Scotia RCMP has now confirmed a man who killed his wife and then killed himself in Enfield, N.S., last month was a retired Mountie.
Winnipeg
-
3 Winnipeg police officers charged with breach of trust, theft
Three members of the Winnipeg Police Service have been charged with breach of trust, obstruction of justice and theft following a lengthy investigation
-
Serious assault prompts Friday morning road closures in Winnipeg
A serious assault in Winnipeg’s St. James area Thursday night has prompted road closures in the area.
-
'I'm living out my dream right now' – homegrown Nic Demski relishing Blue Bombers November playoff football
Nic Demski is no stranger to the game when it comes to Winnipeg playoff football in November.
Regina
-
Here's the only IMAX theatre in Canada that will be screening 'Interstellar' on its 10th anniversary
The Saskatchewan Science Centre's Kramer IMAX Theatre will be the only screen in Canada participating in the re-release of Christopher Nolan's "Interstellar."
-
'A feeling burned on your body': Witnesses continue to testify in sexual assault trial involving chiropractor
Two more alleged victims of 49-year-old Ruben Manz, a Regina chiropractor facing seven counts of sexual assault, all from former patients, provided testimony on Thursday.
-
Change-room ban policy no longer top priority for Sask. gov't, premier says
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says a change-room ban policy he previously touted as his first order of business if re-elected is no longer a top priority.
Kitchener
-
Police searching for stabbing suspect in Kitchener, man left with serious injuries
Police say emergency services responded to an apartment building on Garment Street around 2:40 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.
-
Senior robbed, walker thrown in Grand River in Brantford
The Brantford Police Service has arrested a woman believed to be responsible for a daytime robbery of a senior citizen.
-
WRDSB appeal dismissed in defamation lawsuit by former teacher
The Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal by the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) in an attempt to prevent a former teacher’s defamation lawsuit from proceeding to trial.
Saskatoon
-
'It's heartbreaking': Indigenous dancer says regalia was stolen, offers $500 reward
An Indigenous dancer is searching for answers after she says her regalia was stolen.
-
Meet Saskatoon mayoral candidate Don Atchison
It’s been eight years since Don Atchison’s 13-year run as mayor of Saskatoon ended, but the longest serving mayor in the city’s history is as passionate as ever, and he wants another crack at the job.
-
Saskatoon Public Library workers issue five-day strike notice
Workers at the Saskatoon Public Library are ready to hit the picket lines on Tuesday if they don’t see an offer that addresses their wage and safety concerns.
Northern Ontario
-
Time limits were meant to speed up justice. They also halt hundreds of criminal cases
Supporters say the so-called Jordan ruling has sped up proceedings and strengthened Charter rights for prompt justice. But the legacy of Jordan is mixed, and some victims say the time limits work in criminals' favour.
-
Various popular brands of bread and buns have been recalled in Canada
Dozens of popular brands of bread have been recalled in Canada after pieces of metal were discovered in some of the products.
-
Details released of dramatic police shootout with murder suspect near Timmins, Ont.
Ontario's Special Investigation Unit has cleared police actions in a shootout with a murder suspect last June that left one police officer with bullet wounds to his neck.
London
-
Middlesex resident scammed out of $200,000 last month, here's how you can protect yourself from fraud
If you think you’re safe from fraud, you’re likely wrong. Scammers use a variety of tactics, and target people of all ages and demographics. They use a variety of tactics like phishing emails, phone calls, text messages and more.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Teenage girls assaulted by woman on school property
Two teenage girls in London were assaulted by a woman on school property on Wednesday, according to police. Around 11:25 a.m., officers responded to the call at Regina Mundi Catholic Highschool.
-
'I’d just end up on the street somewhere': disabled Londoner fears impact of council's new restriction on indoor resting spaces
City council has forbidden the use of new federal funding to operate resting spaces for homeless Londoners if they’re located on the main street of a Business Improvement Area (BIA).
Barrie
-
SIU invokes mandate after officer-related shooting in Orillia, 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is actively investigating an officer-related shooting in Orillia.
-
Barrie remembers its veterans on Remembrance Day
Barrie to honour veterans during Remembrance Day parade November 11.
-
Mono Twp. senior survives frigid waters of Sturgeon Bay
A senior wearing a life-jacket fell from his boat in Sturgeon Bay.
Windsor
-
Ont. bike lane bill not worrying Windsor infrastructure head
Ontario’s proposed legislation to require provincial approval for bike lane projects that takeover a lane of car traffic doesn’t have the alarm bells ringing at Windsor City Hall.
-
'It doesn't make any sense': Copper wire thieves targeting small business rooftops
A number of small business owners along Tecumseh Road East in Windsor are frustrated after a recent string of copper wire thefts.
-
Kingsville moves to regulate short-term rentals, monitor complaints
The Town of Kingsville has approved a by-law to regulate short-term rentals in the area. Currently, there are approximately 182 short-term rentals operating within Kingsville.
Vancouver Island
-
23 Commonwealth War Grave headstones in Nanaimo will be resurrected
The Bowen Road Cemetery in Nanaimo is home to 23 Commonwealth War Graves, which will soon be upright after lying flat for more than 60 years.
-
You can now own your own little piece of Duncan's iconic Big Stick
Inside Maxwell’s Auto Centre in Mill Bay is man who has his work cut out for him.
-
Man sentenced in hit-and-run crash that injured 2 B.C. police officers
Mounties say a 35-year-old man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a hit-and-run crash that left two British Columbia police officers with life-altering injuries in 2019.
Kelowna
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
Lethbridge
-
Avalanche control testing underway in Rogers Pass
Parks Canada has closed the east Rogers Pass area in British Columbia for avalanche control testing, saying it will cause Trans-Canada Highway closures too.
-
Hurricanes prevail 7-6 over Tigers in wild one in Lethbridge
The Lethbridge Hurricanes turned a one-night homestand into a wild one-goal victory Wednesday night, defeating the Medicine Hat Tigers 7-6.
-
Lethbridge Polytechnic opens its doors to the community with open house
Lethbridge Polytechnic is opening its doors this week to prospective students and their families.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
New alliance calls on province to increase access to treatment for opioid addiction
A new alliance of health-care workers, researchers and those with lived experience will launch at Queen’s Park on Friday.
-
Pedestrian in the Sault charged following collision with a vehicle Thursday morning
A pedestrian trying to cross Great Northern Road was hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Elliot Lake man charged with arson after home doused with gas
A northern Ontario man is charged with arson and is accused of pouring gasoline on a family member's house, threatening to burn it down.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.