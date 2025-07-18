ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Carney to hold talks with Inuit leaders on major projects bill in N.W.T. next week

By The Canadian Press

Published

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during the First Nations Summit at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., on Thursday, July 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.