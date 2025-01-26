ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Liberal leadership hopefuls campaigning in Quebec on Sunday

By The Canadian Press

Published

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry of Canada Francois-Philippe Champagne, left, jokes with former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney as they arrive for the Liberal caucus retreat in Nanaimo, B.C., on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.