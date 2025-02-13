ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Power to call for parliamentary pause 'not absolute,' challengers tell Federal Court

By The Canadian Press

Published

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during question period on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.