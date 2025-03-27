ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's auto tariffs derail Carney's federal election campaign plans

By The Canadian Press

Published

Liberal Leader Mark Carney says Canada will defend its workers and calls the 25 per cent tariff on all cars not made in the U.S. a 'direct attack.'


















