ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Liberal MP wants to see major projects bill amended, studied further

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith arrives for a meeting of the Liberal caucus on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sunday, May 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.