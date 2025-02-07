ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Trudeau travelling to Lisbon to attend the Aga Khan's funeral

By The Canadian Press

Published

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with the Aga Khan on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 17, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.