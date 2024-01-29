As deadline looms, Liberals say Canada not ready to expand assisted dying eligibility

OTTAWA -

Health Minister Mark Holland says the country is not ready to expand eligibility for assisted death to people whose only medical condition is a mental illness.

He says the Liberal government agrees that more time is needed and agrees with the conclusion of a joint parliamentary committee report released today.

The committee's final report, tabled just moments before Holland and Justice Minister Arif Virani appeared on Parliament Hill, says fundamental issues around the expansion have not been resolved.

MPs and senators on the committee say it would be "reckless and dangerous" for the Liberal government to allow the scheduled change to take place in March.

Virani says the government is very aware of that coming deadline and will have a plan in place.

Legislation is required to change the timeline, and the Liberals already legislated a one-year delay last year, saying at the time that medical providers and provinces needed more time to prepare.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2024.