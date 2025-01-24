ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Liberal leadership hopefuls distance themselves from carbon pricing

By Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Published

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks with reporters in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.