ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Expert group says the next six months are ‘crucial’ for major projects bill success

By The Canadian Press

Published

High voltage power lines are seen in Beauharnois, Que., on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. The Beauharnois generating station on the St. Lawrence River consists of 36 turbines that supply power to Quebec, Ontario and New York state. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.