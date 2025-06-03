ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Opposition MPs defeat Liberals on vote calling for a spring economic update

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen, now the government whip, makes his way to a Liberal party caucus meeting in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.