ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

U.S. ambassador and Trump’s former presidential rival to speak in Ottawa

By The Canadian Press

Published

U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra is expected to speak at the B7 Conference in Ottawa on Friday. Hoekstra attends the opening ceremony of the Canadian Tulip Festival at Commissioner's Park in Ottawa on Saturday, May 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.